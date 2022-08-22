ISU students mourn the loss of three fellow students

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Indiana State University students continue to mourn the deaths of three of their peers just one day after learning of the tragic news.

A car crash took the lives of three students and left two others injured. Four of the five involved in the crash were members of the ISU football team.

Student Liam O’Sullivan said he was shocked to hear the news.

“At first I was pretty confused because I didn’t really know what was going on,” O’Sullivan said. “I thought, ‘No way this is real, school just started'”.

In light of the news, the ISU Student Government Association released this statement:

“The Indiana State University community is deeply saddened by the news of three Sycamores who have passed away and two severely injured in a car accident early Sunday morning. Our thoughts are with the families and friends of those involved in this tragedy. The Sycamore family is strong and here to support one another during this time of mourning. Please take care of each other.”

Student Zachary Ferris said that while he mourns, he’s felt the support from faculty and staff as this process continues.

“The teachers are very open,” Ferris said. “If you need to talk we’re here for you.”

As the mourning continues, students said that they will keep the families and friends involved, in their thoughts and prayers.

“The only thing I could think to do is just to pray for them,” O’Sullivan said.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.