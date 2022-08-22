ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 0

Related
Summit Daily News

Get Wild: Surviving lightning in the backcountry

One thing that is predictable in Colorado’s mountains is the unpredictability of the weather, and at no time is that more likely to occur than in the summer, often during the season of monsoon moisture. Rain and temperature drops can happen rapidly, leaving an unprepared hiker in a very precarious situation. Without the proper gear, rain can simply leave you wet and cold.
COLORADO STATE
Sterling Journal-Advocate

Water confab: Colorado politicos call for more water storage, smart growth

Colorado needs more reservoir storage and ways to manage urban growth in order protect its water supplies, prominent politicians said Tuesday at a major gathering of water officials in Steamboat Springs. “Water is central to our livelihoods and its increasing scarcity is a challenge of the first order for everyone...
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
City
Glenwood Springs, CO
Local
Colorado Government
Local
Colorado Traffic
Summit Daily News

Rerouting only paved portion of Continental Divide Trail in Colorado is continued challenge

Up to 1,000 dedicated recreationalists, often solo hikers, pass through Routt County each summer in July and August, yet many people in Steamboat Springs may never realize it. Lovers of the Continental Divide Trail usually “through hike” across Routt County past Dumont Lake and Rabbit Ears Pass going northbound in July or southbound in August, said Dan Carter, trail and lands conservation program manager for the Continental Divide Trail Coalition. It’s estimated that 400 northbound hikers and 600 southbound hikers travel the trail, Carter said, plus many other people hike or bike only sections of the Continental Divide Trail in Routt County.
ROUTT COUNTY, CO
cpr.org

We went to the lowest point in Colorado

The land Sally Leinen grew up on stretches over the rolling grasslands of the Kansas-Colorado border. In the 1960s, she would ride her horse across the Arikaree River, which was filled with water and ran east. But, as the years passed, the river became drier. Today, it is usually empty, except when a flash flood rages through. Leinen still lives on these plains and considers the area special.
COLORADO STATE
94.3 The X

Drone Captures Amazing Footage of Abandoned Colorado Mine

Colorado has a rich mining history that dates back to 1858. The industry was booming in the state during the nineteenth and early twentieth centuries and at that time, mining contributed massively to Colorado's successful economy. A majority of Colorado's mining towns are situated in the mountainous central and southwest...
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mudslides#Colorado River#I 70#The Grizzly Creek Fire#Cdot
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

How You Can Visit A Colorado State Park For Free Anytime

If you are on a tight budget and you love the outdoors, there is an easy way you can enjoy Colorado state parks for free. Colorado Has 42 State Parks You Can Visit For Free. There are 42 state parks in Colorado and free days are offered occasionally throughout the year. But, there is a way you can visit a state park for free -- even if it's not on the "free" day. That could be something as close at Highline Lake or the James M. Robb Colorado River State Park, or something far away like Jackson Lake or Lake Pueblo on the front range.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

More storms possible Friday followed by a drier weekend

A weak cold front that pushed across Colorado Thursday night will knock temperatures down by about 5 degrees on Friday.  At the same time, monsoon moisture continues to flow up from Arizona and New Mexico to finish out the week. This combination will cause thunderstorms to fire up with the heat of the day across many parts of the state. First in the mountains and then, across eastern areas by afternoon and evening. Thunderstorms may have enough rainfall that we have to worry about our burn scars and potential flooding. A couple storms mainly in the mountains could produce up to 1/2 inch of rain in 30 minutes or less. Over the weekend a drying and warming trend will kick in with more 90s returning to lower elevations and more 70s to low 80s in the mountains.
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Officials eye completion of 63-mile trail through Colorado mountains

A scenic Colorado bike trail many years and many dollars in the making is down to the last 12 miles. Work has been underway this summer on a stretch of pavement connecting Dotsero to Gypsum — one of the last four segments needing construction to realize the full Eagle Valley Trail. Once complete, cyclists will be able to pedal 63 miles between the top of Vail Pass to Glenwood Canyon without using the highway.
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
99.9 The Point

The Colorful History Behind The Colorado Welcome Sign

Welcome to Colorful Colorado. That's the sign that's been greeting people as they cross the state line since the signs were first created back in 1950. I've always found it amusing that the sign and the message itself never really jived with each other because neither the sign nor the area where the sign was located (at least in the places where I've ever crossed the state line) was very colorful.
COLORADO STATE
99.9 KEKB

This Former Airport Tower in Colorado is Now A Cool Bar + Hangout

Buildings come and go here in Colorado, but this former airport tower in Denver has been repurposed and is now ready to welcome visitors. Flyteco Tower has found its home at the location of the former Stapleton airport control tower in Denver, Colorado, and recently opened its doors to the public on August 13, 2022.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

I-25 bridge repairs at Weld CR 34 continue after crash

The Colorado Department of Transportation wants to remind drivers that repairs continue on the overpass at Interstate 25 and Weld County Road 34 after a deadly crash earlier this month. On Aug. 8, a semi hauling an excavator that exceeded height limits crashed into the overpass at the Mead exit. Megan Mirella Arneson, 32, was in another vehicle that was also involved in the crash. She died and a juvenile in the vehicle was injured. The Colorado State Patrol continues to investigate the crash. No charges had been filed as of Tuesday. The bridge sustained damage to the bridge beams but bridge experts...
WELD COUNTY, CO
9NEWS

Warmer, drier fall predicted in Colorado

DENVER — Pikes Peak got hit with heavy snow on Sunday afternoon and then got dusted again on Monday. Several other mountain peaks in the area have also been dusted with snow this week. The recent snow on the high mountain peaks might be bringing the hope of a...
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy