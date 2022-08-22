A weak cold front that pushed across Colorado Thursday night will knock temperatures down by about 5 degrees on Friday. At the same time, monsoon moisture continues to flow up from Arizona and New Mexico to finish out the week. This combination will cause thunderstorms to fire up with the heat of the day across many parts of the state. First in the mountains and then, across eastern areas by afternoon and evening. Thunderstorms may have enough rainfall that we have to worry about our burn scars and potential flooding. A couple storms mainly in the mountains could produce up to 1/2 inch of rain in 30 minutes or less. Over the weekend a drying and warming trend will kick in with more 90s returning to lower elevations and more 70s to low 80s in the mountains.

COLORADO STATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO