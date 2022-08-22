ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia County, PA

On track with amazing dirt bike rider Julian

By Joe Dominick
WBRE
WBRE
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=120nOa_0hR6nI2h00

BRIAR CREEK TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — In this weeks Here’s to You Kid’ we introduce you to a young man who has nerves of steel.

He’s a dirt bike rider and while some kids are out on their pedal bikes Julian Labenski is hitting the throttle on the dirt track competing.

Nine-year-old Julian Labenski from Dorrance Township is heck on wheels. He is quite the accomplished dirt bike rider.

He has been riding since he was about three years old.

Drum Majors step up leadership and music skills

We caught up with him at a practice at the Evansville motocross track in briar creek township in Columbia County. This love of speed and the dirt track comes from his dad, Kevin.

“I think when I was a kid I did a lot of ball sports, baseball, basketball, football but when I turned 10 I got a dirt bike- I really didn’t care about ball sports anymore I just want to ride my dirt bike,” said Kevin Labenski.

“I figured with Julian at a young age I would go back and put him on a dirt bike first and see where it went from there,” explained Kevin.

Julian was hooked.

From there Julian’s love of dirt bike riding took off. He talked track with our photojournalist Joey Dominick about what type of courses he likes and why.

“Some tracks are sandy and very fun and jumps are very small, there is one track in Winchester that is my favorite track because the soil is very nice and the jump is small and you can scrub them,” said Julian Labenski.

Whip and scrub – that’s a popular term on the dirt bike circuit

Julian has several wins at the sleepy hollow MX track in Berks County and has competed in Virginia Beach, Raliegh, North Carolina, and Florida.

Julian has his goal set – a big race

“In I want to make it to Loretta it is like where all the best guys race,” said Julian.

He’s talking about the world’s largest amateur motocross race at Loretta Lynn Ranch in Tennessee. Julian trains and races all year and is looking to compete in the mini o’s held in a number of locations.

He summed up his love of extreme sports and dirt bike racing in just a few words…

“I like to hit big jumps. Sometimes me I feel like I am superman” expressed Julian.

Here’s to you Julian!

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Newswatch 16

Injured Little Leaguer continues to recover

DANVILLE, Pa. — More than a week after a little leaguer was injured after falling from his bunk bed in south Williamsport, we're hearing from the paramedics who transported the player to the hospital. Easton Oliverson, a player from Utah, fell from his bunk last week and was immediately...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Columbia County, PA
State
Tennessee State
Local
Pennsylvania Basketball
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Julian, PA
State
Florida State
City
Evansville, PA
uncoveringpa.com

Fossil Hunting at the Montour Preserve Fossil Pit

When I was a child, one of my favorite things to do was to break apart rocks looking for gold. And while I was never going to find gold, there is a spot in the middle of Pennsylvania where you can break apart rocks and have a great chance of finding something really neat: the Montour Preserve Fossil Pit.
DANVILLE, PA
WBRE

End of an era: 102-year-old school closes

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An elementary school in Luzerne County is closed for good after serving the community for more than 100 years. Our media partners at the Times Leader tell Eyewitness News the Wyoming Valley West School Board made the closure of Schuyler Avenue Elementary in Kingston official Wednesday night during a special […]
KINGSTON, PA
WBRE

West End Fair celebrates 100th anniversary

GILBERT, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A popular event in the Poconos is celebrating a big milestone this year, as it’s the 100th year for the West End Fair. The fair has seven days, filled with lots of fun and activities. People will find plenty of livestock exhibits, as well as demolition derbies, truck and tractor […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Love
webbweekly.com

D. Frederick Wascher, D.C., 84

D. Frederick Wascher, D.C., 84, of Williamsport passed away Monday, August 22, 2022. Surviving are his loving wife of 61 years, Esther I. (Seiler) Wascher and their beloved dog, Oscar. Born February 12, 1938 in Williamsport, Fred was a son of the late John and Marion (Byers) Wascher. He was...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
Newswatch 16

Tractor-trailer crash on Casey Highway

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — A crash backed up traffic on the Casey Highway (Route 6) in Lackawanna County Tuesday afternoon. Around 1:30 p.m., officials say a tractor-trailer rear-ended a car in the eastbound lanes between the Olyphant and Jessup Exits. That stretch of the highway was already down to...
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

West End Fair celebrates 100 years

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — It might look like a normal fair. Concessions stands, carnival games, live music, and rides lining the 90-plus acre fairgrounds. It's just like throwing your money away, right? Wrong. Adam Shoemaker from Kunkletown says the West End Fair in Gilbert is always a can't-miss week.
GILBERT, PA
wetheitalians.com

La Festa Italiana Set for Labor Day Weekend in Scranton, PA

For Italians and anyone who simply enjoys great food, lively entertainment and the Italian culture and spirit, all roads lead to Scranton, PA this Labor Day weekend. La Festa Italiana will be held Friday through Monday, September 2-5, 2022 on Courthouse Square in the heart of downtown Scranton, PA. Hours are Friday, 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Monday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
SCRANTON, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Outdoor#Dirt Bike#Local Life#Outdoor Info#What To Do
Newswatch 16

Sweltering start to Shamokin school year

SHAMOKIN, Pa. — With warm temperatures outside and no indoor air conditioning, students at Shamokin Area High School in Coal Township were dismissed at noon on Thursday. Students from the nearby elementary school also got an early bus ride home. "It's hot enough to where I can't concentrate," Aiden...
SHAMOKIN, PA
WBRE

SBC brewing Stegmaier Pumpkin Ale, nostalgia for fall season

JENKINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s that time of year when pumpkin flavor seems to be all the rage. But sipping on pumpkin spice lattes isn’t the only way to get your fix. A local brewer is joining in on the fall trend with a beverage that’s also brewing up nostalgia. Beer bottles clanging […]
JENKINS TOWNSHIP, PA
lykensvalley.org

Tremont – Big Rock, 1910

A photograph taken sometime around 1910 of a favorite place for young people called “Big Rock.” This was supposedly located somewhere around Tremont, Schuylkill County, Pennsylvania. When this photo was published in the “Down Memory Lane” feature of the Pine Grove Press Herald, October 7, 1971, the editor had no idea where the rock was located or the names of anyone pictured.
TREMONT, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
WBRE

2022 TOP TEN COUNTDOWN: #2 Lakeland

SCOTT TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Coming off back-to-back district championships, Lakeland appears poised to have similar success in Class 2A this season. The Chiefs return all-state players Dominico Spataro and Lacota Dippre, and the team has lost just one regular season game the last two years.
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Car crashes into business in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — A business is in shambles after a vehicle crashed into it Monday night. It happened around 11:30 p.m. at the tanning salon Bronze on Green Ridge Street in Scranton. Police say two cars were involved. One car pulled onto Green Ridge Street and was hit by...
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Fire damages Carbon County business

LEHIGHTON, Pa. — A fire sent dozens of crews scrambling to a business Wednesday night in Carbon County. A fire broke out just after 8 p.m. at Estes Express Lines near Leighton. Estes Express is a full-service freight transportation provider. Officials have not said what might have sparked the...
CARBON COUNTY, PA
WBRE

WBRE

25K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy