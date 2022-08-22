Read full article on original website
Steve Johnson
Services for Steve Johnson, age 80 will be at 11:00am Tuesday, August 30th at the Indianola First Baptist Church. Visitation will be held prior to service from 10:00-11:00.
London Grace Rozendaal
Private family funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 27th for London Grace Rozendaal, ten month old daughter of Zachary and Jennafer Rozendaal. Visitation will be held from 4:00-7:00pm, Friday at Federated Fellowship Church in Pella, with family present. The Garden Chapel Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Life of Bob Vermeer Celebrated
Following the passing of Bob Vermeer last week, the corporation bearing his last name celebrated his life with the community to remember the impactful Chair Emeritus and former CEO of the company. Vermeer died at 78 years old last Wednesday after a battle with cancer. Bob was the second child...
When Headstones Talk Starts Tomorrow
When Headstones Talk, a tour of the IOOF Cemetery featuring Indianola Cemetery residents talking about their lives and demise, begins tomorrow. Organizer Elodie Opstad tells KNIA News When Headstones Talk features historical re-enactors in period dress discussing ten different stories of the lives and demise of former local residents and their contributions to the area and eventually buried in the cemetery.
Pella Historical Society Preparing for Fall Transition
As the fall arrives soon in south central Iowa, the first signs of spring will be the works at Pella Historical Society and Museums. Executive Director Valerie Van Kooten says the Tulip Time Steering Committee will soon start to meet again in preparation of the 87th festival May 4-6, 2023. Additionally, while planting doesn’t start until October, work is also underway to prepare nearly 100,000 tulip bulbs in the Pella Historical Village and Scholte Gardens — and Van Kooten says they are seeking volunteers to assist with that transition. Also, nomination information will be released in September to select the next Tulip Queen and Royal Court, which culminates with the annual Queen’s Announcement Party in November. Click here to learn more about Pella Historical Society.
Kiwanis Club of Indianola Hosting 65th Anniversary Celebration Tomorrow
The Indianola Kiwanis is celebrating their 65th anniversary of serving the Indianola area, and are inviting the community to come celebrate and learn more about the club and what they do. Susan Glick with Kiwanis tells KNIA News the celebration invites everyone to attend, and you can come and go as you please and not have to stay for the full two-hour event. Glick also said the event will feature a chance to get involved in many of the projects that Kiwanis runs such as building playgrounds, the installation of fishing docks, and partnering with other volunteer organizations in the area to accomplish large projects. The reception will be held tomorrow at the Country Inn and Suites from 9-11am.
Pella Hosts Norwalk to Open 2022 Football Slate
Little Hawkeye Conference rivals Pella and Norwalk will square off in the Tulip City tonight in a non-district football matchup to kickoff the 2022 season. The two teams also met in the season opener a year ago, with the Warriors bolting out to an early 21-0 lead, then surviving to win 34-31 in overtime. Norwalk brings back several key players from last years playoff team, while the Dutch are mostly starting over, especially at the skill positions where they have virtually no experience at the varsity level.
Marion County Auditor’s Office Shares Details About Pella Special Election
Those who want to vote absentee in the upcoming special election in Pella need to submit their request to do so by mail soon. Extension of the City of Pella’s Local Option Sales and Service Tax is going before voters on Tuesday, September 13th. According to the Marion County...
Putt Putt and Pints Classic Tomorrow
The annual Putt Putt and Pints Classic hosted by the Indianola Young Professionals is tomorrow, raising funds for local charities that benefit children and families in need within Indianola. Organizer Charlie Dissell tells KNIA News participants will compete in teams of four playing at customized putt putt mini golf holes around the downtown Indianola square and surrounding area businesses, with free snacks and food at every location in addition to other merchandise. Participants must be age 21 or older, and discounted rides will be available through Lyft due to a sponsorship from Ellis Law Firm. For more information click below.
Pella Christian Girls Cross Country 4th, Boys Tied for 5th at Marshalltown
The Pella Christian cross country teams kicked off the fall sports season on Eagle Lane Thursday night at the Marshalltown Early Bird Invite. The Eagles’ girls squad brought home a fourth-place finish from the meet, while the boys team tied for fifth place. Coming off of an individual State...
Lets Talk Knoxville: Cassi Pearson and Craig Mobley
Our guests today on Lets Talk Knoxville are Cassi Pearson and Craig Mobley. We discuss the most recent Knoxville School Board event. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Knoxville Podcast.
Pride of Indianola Marching Band to Feature The Beatles
The Pride of Indianola Marching Band performance season begins one week from today at the Indianola football game hosting Glenwood, and will feature the music of The Beatles. Band Director Mike Richardson tells KNIA News they have done movie-themed shows over the last several years, and wanted to make a change for this year.
Football Friday Night Coverage Begins on KNIA/KRLS
Tonight is Week One of the 2022 Iowa High School Football season, with teams getting their season started. KNIA/KRLS Radio will have full coverage of local schools this year, with play-by-play for Pella and Pella Christian on 92.1 KRLS and the KRLS2 stream, Knoxville on 95.3 KNIA, Indianola on 94.3 KNIA, and Norwalk on the KNIA3 stream on KNIAKRLS.com, with Pleasantville and PCM on the KNIAKRLS.com streams.
Lets Talk Knoxville: Kyle Keller
Our guest on Let’s Talk is Kyle Keller, School Resource Officer for the Knoxville Police Department as we discuss safety with school starting. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Knoxville Podcast.
Construction Starting to Shift in Pella School District
As the first day of school has now come and gone, several construction projects are nearing the finish line in the Pella Community School District. Superintendent Greg Ebeling says supply chain demands have largely slowed heating and cooling upgrades to Pella High School, but ground work east of Madison Elementary for the new Early Childhood Center continues ahead of bids for the building coming in this September. East 8th Street has been reopened by the City of Pella at the intersection of University, but closures will remain well into the fall for University and the ongoing construction of new tennis courts west of Pella High School. Hear more about the latest with construction in the Pella Community School District on today’s Let’s Talk Pella.
Iowa State Fair Winners are Recognized
The top handcrafted fly fishing flies in the state were honored in the Fly Tying Competition at the 2022 Iowa State Fair. Winners from Marion County included Mark McConell, Pella in the Adult, Wet Fly/Nymph Division and second in the Streamer Division. Larry Niday of Knoxville was first in the...
Norwalk Warriors Fall Sports Update – Aug. 26th, 2022
Norwalk cross country boys win Ankeny Centennial titles. The Norwalk boys cross country team opened the season Thursday by winning both divisions of the Ankeny Centennial Invitational at DMACC. The Warriors won the 11th-12th grade division by a slim 52-53 margin over Ankeny with six teams competing. Only two seconds...
Let’s Talk Indianola – Pride of Indianola Marching Band
Today’s Let’s Talk Indianola features Pride of Indianola Marching Band Directors Mike Richardson and Michael Swanson about the 2022 marching band season. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Indianola.
Indianola Swimming Falls to SE Polk
The Indianola girls swimming team got their season started Tuesday night on the road at the Rams of Southeast Polk, falling 108-77. The Indians got wins in the 400 free relay and the 100 backstroke, and head coach Aaron Strain said the squad had a good start to the season and solid performances from their younger swimmers. The team next hits the pool in competition Tuesday hosting Perry.
Eagles Ready to Start 2022 Against Des Moines Christian
A Pella Christian football program with plenty of preseason buzz is ready to showcase a return to an older style of Eagles offense on the gridiron tonight as they open the season at home against Des Moines Christian. P.C. has been featured in several preseason rankings in Class 1A as...
