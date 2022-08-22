Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WMTW
'Enough is Enough': Portland business owners and workers speak out against DSA referendums
PORTLAND, Maine — The group known as "Enough is Enough," which was created to oppose the referendums put forward by the Democratic Socialists of America, held a press conference Wednesday to voice their opposition to the measures. The ball0t initiatives include an initiative that would raise Portland's minimum wage...
WMTW
Work resumes, delays continue for Portland's Congress Square
PORTLAND, Maine — Construction has resumed in Portland's Congress Square after several weeks of stoppage, but city officials say the project will now likely extend into the new year. The Department of Public Works said in June there had been a series of unforeseen utility conflicts necessitating additional underground...
WMTW
Major road closure in Portland expected to last several days for emergency utility repair
PORTLAND, Maine — Emergency utility repair work is underway in Portland. Officials say an unforeseen incident has closed High Street from Spring Street to Congress Street. According to official, the incident is related to the construction work on Congress Street. The closure is expected to last several days. Local...
WMTW
Portland posts job listing for new Justice, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion director
PORTLAND, Maine — The city of Portland has posted ajob listing for the new position of Director of Justice, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. The position is be the first of its kind in Portland, and is based on recommendations made by the city's Racial Equity Steering Committee last year.
WMTW
Inside the home of Maine's only U.S. Vice President
PARIS, Maine — A celebration is being held on Paris Hill in South Paris this weekend to honor former Maine governor, U.S. senator and Vice President Hannibal Hamlin. Hamlin was born inside a home on Paris Hill on Aug. 27, 1809, and is the only U.S. president or vice president ever from Maine.
WMTW
South Portland beachgoer fined based on surreptitious photos taken by local
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — South Portland has specificregulations on beachgoers with dogs. People who support the regulations say they ensure that everyone can enjoy the beach safely and comfortably. “It’s a public park and it really should be available and accessible to everyone," said South Portland resident John Pani....
WMTW
Cobbosseecontee Lake Assoc., Friends of the Cobbossee Watershed team up to combat milfoil
KENNEBEC COUNTY, Maine — Milfoil is an invasive plant that spreads fast because it only needs a leaf to root into an infestation. It’s already been found in dozens of Maine lakes and ponds, including Cobbosseecontee Lake. “I think it’s one of the most beautiful lakes there is,...
WMTW
Maine shrimp fishery faces potential permanent closure
PORTLAND, Maine — Regulators are considering a permanent closure of the northern shrimp fishery off the coast of Maine and New Hampshire. The Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission’s Northern Shrimp Section met in Portland last week to discuss several issues related to the northern shrimp. There has not...
WMTW
Maine community college enrollment surges thanks to free tuition
AUGUSTA, Maine — Enrollment at Maine's seven community colleges is surging, thanks in large part to the new free college scholarship program for recent high school graduates. The Maine Community College System said Friday that their preliminary fall enrollment was 12,765 students, up 12% from fall 2021. Several thousand...
WMTW
Maine's first all-used electric and hybrid vehicle dealership closes
PARIS, Maine — Maine's first all-used car dealership selling only electric and hybrid vehicles has closed. Paris Autobarn in South Paris announced on Tuesday that that day would be their last due to the retirement of their manager and a death in the owner's family. The dealership said they...
WMTW
Volunteers needed to mentor dozens of children children in Maine
WESTBROOK, Maine — Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Maine is desperately looking for volunteers. The organization said on Tuesday they had 37 children that were in need of mentors, including six girls and 31 boys, and more children are about to enter the program, adding to the need. The group served 231 children in Cumberland and York counties in 2021.
WMTW
Heavy rains, strong thunderstorms continue to move through Maine
Heavy rain and strong thunderstorms are moving through parts of Maine this evening. A flood advisory has been issued for York and Cumberland County. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
WMTW
White Mountains hiker strangled to death in 1977; homicide still unsolved
It's been 45 years since a local hiker was killed, and the case remains unsolved. Authorities said Shari Lynn Roth, 22, left her North Conway, New Hampshire home alone on Sunday, Aug. 21, 1977, to go hiking on the Sawyer Brook Trail in Livermore, New Hampshire. Roth did not return...
WMTW
AG: Topsham officer justified in using deadly force on woman who pointed gun out truck window
TOPSHAM, Maine — The Maine Attorney General’s Office says an officer's use of deadly force in the shooting death of a Topsham woman was justified. Attorney General Aaron Frey released the findings in the death of 37-year-old Kourtney Sherwood on Wednesday. On Feb. 28, Sherwood was pulled over...
