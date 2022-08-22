Read full article on original website
This Is the City With the Most Gun Stores in Texas
There are over 393 million guns in circulation in the U.S., according to estimates from the Small Arms Survey, far outnumbering the national population of 327 million. In the United States - the only country in the world home to more civilian-owned guns than people - guns are big business.
Texas Attorney Arrested For Human Smuggling At The Border In A Loaner Car
A Texas attorney was recently arrested for alleged human smuggling near the border. Corpus Christi attorney Timothy Japhet was arrested near the border in Del Rio, Texas, on Aug. 13, with four illegal migrants in a loaner car he was driving, he told the DCNF and Galveston
This man is now the richest person in Houston (and he is giving a lot of it away)
Earlier this year, I wrote about the richest person in Houston- at the time, it was Richard Kinder. Kinder has promised to give 95% of his wealth away and gives generously to organizations in Houston.
Despite state law, bail reform comes to Broward in bid to end unjust treatment of poor, minorities ￼
In a move that on its face is at odds with Florida law, Broward’s chief judge ordered an end to the assessment of cash bail for most defendants charged with non-violent, third-degree felonies or misdemeanors before their first appearance in court. Instead, defendants arrested for a wide variety of...
5 arrested, $4.3 million dollars worth of catalytic converter seized in coordinated raid
ABC13's cameras were there as authorities moved about 17 pallets from a home and officers carried out boxes of converters.
5 South Florida residents plead guilty to fraud charges in $21M online app 'investment' scam
When meeting with potential investors, Paul Geraci lavished them with tales about how they could get rich by bankrolling the development of an online application that would combine the best of the internet: playing games and shopping. After one pitch, an eager prospect handed the 45-year-old Parkland man $50,000. ...
They thought they'd make a fortune selling Ashley Biden's diary. Now they may be headed to prison.
Two Palm Beach County residents this week pleaded guilty to federal charges, admitting they snatched a diary kept by President Joe Biden’s daughter when she lived briefly in Delray Beach and sold it for $40,000. Aimee Harris, 40, of West Palm Beach, and Robert Kurlander, 58, of Jupiter, face maximum five-year prison terms...
Lina Hidalgo fires back after Greg Abbott, officials accuse Harris County of 'defunding' police
The Texas comptroller has threatened to prevent Harris County from passing its budget if changes aren't made.
The Docket – Bad Luck for Lottery Ticket Thief
(WEST PALM BEACH, FLA) — A Florida man stole hundreds of dollars in lottery tickets from a Stuart gas station and ran from the business. After a police pursuit he was nabbed and his girlfriend was found hiding in a porta potty. Plus, after raiding his Palm Beach Home it’s the FBI vs Donald Trump. And a postal worker is ripped to shreds by five dogs after her mail truck broke down.
Texas comptroller rules Harris County defunded constables; calls for reversal or election
HOUSTON - Texas Comptroller Glen Hager has ruled that Harris County commissioners have defunded constables. Hegar sent a letter to state leaders along with Judge Lina Hidalgo and the rest of the Commissioners Court on Monday, saying the county ending its policy to "automatically rollover" funds from one fiscal year to the next fiscal year, resulted in more than $3 million in funds that were meant for local constables to be returned to the general fund.
Police warn public after Texas woman reportedly 'poisoned by a napkin'
Texas police said they've never seen anything like it.
Auto Shop Owner From Parkland Arrested For Tax Theft
An auto repair shop owner from Parkland was arrested Saturday for stealing state tax money he collected from customers, court records show. Between Dec. 2018 and Jan. 2021, Azazul Islam, 39, of the 8200 block NW 124th Ter., took in nearly $1.3 million from sales to customers at his business, Shonali Auto Service, which operates under the “fictitious name” Discount Tire Choice at 1509 Lyons Rd. in Coconut Creek, according to state tax investigators.
Mexican cartel member held on $1M bond after allegedly trying to hire someone to kill men
Christobal Picaz-Ochoa has been charged and booked into Harris County Jail, records say. This is what he's accused of doing after he thought two men stole $560,000 and drugs from him.
Member of Houston’s 103 gang sentenced to life for killing innocent bystander in 2017 drive-by: DA
HOUSTON – A member of Houston’s 103 gang was sentenced to life in prison for murdering an innocent bystander during a brazen daytime drive-by shooting in 2017, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg announced Wednesday. “Gangs are violent and reckless and, like in this case, sometimes take the...
Recount Likely In South Florida Congressional Race
Two days after the Primary, some South Florida voters are still waiting to find out who will be declared the winner in a Congressional race. Palm Beach County elections officials are preparing for a likely recount in the District 22 Republican primary where Dan Franzese leads Deborah Adeimy by just 133 votes.
30,000 Texans lose property insurance as peak hurricane season approaches
The Texas Department of Insurance says 30,000 people have lost property insurance as a result of a company based in Florida becoming insolvent.
KPRC 2 Investigates: Fake employer on Indeed steals thousands from job applicant
HOUSTON – Searching for a job can be stressful. Just when one woman thought she nailed her interview, she realized her new potential employer was actually a thief. She contacted KPRC 2 Investigates when she discovered the fraudster stole thousands of dollars from her online. Karen Miller and her...
Boynton Beach police officer terminated for violating department policy, according to Internal Affairs report
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — An Internal Affairs report released Wednesday said a Boynton Beach police officer’s history of violating policy is whatled to his termination from the department. Officer Mark Sohn was terminated from the department last week. Follow us on social: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram. The...
Emails show a top city of Houston director had history of working outside of City Hall in favor of airport businessman
The liaison officer between Mayor Sylvester Turner’s office and City Council, who pled guilty to a federal conspiracy charge involving cash bribes from a bar owner, appears to have previously worked to help other private businesses on deals against the best interest of the City of Houston, according to emails obtained by KPRC 2 Investigates.
South Florida man arrested for throwing, slamming puppies to the ground
A man's been arrested after witnesses saw him abusing two puppies in South Florida this weekend.
