Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker explained why he decided to pull Justin Verlander during his no-hitter on Aug. 23 against the Minnesota Twins. This season, Justin Verlander returned to the Houston Astros after receiving Tommy John surgery. Yet, he is throwing like he did during his prime years, and is the easy favorite to win the AL Cy Young award for the third-time of his career for the 2022 campaign.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO