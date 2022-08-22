ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boca Raton, FL

Comments / 9

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
inforney.com

This Is the City With the Most Gun Stores in Texas

There are over 393 million guns in circulation in the U.S., according to estimates from the Small Arms Survey, far outnumbering the national population of 327 million. In the United States - the only country in the world home to more civilian-owned guns than people - guns are big business.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Business
State
California State
Houston, TX
Business
State
Wisconsin State
State
Florida State
Boca Raton, FL
Business
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Industry
State
Mississippi State
State
Ohio State
Houston, TX
Industry
State
Georgia State
State
Louisiana State
Local
Florida Industry
City
Boca Raton, FL
State
Arkansas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Trafficking#Counterfeit#Drugs#Dea
850wftl.com

The Docket – Bad Luck for Lottery Ticket Thief

(WEST PALM BEACH, FLA) — A Florida man stole hundreds of dollars in lottery tickets from a Stuart gas station and ran from the business. After a police pursuit he was nabbed and his girlfriend was found hiding in a porta potty. Plus, after raiding his Palm Beach Home it’s the FBI vs Donald Trump. And a postal worker is ripped to shreds by five dogs after her mail truck broke down.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
fox26houston.com

Texas comptroller rules Harris County defunded constables; calls for reversal or election

HOUSTON - Texas Comptroller Glen Hager has ruled that Harris County commissioners have defunded constables. Hegar sent a letter to state leaders along with Judge Lina Hidalgo and the rest of the Commissioners Court on Monday, saying the county ending its policy to "automatically rollover" funds from one fiscal year to the next fiscal year, resulted in more than $3 million in funds that were meant for local constables to be returned to the general fund.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Parkland Talk

Auto Shop Owner From Parkland Arrested For Tax Theft

An auto repair shop owner from Parkland was arrested Saturday for stealing state tax money he collected from customers, court records show. Between Dec. 2018 and Jan. 2021, Azazul Islam, 39, of the 8200 block NW 124th Ter., took in nearly $1.3 million from sales to customers at his business, Shonali Auto Service, which operates under the “fictitious name” Discount Tire Choice at 1509 Lyons Rd. in Coconut Creek, according to state tax investigators.
PARKLAND, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Industry
iheart.com

Recount Likely In South Florida Congressional Race

Two days after the Primary, some South Florida voters are still waiting to find out who will be declared the winner in a Congressional race. Palm Beach County elections officials are preparing for a likely recount in the District 22 Republican primary where Dan Franzese leads Deborah Adeimy by just 133 votes.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Click2Houston.com

Emails show a top city of Houston director had history of working outside of City Hall in favor of airport businessman

The liaison officer between Mayor Sylvester Turner’s office and City Council, who pled guilty to a federal conspiracy charge involving cash bribes from a bar owner, appears to have previously worked to help other private businesses on deals against the best interest of the City of Houston, according to emails obtained by KPRC 2 Investigates.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy