Douglas County, OR

nbc16.com

Fire crews still battling Cedar Creek Fire

OAKRIDGE, Ore. — The Cedar Creek fire is now up 7,367 acres, according to fire officials. Increased fire activity is anticipated with higher temperatures, but fire officials believe the fire spread should be minimal with light winds. Helicopters continue providing water bucket drops for fire suppression and hand-crews continue...
OAKRIDGE, OR
nbc16.com

Crews knock down human caused Red Barn Fire in Myrtle Creek

MYRTLE CREEK, Ore. — Wednesday night at about 9:35 p.m., Douglas Forest Protective Association, Riddle Fire Protection District, Myrtle Creek Fire Department, Canyonville- South Umpqua Fire District and Tri City Rural Fire Protection District #4 responded to a grass and brush fire located at the 500 block of South Main Street in Myrtle Creek.
MYRTLE CREEK, OR
kqennewsradio.com

DRIVER HOSPITALIZED AFTER LOG TRUCK ACCIDENT

The driver was hospitalized after a log truck accident Wednesday morning. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said at 7:10 a.m. a driver apparently fell asleep while driving the loaded vehicle down river on Tyee Road in the Umpqua area, causing his truck to leave the roadway. The truck...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
nbc16.com

Trailer of Amazon merchandise catches fire on I-5 in Douglas County

SUTHERLIN, Ore. — Just before 4 a.m. Tuesday, Sutherlin Fire Department units responded to a reported trailer fire around milepost 135 on Interstate-5. Units found an active brake fire that was extending into the attached trailer. The trailer and cargo were from Amazon with an unknown mixed load of merchandise, officials said.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
County
Douglas County, OR
nbc16.com

Fatal motorcycle crash outside of Oakridge

OAKRIDGE, Ore. — On August 24th just after 7:30 p.m., deputies from the Lane County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report of a single vehicle traffic crash on High Prairie Rd. near Dead Mountain Rd. outside of Oakridge. Officials say a female motorcyclist crashed and suffered severe injuries....
OAKRIDGE, OR
kqennewsradio.com

UMPQUA RIVER TO OPEN WILD COHO HARVEST THIS FALL

Several coastal river basins, including the Umpqua, will be open to some wild coho harvest this year, beginning as early as September 10th. A release from the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife said this will be the second year in a row of some wild coho retention in coastal rivers. ODFW said coho returning this year went to sea last year, when conditions had improved considerably, so even more basins are open this year. The agency said that is a “definite improvement” from 2016-2020, when all wild coho retention was closed in coastal rivers.
UMPQUA, OR
nbc16.com

Cedar Creek Fire now at 7,264 acres with 0% containment

OAKRIDGE, Ore. — The Cedar Creek Fire, burning 15 miles East of Oakridge, is now up to 7,264 acres with still 0% containment. Fire officials report that they slowed the fire growth with continued assistance from helicopter water drops, enabling firefighters to safely work in the area. They say helicopters will continue to bucket drops for fire suppression, assisting fire-crews where needed.
OAKRIDGE, OR
KVAL

Lane closure on Coos River Hwy on Thursday

COOS BAY, Ore. — The City of Coos Bay has announced that on Thursday, August 25th, the City of Coos Bay’s Water Quality Collections crew will be cleaning sanitary sewer lines in the 1300 block of Coos River Highway. Officials say work will start at 9:00 a.m. and...
COOS BAY, OR
oregontoday.net

Fire Danger Warning Increased, Aug. 24

CFPA release – Fire Danger Increased to High (Yellow) August 23, 2022 for Coos, Curry & Western Douglas Counties. Fire Danger Increased to High (Yellow) Tuesday, August 23, 2022. The Coos Forest Protective Association (CFPA) announced that the Regulated Use Closure has elevated to High (Yellow) Fire Danger, effective today, Tuesday, August 23, 2022. The industrial IFPL closure will remain at Level 1 for CS1, & CS4, and at Level 2 for CS2, CS5, SK1, & SK2 for the time being. While in High Fire Danger, use of powered equipment, including mowers, weed-eaters, chainsaws, metal grinding, and other spark-emitting devices is subject to a shutdown at 10:00 a.m. daily. Campfires are allowed at Hosted Managed Campgrounds only, keeping in mind the campground owners do retain the right to close down campfires altogether. Hot and dry weather conditions are currently ongoing or forecasted for at least the remainder of the week across our area, with some locations seeing 90+ degree weather. Please remember to be fire safety conscious when operating equipment, having a campfire, or travelling through forestlands. As fire season progresses, additional closures and restrictions may be imposed as weather conditions and fire danger becomes more severe. For further information contact the CFPA Closure Information Line at (541) 267-1789, visit the website at www.coosfpa.net, or follow us on Facebook and Twitter. For questions call our office at 541-267-3161.
ENVIRONMENT
KTVL

Stolen trailer with Wisconsin plates found in Gold Hill

At around 4:45 pm yesterday, MPD reported that the trailer was located in Gold Hill. Medford Police are in search of a stolen trailer that was last seen in at the Medford Congregational United Church of Christ. Between August 20-21, the 2016 Gulf Stream Coach "Conquest" trailer was stolen from...
MEDFORD, OR
kqennewsradio.com

CHARGES PENDING AFTER TRUCK STRIKES TREES

Charges are pending after a box truck wrecked Monday afternoon. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said at 4:20 p.m. the vehicle was traveling west on Highway 38 near Paradise Creek Road in the Elkton area when it left the roadway for unknown reasons and struck a tree. It continued on and hit another tree, causing extensive damage.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

DFPA FIRES CONTAINED, RESTRICTIONS INCREASE TUESDAY

Crews with the Douglas Forest Protective Association have contained the Dutchman Complex, Bear Mountain and Quiet Mountain fires. Public Information Officer Rachael Pope said crews worked through Sunday night to achieve containment on all known incidents. Pope said in the past week, DFPA firefighters have responded to and suppressed 25 fires that totaled 13.5 acres. DFPA aerial and ground crews will continue to patrol and monitor all areas where fires have taken place.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

Missing Douglas County man found

TILLER, Ore. -- The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says Rick Leroy Garrett has been found safe. Garrett was first reported as missing on August 18. The DCSO said Garrett had told a friend that he was injured in the wilderness near Tiller on that date. The DCSO said deputies mounted a search and rescue operation, but were not able to find him at the time. According to the DCSO, search efforts included ground, vehicle and air teams as well as forensic investigation.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

CHANGE IN CITATIONS, DUE TO SURVEILLANCE CAMERA

Roseburg Police have made a change in who was cited for a two-vehicle accident last month. The RPD report said on July 13th the vehicles collided on Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard in the east entrance to Bi-Mart. At the time, the 78-year old driver was cited for making a dangerous left turn. The driver was seriously injured in the wreck and continues to be bed-ridden at this time. The report said surveillance of the accident was recently discovered from a camera in the store’s parking lot. That surveillance showed that the other driver, a 20-year old man, was driving about twice the speed limit when the crash occurred.
ROSEBURG, OR

