The Indianola Kiwanis is celebrating their 65th anniversary of serving the Indianola area, and are inviting the community to come celebrate and learn more about the club and what they do. Susan Glick with Kiwanis tells KNIA News the celebration invites everyone to attend, and you can come and go as you please and not have to stay for the full two-hour event. Glick also said the event will feature a chance to get involved in many of the projects that Kiwanis runs such as building playgrounds, the installation of fishing docks, and partnering with other volunteer organizations in the area to accomplish large projects. The reception will be held tomorrow at the Country Inn and Suites from 9-11am.

11 HOURS AGO