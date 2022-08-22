Read full article on original website
alabamawx.com
Flash Flood Warning for Autauga, Elmore, Lowndes, Macon, Montgomery, Tallapoosa Co. Until 4 pm
The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a. South Central Tallapoosa County in east central Alabama…. Northeastern Lowndes County in south central Alabama…. Northern Montgomery County in south central Alabama…. Western Macon County in southeastern Alabama…. * Until 400 PM CDT. * At 1207 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated...
wbrc.com
Hale County prepares for massive one-of-a-kind tornado exercise
HALE COUNTY, Ala, (WBRC) - Emergency Management Agency Officials in Hale County are putting the final touches on an exercise to simulate a major tornado and disaster in Hale County. People who live in Hale County know what the real thing is like, after a deadly storm passed through earlier...
WTOK-TV
Alabama retiree murdered in Belize
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Rodney Rushing, 66, was a free spirit. That is why he took a chance after retirement and moved 2,270 miles from Salem, Alabama, to Corozal, Belize. Family members say it was his dream come true. He lived there with his two dogs, Petey and Poppy, for around seven weeks before being brutally murdered on Aug. 17.
WSFA
First Alert: Rain coverage dips slightly for the Alabama weekend
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Up front - there will still be a healthy amount of showers and thunderstorms around the state Friday through the upcoming weekend. But, there won’t be AS much rain as we’ve seen over the last few days. In fact, we now have a new record - August 25, 2022 (aka yesterday) was the wettest August 25 on the historical record in Montgomery. That record dates back to the late 1800s.
WSFA
Montgomery woman making smiles with yard art
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The pandemic forced people to find unique ways to stay busy. Christian Lane is a teacher, she tutors kids on the side and now she owns her own business, Inspired Image Yard Signs. “I love to build stuff and come up with new ideas,” said Lane....
alabamanews.net
Wanted Dallas Co. Suspects Captured in Montgomery
An anonymous tip from Crime Stoppers — leads to the arrest of two Dallas County brothers — wanted by the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office. Assistant Chief Deputy Johnathan Cole says the men are suspects in a multi-county crime spree — that includes Dallas, Lowndes and Montgomery counties.
WSFA
750 customers without power in Montgomery, Alabama Power says
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama Power says some of its customers in the Montgomery area are currently without power. According to Alabama Power, the power outage happened around noon after a tree fell in the Cloverdale neighborhood. About 750 customers have been affected by the outage. Power crews are on...
alabamanews.net
City of Montgomery Purchases Old Governor’s House Hotel
Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed has confirmed that the city of Montgomery has purchased the vacant Governor’s House Hotel on South Boulevard. The Governor’s House was once a thriving spot for social events and gatherings, including many state election night celebrations. Over the years, the building has fallen into...
alabamanews.net
Rivalries Highlight Friday Night Football in Dallas Co.
It’s going to be a big night of high school football in Dallas County on Friday. All four high schools in the county will be in action — in two intra-county match-ups. The Keith High School Bears — will host the Hornets of Dallas County High School — in Orrville. And J.V. Caldwell Stadium is sure to be rocking.
Andalusia Star News
Jones celebrates 90th birthday with family
James Jones celebrated his 90th birthday with family and friends at his niece’s home in Auburn, Alabama on August 20. Mr. Jones was born August 2, 1932 and has lived in Andalusia for most of his life. The U.S. Navy Veteran is married to his beautiful wife, Jenelle Jones, and on Sept. 12 they will celebrate their 58th anniversary. He and his wife are active members of the First Baptist Church of Gantt.
WSFA
1 dead, another injured in Montgomery hit-and-run
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - One pedestrian was killed and a second injured following a hit-and-run collision Wednesday night, according to the Montgomery Police Department. Police and fire medics responded to the 1200 block of East South Boulevard Service Road around 10 p.m. where they found the victims. Police said Damarion...
atmorenews.com
Atmore woman busted after trying to avoid road check
An Atmore woman was arrested August 13 and charged with felony drug possession and driving under the influence of alcohol after she reportedly tried to drive away from a Flomaton Police Department roadblock. Publish reports indicate that 38-year-old Fenetrias Lewis pulled up to the FPD checkpoint, which was conducted from...
WSFA
Sheriff: Man found dead under RV in Georgiana Saturday
BUTLER COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man was found dead in Georgiana Saturday, the Butler County Sheriff’s Department has confirmed. According to Sheriff Danny Bond, deputies were called to an RV on Morgan Street in Georgiana after a report that someone had been found dead. When deputies arrived, they found a man under the front of the motor home.
alabamanews.net
Man Dead, Woman Injured after Apparent Domestic Dispute in Montgomery
Montgomery police are investigating an apparent domestic dispute that left a man dead and a woman injured. Police say at about 3:45 this morning, a woman was shot in the 100 block of Saddleback Ridge, which is the address of an apartment complex not far from the intersection of Atlanta Highway and Taylor Road.
Second suspect jailed on murder charges in Montgomery shooting
A second suspect has been jailed on murder charges in the shooting death of a 26-year-old Montgomery man earlier this month, police said Thursday. John Holton III, 34, of Prattville, was taken into custody Thursday by the U.S. Marshals Task Force on murder charges and put in the Montgomery County jail on $1.5 million bond, said Montgomery police Capt. Saba Coleman.
Alabama won’t face suit over ‘outrageous’ unemployment backlog
Alabama and its officials cannot be sued for problems with the state’s unemployment response to the COVID-19 pandemic, a county judge held this week. The non-profit Legal Services Alabama argues that the state mismanaged the rollout of unemployment dollars during the pandemic and that Alabama was excessively slow in processing appeals after rejecting requests for help. In February, the group sued the Alabama Department of Labor and Labor Secretary Fitzgerald Washington.
alabamanews.net
Heavy Rain May Lead To Localized Flooding Thursday
A flash flood warning continues mainly for northern Lowndes and Montgomery counties until 4PM Thursday. Montgomery and surrounding locations may see localized flooding, at least in low lying and poor drainages areas. 24-hour radar estimates suggest 4-5 inches of rain have fallen in these locations. Rain was still falling within the flash flood warning at 1:30PM. Although, the heaviest rain shifted south of the warning area.
alabamanews.net
Cloudy With Rain, Heavy At Times, Likely Wednesday
Sunshine remains limited for the rest of Wednesday, with a cloudy sky and rain likely. Rain could be heavy at times, which was the case much of Wednesday morning in west Alabama. Flash flood warnings continue for Choctaw and parts of Sumter and Marengo counties into Wednesday afternoon. Radar estimates suggest 3-6″ of rain fell in those locations between noon Tuesday and noon Wednesday.
WSFA
Governor's House Hotel - Montgomery
A drawing of the Alabamian Motel, later named the Governor's House Hotel, on Montgomery's East South Boulevard, April 10, 1963. Thieves targeted a number of East Montgomery businesses located next to one another. Now, Montgomery police are on the hunt for the people responsible.
Alabama fans vs Auburn fans: Trash talk caption contest smackdown
Welcome to the Alabama vs. Auburn Trash Talk Caption Contest Smackdown. Winner take y’all. Alabama fans and Auburn fans are as different as cage fighters and golfers. It’s science. But NOW - we’ve got data to back it up. My colleague Ramsey Archibald has put together a...
