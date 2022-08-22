Read full article on original website
Update: Beltline eastbound exit to Delta north and southbound remains closed for cleanup
EUGENE, Ore. - The Eugene Police Department is advising motorists to avoid the area of Beltline eastbound to Delta southbound due to a motor vehicle crash. The offramp from Beltline will be closed for the next several hours, authorities said. EPD says this this will also include the offramp from...
Camel Hump Fire: Closure for southeastern portion of Boulder Creek Wilderness Area
ROSEBURG, Ore. — An Emergency Area Closure order is now in place to protect firefighters and the public during suppression efforts associated with the Camel Hump Fire. This Closure includes the southeastern portion of the Boulder Creek Wilderness Area and local Forest Roads adjacent to the southeastern wilderness boundary.
'We want downtown to be vibrant': Parking updates coming to downtown Roseburg
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Janitorial and security services will be hired for the Downtown Parking Garage following approval from the Roseburg City Council, the City said in a news release. At its meeting Monday, Aug. 24, the City Council OK’d using American Rescue Plan Act funds to pay for a...
Update: Phone service restored to River Road area
EUGENE, Ore. - Central Lane 911 Communications Center has been notified by a phone company of a possible disruption to 911 service for 3,300 homes with landlines in the River Road area of Eugene and who may not be able to reach 911, the Eugene Police Department said Tuesday afternoon.
North Bend School District and OSEA move into final stages of deal; both sides happy
NORTH BEND, Ore. — A tentative agreement between North Bend School District and the Oregon School Employees Association now moves into its final stages. This after months of bargaining between the two sides. OSEA represents classified or hourly workers within the district. Union president Marti McAllister says both parties...
Eugene DMV to close temporary location as it makes the move to a permanent home
EUGENE, Ore. — Beginning next week Eugene area residents who need to visit the DMV will have one less option as the temporary office at valley river center makes the move to a permanent home. That closure will start August 29th, as the DMV moves to the Northwest side...
North Bend School District reaches tentative agreement with workers union
NORTH BEND, Ore. — Officials from the North Bend School District say they have reached a tentative agreement with the union for hourly workers. The two sides have been bargaining since March, after the previous contract expired. Classified workers wanted higher wages to keep up with inflation and improvements...
Reedsport will soon select a police chief; meet-and-greet set with two candidates
REEDSPORT, Ore. — The city of Reedsport has narrowed its search for a new police chief. City officials say they'll now observe the candidates in the community to make a final selection. On Friday, the city of Reedsport will introduce residents to its candidates for police chief. It's in...
Bureau of Land Management to make further restrictions to prevent human-caused fires
NORTH BEND, Ore. — Starting on Aug. 26, 2022, at 12:01 a.m., the Bureau of Land Management will further restrict certain public activities on BLM-managed lands in Coos, Douglas, and Curry Counties to prevent human-caused fire and reduce wildfire potential. Officials state under the current fire prevention order, campfires...
5th Street Public Market Fest to host a free Pet Parade
EUGENE, Ore. — On August 27th, 5th Street Public Market Fest and Greenhill Humane Society plan to hold a free Pet Parade!. So grab your friends, leash up your pups, put on some costumes!. They say to meet at the Greenhill Humane Society booth on the corner of 5th...
Eugene Police Records Section hours change due to staffing shortage
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Department says that effective Monday, August 29, their front lobby Records Section counter will be open Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and closed all other hours and weekends. The reduced hours are due to temporary staffing shortages. There are...
Proposal to build Eugene Emeralds new stadium at the Lane Events Center
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Emeralds are searching for a new stadium and their proposal is to build one at the Lane Events Center. Tuesday, county staff gave an update to the Board of Commissioners. They estimate that building the new facilities at the events center would cost between $60 million and $80 million.
Eugene-Springfield Fire to conduct training at local school
EUGENE, Ore. — The community around Camas Ridge Elementary School will expect to see firefighters from Eugene-Springfield Fire as they conduct trainings. According to Eugene-Springfield Fire, the crews will be practicing skills related to rescuing civilians and downed firefighters at the soon to be demolished Camas Ridge Elementary School.
First Interstate Bank opens new branch in Roseburg
ROSEBURG, Ore. — First Interstate Bank announced the opening of a new Roseburg branch at 1700 NW Mulholland Drive. This branch replaces First Interstate’s previous location on 780 NW Garden Valley Blvd, officials said in a news release. “We are constantly looking for new ways to meet our...
Students from 13 Lane County high schools to build shelters for homeless
EUGENE, Ore. — With the ongoing homeless crisis in Lane County, there's a new project aimed at providing more temporary shelters. Students from 13 high schools will be building 30 units over the next year. The project kicked off Wednesday at Lane Community College. Teachers from several school districts...
Tiny free community libraries to be installed in Roseburg city parks
ROSEBURG, Ore. — The city of Roseburg in collaboration with Altrusa International of Roseburg and Joseph Lane Middle school are installing the community libraries in five parks in Roseburg. City officials say Parks and Recreation staff from the city will set up five small, wooden book-sharing cabinets that will...
North Bend School District excited to start the new academic year
NORTH BEND, Ore. — North Bend School District will soon welcome students back through its schools' doors. And school superintendent Kevin Bogatin says, this year already feels like the year he's been hoping for. "I'm excited about this upcoming year. It finally feels like we're somewhat back to a...
Lane County deputies respond to call about woman being shot
VENETA, Ore. — The Lane County Sheriff's Office received a phone call around 2:25 p.m. on Thursday from a female claiming to have been shot at a residence in the 24000blk of Forest Ct. in Veneta. According to the sheriff's office, The female stated that her ex-boyfriend shot her...
Oregon Community Summer Grant Program awards $1.4 million to Douglas County groups
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — On August 24th, the Oregon State Legislature provided $50 million to help fund statewide K-12 community-based summer learning opportunities through the Oregon Community Summer Grant Program. Eleven nonprofits and government entities received a total of about $1.4 million and distributed the funds throughout Douglas County...
Proposals for EWEB Property speed up process
EUGENE, Ore. — The EWEB riverfront property is one step closer to being sold. Four groups have submitted proposals to acquire the building. The groups are Obie Companies, Three Muses Group LLC, The Eugene Science Center, and Olympus Academia, which describes itself as a private school for the metaphysical.
