Carl Junction, MO

Have you seen this missing teen?

By Shannon Becker
 3 days ago
CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — Have you seen this missing teen? Authorities believe she is still in the Joplin area.

Abigayle Phae Marie Scaletta, 16, was last seen at her residence in Carl Junction, Mo. on Friday, August 19.

Abigayle may still be in the local area or she may travel to Neosho, Mo. or Joplin, Mo. When she was last seen her hair was sandy blonde with blonde highlights. Abigayle may go by the name Abby.” – Carl Junction Police Dept

If seen or if you have information you are asked to contact the Carl Junction Police Dept at 417-649-7070.

