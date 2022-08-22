MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Up front - there will still be a healthy amount of showers and thunderstorms around the state Friday through the upcoming weekend. But, there won’t be AS much rain as we’ve seen over the last few days. In fact, we now have a new record - August 25, 2022 (aka yesterday) was the wettest August 25 on the historical record in Montgomery. That record dates back to the late 1800s.

