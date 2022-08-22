ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Dropping Truth Bombs
3d ago

as an Astros' fan, I would've advised the Twins not to invest in Carlos. he's a decent SS, but not 35-40 mil/year good. his stat lines are easily replaceable as witnessed by Jeremy Peña's presence. teams should take passes on these big name/big contract free agents and build their farm systems...IMO

FanSided

Matt Olson does something Freddie Freeman never could (Video)

Yes, it’s true, not everything Matt Olson does should be tied back to Freddie Freeman. However, I must admit it’s fun to torment Braves fans with the obvious comparison. Freeman had a tremendous career in Atlanta before leaving for the Dodgers this offseason. By now, the saga has played out, you don’t need my synopsis of events.
ATLANTA, GA
Carlos Correa
FanSided

Astros: Dusty Baker explains pulling Justin Verlander from no-hitter

Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker explained why he decided to pull Justin Verlander during his no-hitter on Aug. 23 against the Minnesota Twins. This season, Justin Verlander returned to the Houston Astros after receiving Tommy John surgery. Yet, he is throwing like he did during his prime years, and is the easy favorite to win the AL Cy Young award for the third-time of his career for the 2022 campaign.
HOUSTON, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Twins bring in notable outfielder after Byron Buxton injury

The Minnesota Twins are moving to Plan B (or perhaps Plan C, D, or E) after the injury to Byron Buxton. Dan Hayes of The Athletic reported on Thursday that the Twins have signed veteran outfielder Billy Hamilton to a minor-league deal. The 31-year-old Hamilton will be working out in Fort Myers for the Twins’ FCL (Florida Complex League) team over the next few days, Hayes adds.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Twins spared from no-hit bid in Carlos Correa's return to Houston

Carlos Correa's return to Houston didn't go as planned as the Minnesota Twins were spared from Justin Verlander's no-hitter bid in a 4-2 loss to the Houston Astros on Tuesday night. Correa's return was the big storyline of the night as he played his first game in Houston since signing...
HOUSTON, TX
FOX Sports

Astros take on the Orioles in first of 3-game series

Baltimore Orioles (65-59, fourth in the AL East) vs. Houston Astros (81-45, first in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Kyle Bradish (1-5, 6.25 ERA, 1.65 WHIP, 73 strikeouts); Astros: Lance McCullers Jr. (1-1, 2.45 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 11 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -229, Orioles +185; over/under is 8...
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Jake Cave joining Twins' bench Wednesday

Minnesota Twins outfielder Jake Cave is not in the starting lineup on Wednesday against left-hander Framber Valdez and the Houston Astros. The lefty-hitting Cave will grab a seat against the Astros' southpaw. Tim Beckham will take over in left field and bats seventh. Beckham has a $2,000 salary and he...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NBC Sports

Zaidi details offseason plan to address Giants' roster frustrations

Farhan Zaidi understands the current frustrations surrounding an underwhelming Giants roster and will look to address each and every one of them in the offseason. Following their franchise-best 107-win season in 2021, the 2022 Giants (61-61) have taken a significant step backward, and fans understandably have been frustrated. Zaidi joined...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Gilberto Celestino starting again Thursday for Twins

Minnesota Twins outfielder Gilberto Celestino is in the starting lineup for Thursday's series finale against right-hander Luis Garcia and the Houston Astros. Celestino will make another start in center field and bat ninth. He could wind up being the Twins' primary center fielder while Byron Buxton (hip) is on the shelf.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FanSided

FanSided

