Get Wild: Surviving lightning in the backcountry
One thing that is predictable in Colorado’s mountains is the unpredictability of the weather, and at no time is that more likely to occur than in the summer, often during the season of monsoon moisture. Rain and temperature drops can happen rapidly, leaving an unprepared hiker in a very precarious situation. Without the proper gear, rain can simply leave you wet and cold.
CDOT asks drivers for patience, caution around East Troublesome burn scar flooding
The Colorado Department of Transportation is asking those traveling on Colorado Highway 125 to practice both patience and caution as the department and other agencies work to keep the road safe during repeat flooding events in the East Troublesome Fire burn scar between miles 7 and 17.3. According to Jason...
A larger chunk of Colorado is now drought-free this week
Late August's drought update shows continued improvement in Colorado's drought battle for some and no change for others.
Water confab: Colorado politicos call for more water storage, smart growth
Colorado needs more reservoir storage and ways to manage urban growth in order protect its water supplies, prominent politicians said Tuesday at a major gathering of water officials in Steamboat Springs. “Water is central to our livelihoods and its increasing scarcity is a challenge of the first order for everyone...
Rerouting only paved portion of Continental Divide Trail in Colorado is continued challenge
Up to 1,000 dedicated recreationalists, often solo hikers, pass through Routt County each summer in July and August, yet many people in Steamboat Springs may never realize it. Lovers of the Continental Divide Trail usually “through hike” across Routt County past Dumont Lake and Rabbit Ears Pass going northbound in July or southbound in August, said Dan Carter, trail and lands conservation program manager for the Continental Divide Trail Coalition. It’s estimated that 400 northbound hikers and 600 southbound hikers travel the trail, Carter said, plus many other people hike or bike only sections of the Continental Divide Trail in Routt County.
We went to the lowest point in Colorado
The land Sally Leinen grew up on stretches over the rolling grasslands of the Kansas-Colorado border. In the 1960s, she would ride her horse across the Arikaree River, which was filled with water and ran east. But, as the years passed, the river became drier. Today, it is usually empty, except when a flash flood rages through. Leinen still lives on these plains and considers the area special.
Drone Captures Amazing Footage of Abandoned Colorado Mine
Colorado has a rich mining history that dates back to 1858. The industry was booming in the state during the nineteenth and early twentieth centuries and at that time, mining contributed massively to Colorado's successful economy. A majority of Colorado's mining towns are situated in the mountainous central and southwest...
7 Invasive Insects in Colorado You Should Kill Immediately If You See Them
There are a few critters on the loose in Colorado making things harder on the land. It figures these creatures would be a bunch of insects. Worse off, they are not even supposed to be here. While smashing these bugs might be somewhat satisfying, we really do not encourage you...
How You Can Visit A Colorado State Park For Free Anytime
If you are on a tight budget and you love the outdoors, there is an easy way you can enjoy Colorado state parks for free. Colorado Has 42 State Parks You Can Visit For Free. There are 42 state parks in Colorado and free days are offered occasionally throughout the year. But, there is a way you can visit a state park for free -- even if it's not on the "free" day. That could be something as close at Highline Lake or the James M. Robb Colorado River State Park, or something far away like Jackson Lake or Lake Pueblo on the front range.
Tarantula tunnels under Colorado highways may promote mating, stop squishing, bug advocates say
Arachnid advocates trying to prevent the squishing of tarantulas as they seek mates on southeastern Colorado plains have asked the Colorado Department of Transportation to create safe crossing tunnels under several highways. Hundreds of male tarantulas perish under vehicle tires this time of year as they trek from their foot-deep...
More storms possible Friday followed by a drier weekend
A weak cold front that pushed across Colorado Thursday night will knock temperatures down by about 5 degrees on Friday. At the same time, monsoon moisture continues to flow up from Arizona and New Mexico to finish out the week. This combination will cause thunderstorms to fire up with the heat of the day across many parts of the state. First in the mountains and then, across eastern areas by afternoon and evening. Thunderstorms may have enough rainfall that we have to worry about our burn scars and potential flooding. A couple storms mainly in the mountains could produce up to 1/2 inch of rain in 30 minutes or less. Over the weekend a drying and warming trend will kick in with more 90s returning to lower elevations and more 70s to low 80s in the mountains.
Officials eye completion of 63-mile trail through Colorado mountains
A scenic Colorado bike trail many years and many dollars in the making is down to the last 12 miles. Work has been underway this summer on a stretch of pavement connecting Dotsero to Gypsum — one of the last four segments needing construction to realize the full Eagle Valley Trail. Once complete, cyclists will be able to pedal 63 miles between the top of Vail Pass to Glenwood Canyon without using the highway.
The Colorful History Behind The Colorado Welcome Sign
Welcome to Colorful Colorado. That's the sign that's been greeting people as they cross the state line since the signs were first created back in 1950. I've always found it amusing that the sign and the message itself never really jived with each other because neither the sign nor the area where the sign was located (at least in the places where I've ever crossed the state line) was very colorful.
Colorado Traction Law Going Back into Effect, Are You Ready?
Summer may not end until late September, but here in Colorado, we're preparing for winter. Each year Colorado's vehicle traction and chain laws for passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles go into effect at the beginning of September to keep travelers safe. Colorado Traction and Chain Law Dates. Beginning September 1st,...
This Former Airport Tower in Colorado is Now A Cool Bar + Hangout
Buildings come and go here in Colorado, but this former airport tower in Denver has been repurposed and is now ready to welcome visitors. Flyteco Tower has found its home at the location of the former Stapleton airport control tower in Denver, Colorado, and recently opened its doors to the public on August 13, 2022.
Oil and gas company ordered to shut down operation at northern Colorado site because of pollution concerns
FORT COLLINS, Colo. — The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) has ordered an oil and gas company to immediately cease operation at a site north of Fort Collins due to repeated pollution violations. CDPHE's Air Pollution Control Division issued a cease and desist order Thursday afternoon...
I-25 bridge repairs at Weld CR 34 continue after crash
The Colorado Department of Transportation wants to remind drivers that repairs continue on the overpass at Interstate 25 and Weld County Road 34 after a deadly crash earlier this month. On Aug. 8, a semi hauling an excavator that exceeded height limits crashed into the overpass at the Mead exit. Megan Mirella Arneson, 32, was in another vehicle that was also involved in the crash. She died and a juvenile in the vehicle was injured. The Colorado State Patrol continues to investigate the crash. No charges had been filed as of Tuesday. The bridge sustained damage to the bridge beams but bridge experts...
Hundreds Of Elk Rolling Through A Big Field In Larimer County
There is a massive elk population throughout the state of Colorado and whether you've been here for 20 years or 20 days, you know - or should have a pretty good idea - that Colorado is a pretty "wild" place in more ways than one. One of my first memories...
Warmer, drier fall predicted in Colorado
DENVER — Pikes Peak got hit with heavy snow on Sunday afternoon and then got dusted again on Monday. Several other mountain peaks in the area have also been dusted with snow this week. The recent snow on the high mountain peaks might be bringing the hope of a...
LOOK: The Least Expensive Home In Weld County Is 117 Years Old
The housing market has cooled down across the United States, some places more than others, but here in Colorado, although home prices have corrected themselves more in the Denver area, they've started to go down a little in other areas too. While there are a few more deals to be...
