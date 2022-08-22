Read full article on original website
KCCI.com
Used vegetable oil spills after semi crashes in Madison County
MADISON COUNTY, Iowa — A tractor-trailer rolled into a ditch along Interstate 80 east Thursday morning. Madison County EMA says the semi was hauling vegetable oil. The oil spilled all over the highway. Multiple agencies responded and were able to clean it up. The driver was taken to the...
weareiowa.com
Fall planting and mums with Holub Greenhouses
Mum's the word with Jerry Holub at Holub Greenhouses. You can visit them in Ames or call them at 515-240-4184.
iheart.com
West Nile Virus Detected In Des Moines
(Des Moines, IA) -- West Nile Virus has been detected in two mosquito traps in Des Moines. SuAnn Donovan, Deputy Director of Neighborhood Services says crews in trucks will now spray all neighborhoods to kill off mosquitos. She says that effort should wrap up by Sunday. Donovan also reminds homeowners...
iheart.com
Part of Grand Avenue in West Des Moines to Close Friday Night
(West Des Moines, IA) -- Weather permitting, part of Grand Avenue will be closed Friday night into early Saturday morning. The City of West Des Moines says crews will be working on an asphalt paving project on Grand Avenue between 8th and 14th Streets. The closure will be between 7 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. Saturday, August 27th. The intersections at 8th & Grand Avenue and 14th & Grand Avenue will remain open during paving operations.
northwestmoinfo.com
Redding Accident Attributed to Mechanical Malfunction
REDDING, IA – An accident in Redding on Saturday is being attributed to a mechanical malfunction. The Ringgold County Sheriff’s Department says the accident took place just before 6 o’clock Saturday morning as Jeffrey Overholser was driving south on Depot Street, returning to his residence. Overholser started to turn into his driveway when he noticed it was partially blocked by another vehicle. Overholser was unable to stop due to the mechanical malfunction and he rear-ended the other vehicle which was occupied by two individuals. No one was injured in the accident.
Police: Vehicle speeds past stop sign and into another car, injuring 2
DES MOINES, Iowa — Police are searching for a person involved in a traffic violation that ended in a crash, according to a Des Moines Police Department press release. Police say that a patrol officer chased a vehicle around 5 p.m. Wednesday after it ran a stop sign. It then crashed into another car at the intersection of E. 23rd Street and Capitol Avenue.
theperrynews.com
Two-car crash slows traffic Tuesday on Iowa Highway 141
Two cars collided on Iowa Highway 141 at Eighth Street in Perry Tuesday morning. No injuries were reported in the crash, which occurred about 7:45 a.m. The crash appeared to occur in the eastbound lanes on Iowa Highway 141, and both vehicles came to rest on the south shoulder of the roadway.
Board: Therapist used high school student to sell drugs to ‘half the school’
A former therapist has been sanctioned by the state for allegedly using a minor to sell illegal drugs in a central Iowa high school. According to state records, Joni Hunley, 50, of Des Moines, worked for Woodward Community Based Services, a counseling service owned by the company Sequel Care since 2017. While working for WCBS, […] The post Board: Therapist used high school student to sell drugs to ‘half the school’ appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KCCI.com
Fire forces Campbell’s concessions to replan future fall events
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Campbell's Concessions warehouse just north of the Youth Inn at the Iowa State Fairgrounds went up in flames around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday. The building is considered a total loss. The roof is gone, and the siding is charred and falling off, exposing the metal framing.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Panora City Council Denies The Alley Vacation Request
The Panora City Council met Monday. The Council approved to follow the planning and zoning recommendation of denying the alley vacation request on 103 Northeast 4th Street. After a public hearing, they approved the Urban Renewal Plan, projects and an ordinance to provide for the division of taxes levied on taxable property in the Panora Housing Renewal Area.
Radio Iowa
Officials in several Iowa cities discuss panhandling ordinances
The city council in Atlantic has given initial approval to an ordinance to make aggressive panhandling illegal within city limits. It’s modeled after a new ordinance in Manchester, where city officials have moved to prohibit what they define as aggressive panhandling at gas stations as well as on sidewalks, streets, parking lots, and other places open to the general public.
Manslaughter charge filed in deadly Iowa boating accident
A Nebraska man has been charged in connection with a deadly boating accident on the Missouri River in Iowa.
Iowa State Daily
4,000 people lose power in west Ames
About 4,000 people lost their power at 8 a.m. Wednesday in Ames. Ames Electric Crews are responding to the power outage connected to the Mortensen Road substation, according to the city. Those who lost their power should be repowered soon, according to the city. This is the second outage of...
National Weather Service meteorologist explains Friday's hailstorm
DES MOINES, Iowa — "We were highlighting the potential for hail for several days ahead of Friday," Chad Hahn, warning coordination meteorologist for the National Weather Service office in Des Moines told Local 5 on Monday. Unfortunately, it's hard to pin down where a 3 inch diameter hailstone could...
KCCI.com
City to check the 'health' of every Des Moines Home
How healthy are homes in Des Moines neighborhoods? The new "house-to-house survey" will help them find out and help homeowners make improvements. A city survey team is heading out to Des Moines’ 50 neighborhoods and more than 96,000 homes. They say healthy homes make the city a better place to live.
ktvo.com
Moravia man seriously injured after getting trapped in grain bin
MORAVIA, Iowa — A southeast Iowa man was flown to a Des Moines hospital after becoming trapped inside a grain bin in rural Moravia. The incident was reported just after 10:30 a.m. Monday on Highway J18. Moravia firefighters rescued the 58-year-old Moravia man from the half-full grain bin. The...
Fire destroys building at Iowa State Fairgrounds early Wednesday
DES MOINES, Iowa — Crews with the Des Moines Fire Department were called out to the Iowa State Fairgrounds early Wednesday morning after a warehouse caught fire. Firefighters were dispatched to the structure at the fairgrounds off of Dean Avenue around 2:30 a.m. after a report of smoke in the area was called in, Ahman […]
iheart.com
Iowa BBB Warns of Post Hail Storm Scammers
(Des Moines, IA) -- The Better Business Bureau in Des Moines is warning homeowners impacted by last week's hail storm about scammers. Chris Coleman, President of the Better Business Bureau in Des Moines, says the most common complaint about storm chasers is they demand a down payment, then vanish without doing any of the work. He says most of the scammers will pressure customers by saying unless there's a down payment, they'll be placed at the end of the line of service.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Dallas County Sheriff Chad Leonard Announces Retirement
A local public safety official who has served Dallas County for many years recently announced their retirement. Dallas County Sheriff Chad Leonard has spent almost 16 years serving as the sheriff while spending 28 years in law enforcement and four years in the Marine Corps and will be retiring on August 31st.
KCCI.com
Des Moines man charged with indecent exposure
DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines man faces charges for indecent exposure and disorderly contact after an incident near Roosevelt High School. Des Moines Police say a cheerleading coach caught 32-year-old Justin Cuevas touching himself inappropriately while watching students practice yesterday. Court documents say Cuevas then ran into...
