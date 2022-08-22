ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Yavapai College men’s soccer team is set to officially begin its 34th season of action this week. This year, the Roughriders begin with a matchup against the College of Southern Nevada Coyotes. That matchup will take place on Tuesday, August 23, at 5 p.m. in North Las Vegas, Nevada, at the Cheyenne Sports Complex. The live stream link (for purchase) and live stats link can be found on GoRoughriders.com/Live.
