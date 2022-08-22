ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union County, NC

Former deputy sentenced to 21+ years for snap-chatting Union County teens sexually: DOJ

By Connor Lomis
 3 days ago

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A former Colorado deputy was sentenced to 262 months in prison, followed by a lifetime of supervised release for sexually snap-chatting teenage girls in Union County, according to the DOJ.

Vincent Potter, 38, formerly of Colorado, was ordered to register as a sex offender after his release from prison.

Court documents say between Jan. and April 2021; Potter used Snapchat to convince and persuade two teenage girls to send him sexually explicit conduct to produce child pornography.

At the time, Potter was a Deputy with the Adams County Sheriff’s Office in Colorado.

Communication with the teens began in early 2021, documents said. Both girls were in Union County, and over the course of their snap-chatting, Potter pretended to be both a 15-year-old and a 23-year-old male.

“Potter is an online predator who contacted vulnerable children via social media and used
deception, pressure, and threats to coerce his young victims into sending him sexually explicit
images and videos of themselves,” said U.S. Attorney King.

Documents said that Potter enticed the minors to send him images and videos of themselves engaging in sexually explicit conduct, threatening that he would release their images to their friends and the internet if they didn’t comply.

“Potter was a sworn officer of the law, which makes this case particularly disturbing,” said U.S. Attorney King.

Potter remains in federal custody and will be sent to the custody of the federal Bureau of Prisons upon designation of a federal facility.

