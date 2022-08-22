ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, ME

WMTW

Work resumes, delays continue for Portland's Congress Square

PORTLAND, Maine — Construction has resumed in Portland's Congress Square after several weeks of stoppage, but city officials say the project will now likely extend into the new year. The Department of Public Works said in June there had been a series of unforeseen utility conflicts necessitating additional underground...
PORTLAND, ME
WMTW

Inside the home of Maine's only U.S. Vice President

PARIS, Maine — A celebration is being held on Paris Hill in South Paris this weekend to honor former Maine governor, U.S. senator and Vice President Hannibal Hamlin. Hamlin was born inside a home on Paris Hill on Aug. 27, 1809, and is the only U.S. president or vice president ever from Maine.
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Maine shrimp fishery faces potential permanent closure

PORTLAND, Maine — Regulators are considering a permanent closure of the northern shrimp fishery off the coast of Maine and New Hampshire. The Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission’s Northern Shrimp Section met in Portland last week to discuss several issues related to the northern shrimp. There has not...
PORTLAND, ME
WMTW

Maine community college enrollment surges thanks to free tuition

AUGUSTA, Maine — Enrollment at Maine's seven community colleges is surging, thanks in large part to the new free college scholarship program for recent high school graduates. The Maine Community College System said Friday that their preliminary fall enrollment was 12,765 students, up 12% from fall 2021. Several thousand...
AUGUSTA, ME
WMTW

Maine's first all-used electric and hybrid vehicle dealership closes

PARIS, Maine — Maine's first all-used car dealership selling only electric and hybrid vehicles has closed. Paris Autobarn in South Paris announced on Tuesday that that day would be their last due to the retirement of their manager and a death in the owner's family. The dealership said they...
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Volunteers needed to mentor dozens of children children in Maine

WESTBROOK, Maine — Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Maine is desperately looking for volunteers. The organization said on Tuesday they had 37 children that were in need of mentors, including six girls and 31 boys, and more children are about to enter the program, adding to the need. The group served 231 children in Cumberland and York counties in 2021.
WESTBROOK, ME
