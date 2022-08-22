Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Check out these colorful art pieces on display at 100 bus shelters arounc NYC
New York City bus riders will be treated to a pretty awesome exhibition of colorful works across 100 different bus shelters. Dubbed "Travels Pretty," the show is the first public art exhibit by Wendy Red Star and it is comprised of 12 different pieces. The subject of the works are...
This Gorgeous Historic Site Only One Hour From NYC Is The Ultimate Autumn Weekend Getaway
Autumn is all about spending your time outdoors and enjoying the crisp air, and as much as we love NYC it’s always nice to escape the city for a bit to enjoy all the fresh, outdoorsy goodness upstate NY has to offer. Just about an hour drive from NYC is the Historic Hudson Valley area that, especially come autumn, is a must-visit. More than 250,000 people visit this historical site and attend special events annually, and within the area visitors will find Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow, some of New York’s go-to fall destinations. This fall, there are a ton of different events for visitors to attend to get a head-start on kicking off the fall season. Historical events being offered include a church tour (through November 6), a tour of the 1750 plantation Philipsburg Manor (through November 13), and a tour of Kykuit, also known as the John D. Rockefeller Estate, a 40-room historic house museum (through November 13).
londonjazznews.com
RIP Jaimie Branch (1983 – 2022)
Very sad news. The death of trumpeter/composer Jaimie Branch was announced last night at the age of just 39. The statement was made in series of tweets from Chicago label International Anthem:. STATEMENT: “At 9:21 pm on Monday, August 22, composer and trumpeter jaimie branch passed away in her home...
These 11 Places Are Where To Find The Best Breakfast In NYC
When you’re looking for the most important meal of the day, NYC has got you. Whether you’re searching for a perfectly cooked pastry, Eggs Benedict and mimosas, or a world-class bagel, you’re sure to find the perfect spot. No matter what kind of breakfast occasion you’re after, we’ve got a place for you! Here is a closer look at the best places to get breakfast in NYC. Liberty Bagels is a no-frill counter service bagel shop near Madison Square Garden. They make old-fashioned, hand-rolled bagels from scratch and offer a variety of spreads and toppings that include Oreo-flavored cream cheese...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
travelnoire.com
21 NYC Smoke Spots With A View
When traveling to NYC, go to these smoke spots with a view. New York City has legalized cannabis both medically and recreationally now, alongside plenty of other U.S. states. NYC has gone a step further than any other county in America by allowing public cannabis use. Take a stroll through...
You can now wear your love for AMNH on your sleeve—literally—thanks to Kith
A new apparel and accessories collaboration from Manhattan’s American Museum of Natural History and famed clothing company Kith is, well, dino-mite. The 51-piece collection of men’s and kid’s clothing features graphics that highlight the museum’s exhibitions and collections on Kith’s signature silhouettes. The clothing line just released this week, with some pieces selling out online super fast.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Mayor cracks down on ‘ghost vehicles,’ bans ‘camera blockers’
Mayor Eric Adams and Amazon on Thursday took a new step in New York City’s crackdown on “ghost vehicles,” collaborating to further prohibit and prevent the sale of any product advertised on the e-commerce site as a “camera blocker” to anyone ordering such a product within New York state.
Amid an uptick in NYC whale sightings, Staten Island fisherman has a close encounter
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – When Lou Rossi took his boat for a spin in the small inlet separating Brooklyn and Staten Island on Saturday morning, he was hoping to bring in a couple of tuna or maybe catch a glimpse of some of the dolphins that have been recently cruising through NYC waters. Instead, he encountered two humpback whales.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Flashbak
A Photographic Tour of Bohemian Greenwich Village in the 1920s
Grace Godwin’s Garret, at the corner of 58 Washington Square and Thompson Street, is now the location of the New York University Global Center for Academic and Spiritual Life. From 1917, it was where Godwin served breakfast, afternoon tea, after-dinner coffee and spaghetti dinners, until the building was demolished in the late 1920s.
lonelyplanet.com
New York City's best islands for fabulous views, fresh fish and one-of-a-kind events
You don’t have to travel far to find water in New York City, whose five boroughs are ringed by an astonishing 520 miles of coastline. A famously maritime city populated by immigrants who sailed in through its iconic harbor, New York is itself a series of islands, with only one of its five boroughs actually part of the mainland USA. Yet several even smaller islands lie just off that long coastline, luring visitors with a range of athletic and cultural attractions, stellar skyline views and some of the freshest seafood you’ll ever taste.
Serial killer emails about New York mall case
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Even though Richard Cottingham went to prison for life in 1980, it hasn’t stopped him from keeping up with technology. Earlier this year, he emailed forensic historian Peter Vronsky about a cold case from the 1970s near a mall in Rockland County. “I believe this one occurred in either 1972, 3, […]
Staten Island’s latest nuisance: Black vultures preying on cats and dogs — one even attacked a woman
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- For the past two weeks, residents of Midland Beach say they have spotted black vultures in their neighborhood. “I’ve been living here for 47 years and I have never seen anything like this before,” Deena Tomasulo said. “They’re outside my house, my neighbor’s house and they peck at the roof.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Shocking Video: Rabid Fox Attacks New York Woman Outside Home
In a terrifying video that you have to see to believe, a rabid fox is seen attacking and biting a New York woman outside of her home. On Wednesday, CBS 21 News meteorologist Steve Knight shared a shocking video of a rabid fox attacking a woman in the backyard of her Ithaca, New York home.
Everything you can eat at the 2022 U.S. Open
The 2022 U.S. Open kicks off on Monday, August 29 and will run through Sunday, September 11 at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows-Corona Park in Queens. In addition to catching some amazing tennis matches plus a slew of free events throughout Open Fan Week,...
ETOnline.com
Haunt'OWeen -- an Immersive Halloween-Themed Experience -- Is Back and Better Than Ever for 2022
Spooky season is almost here, and California and New Jersey residents are in luck. Experiential Supply Co., an innovative experiential productions and attractions company, and Fever, a global entertainment discovery platform, announced the return, and launch on the East Coast, of their one-of-a-kind Halloween experience, Haunt'OWeen. The immersive event, which...
40 Things You’d Never Hear A NYer Say
New York City is full of big personalities, but if there’s one thing that can be agreed upon, there are certain things a NYer would never be caught saying—especially in regards to things such as the subway, rent, and our distaste for Times Square. So we asked our lovely following to share specific examples of things they’d never hear a NYer say, and their answers were absolutely hilarious! Laugh along with us as you read some of our favorites below:
New Yorkers left disgusted by video of sucker punch at Brooklyn mall
NEW YORK -- An unprovoked attack caught on camera at Kings Plaza Mall in Brooklyn ended with an even more disturbing finish.As CBS2's Christina Fan reported Tuesday, the video shows how bystanders failed to act.The incident happened on Saturday and left the victim with serious physical injuries.Mall surveillance video shows the suspect in a white t-shirt and black shorts walk up the victim, who was standing in line, and sucker-punch him in the back of the head. The 36-year-old victim then falls face down onto the ground.Just as shocking is what happens next.Of the half-dozen onlookers, nobody comes to the...
fox5ny.com
NYC waterways thriving with influx of marine animals
Dolphin and whale sightings have been on the rise in New York City, but those are just two of the many types of marine animals that have taken up residency in our area. FOX 5 NY's Mac King takes a look in the Hudson River Park's wet lab to see all the different creatures now living in our waters.
newarkhappening.com
PRUDENTIAL CENTER TO HOST 2022 MTV VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS (VMAS)
NEW YORK, NY (Thursday, April 21) – MTV today announced the 2022 VMAs will air live and around the world in more than 170 countries on Sunday, August 28th. Returning to New Jersey’s famed Prudential Center, this year’s show will surprise and delight with show-stopping spectacles, epic performances, and a fan-filled audience to celebrate the biggest stars in music.
Despite the lantern flies, the ‘gagootz’ goes crazy in the garden
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — For some gardening Staten Islanders, the cucuzza -- aka “gagootz” -- vines finally have given the gift of squash this summer. Despite the lack of rain and pesky lantern flies, the plant has been blossoming in the region as it usually does through July and August.
Time Out New York
New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
392K+
Views
ABOUT
The very best news, events, food & drink, art, culture, film, music and more from the city.https://www.timeout.com
Comments / 0