Reedsport, OR

nbc16.com

Update: Phone service restored to River Road area

EUGENE, Ore. - Central Lane 911 Communications Center has been notified by a phone company of a possible disruption to 911 service for 3,300 homes with landlines in the River Road area of Eugene and who may not be able to reach 911, the Eugene Police Department said Tuesday afternoon.
EUGENE, OR
Reedsport, OR
Reedsport, OR
nbc16.com

North Bend School District reaches tentative agreement with workers union

NORTH BEND, Ore. — Officials from the North Bend School District say they have reached a tentative agreement with the union for hourly workers. The two sides have been bargaining since March, after the previous contract expired. Classified workers wanted higher wages to keep up with inflation and improvements...
NORTH BEND, OR
nbc16.com

5th Street Public Market Fest to host a free Pet Parade

EUGENE, Ore. — On August 27th, 5th Street Public Market Fest and Greenhill Humane Society plan to hold a free Pet Parade!. So grab your friends, leash up your pups, put on some costumes!. They say to meet at the Greenhill Humane Society booth on the corner of 5th...
EUGENE, OR
nbc16.com

Eugene Police Records Section hours change due to staffing shortage

EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Department says that effective Monday, August 29, their front lobby Records Section counter will be open Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and closed all other hours and weekends. The reduced hours are due to temporary staffing shortages. There are...
EUGENE, OR
nbc16.com

Proposal to build Eugene Emeralds new stadium at the Lane Events Center

EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Emeralds are searching for a new stadium and their proposal is to build one at the Lane Events Center. Tuesday, county staff gave an update to the Board of Commissioners. They estimate that building the new facilities at the events center would cost between $60 million and $80 million.
EUGENE, OR
nbc16.com

Eugene-Springfield Fire to conduct training at local school

EUGENE, Ore. — The community around Camas Ridge Elementary School will expect to see firefighters from Eugene-Springfield Fire as they conduct trainings. According to Eugene-Springfield Fire, the crews will be practicing skills related to rescuing civilians and downed firefighters at the soon to be demolished Camas Ridge Elementary School.
EUGENE, OR
nbc16.com

First Interstate Bank opens new branch in Roseburg

ROSEBURG, Ore. — First Interstate Bank announced the opening of a new Roseburg branch at 1700 NW Mulholland Drive. This branch replaces First Interstate’s previous location on 780 NW Garden Valley Blvd, officials said in a news release. “We are constantly looking for new ways to meet our...
ROSEBURG, OR
nbc16.com

Students from 13 Lane County high schools to build shelters for homeless

EUGENE, Ore. — With the ongoing homeless crisis in Lane County, there's a new project aimed at providing more temporary shelters. Students from 13 high schools will be building 30 units over the next year. The project kicked off Wednesday at Lane Community College. Teachers from several school districts...
LANE COUNTY, OR
nbc16.com

Tiny free community libraries to be installed in Roseburg city parks

ROSEBURG, Ore. — The city of Roseburg in collaboration with Altrusa International of Roseburg and Joseph Lane Middle school are installing the community libraries in five parks in Roseburg. City officials say Parks and Recreation staff from the city will set up five small, wooden book-sharing cabinets that will...
ROSEBURG, OR
nbc16.com

North Bend School District excited to start the new academic year

NORTH BEND, Ore. — North Bend School District will soon welcome students back through its schools' doors. And school superintendent Kevin Bogatin says, this year already feels like the year he's been hoping for. "I'm excited about this upcoming year. It finally feels like we're somewhat back to a...
NORTH BEND, OR
nbc16.com

Lane County deputies respond to call about woman being shot

VENETA, Ore. — The Lane County Sheriff's Office received a phone call around 2:25 p.m. on Thursday from a female claiming to have been shot at a residence in the 24000blk of Forest Ct. in Veneta. According to the sheriff's office, The female stated that her ex-boyfriend shot her...
LANE COUNTY, OR
nbc16.com

Proposals for EWEB Property speed up process

EUGENE, Ore. — The EWEB riverfront property is one step closer to being sold. Four groups have submitted proposals to acquire the building. The groups are Obie Companies, Three Muses Group LLC, The Eugene Science Center, and Olympus Academia, which describes itself as a private school for the metaphysical.
EUGENE, OR

