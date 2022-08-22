Read full article on original website
Related
WALB 10
Albany working to address one of biggest issues: blighted properties
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany leaders have a plan to address one of its biggest problems — vacant properties that have become community eyesores. City commissioners said it’s been hard to contact the owners of these properties. Because of this, it’s been hard to develop those areas of town the blighted properties are in.
WALB 10
Albany Operation Clean Sweep continues in Ward 6
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany’s Operation Clean Sweep focused on the southside Thursday. City officials said Albany is slowly but surely improving when it comes to the amount of litter in the city. The program has been in effect for close to two years now. Each month, many different...
WALB 10
Renovations possible for Albany Mall
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The future of the Albany Mall may still be up in the air, but city leaders said a few renovations could be in store for the shopping destination. City Commissioner Jon Howard said the Albany Mall may be getting an upgrade to bring in more retailers and customers.
wfxl.com
"We can make a big impact in a small spot,"Operation Clean Sweep comes to Ward 6
On Thursday afternoon, multiple City of Albany departments came together for this month's Operation Clean Sweep. The operation took place at the Bill Miller Community Center. Director of Public Works, Stacey Rowe explained how they had been doing the operation for almost two years now where they pick small sections of each ward to clean every month.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WALB 10
Downtown Moultrie earns ‘Downtown of the Year’ award
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) -Downtown Moultrie was recently awarded the Georgia Downtown of the year award. Every good downtown starts with a great centerpiece and Moultrie has just that. The Colquitt County Courthouse was once voted the prettiest courthouse in the state but it’s what Moultrie has done around the courthouse...
southgatv.com
Working hard in Albany
ATLANTA, GA- Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said Thursday that Albany recorded an unemployment rate of 3.9 percent in July, down four-tenths of a percent over the month. A year ago, the rate was 5.4 percent. “This summer, we have seen unemployment rates drop while job numbers have climbed,” said...
WALB 10
City of Albany rolls back millage rate
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The City of Albany is rolling back its millage rate for the 8th year in a row. However, city leaders said city residents will still see their overall taxes increase. This comes after Dougherty County recently raised their millage rate by 3.5 mills. Tuesday the city...
WALB 10
Phoebe, Albany Tech learning community project on hold
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Construction on the Phoebe and Albany Technical College Living and Learning Community is on hold. This comes as the Historic Preservation Commission (HPC) filed an appeal in the Dougherty County Superior Court. The project will be on pause until a superior judge makes a ruling. The...
RELATED PEOPLE
'One spot at the time': Operation Clean Sweep hits south Albany neighborhood
ALBANY — Freshly mowed grass, litter-free sidewalks, ditches and rights of ways, and the sound of chainsaws in the vicinity of the Bill Miller Community Center were evidence on Thursday of a new look for an Albany neighborhood. Workers were in the vicinity of the recreation facility and Morningside...
southgatv.com
Jefferson Street collapse work slated
ALBANY, GA – Motorists in the Good Life City need to be aware of the latest road hazard. Today, crews are closing the outside southbound lane of the 200 block of N. Jefferson Street to repair a cave in. The cave in occurred near the intersection of Pine Avenue...
WALB 10
SOWEGA Council on Aging raises $30k for senior hunger
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Sowega Council on Aging raised over $30,000 at their Comedy Night to combat senior hunger in Southwest Georgia. The annual event was held on Aug. 25. it’s one of Sowega’s highlight fundraising events. All proceeds benefit the Home Delivered Meals program that serves...
WALB 10
‘I can’t stop even if I want to’: Albany native working to give back to the Good Life City
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany native is giving back in more ways than one — all to restore the city that he grew up in. It’s a new month which means there’s a new “Lifting up with Lenah” ready to inspire you with stories from people and organizations doing good deeds.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Black Business Month honors
ALBANY — In the second year of recognition for Black Business Month, the Albany City Commission honored George Brown, a former Dougherty County Commissioner and father of city Chief Financial Officer Derrick Brown; and Gordon S. Hall, owner of Shabazz Fish Supreme. Pictured are Lazoria Brown with George Brown and as Albany Mayor Bo Dorough reads a proclamation honoring him.
Flint River Fresh plans food giveaway
ALBANY — Flint River Fresh encourages and equips the community to grow food for themselves and neighbors in need. The Fall Fresh Start Giveaway, hosted by Flint River Fresh, is a food gardening resource community event happening Sept. 10 at 10 a.m. Individuals, families, and school or community garden...
Local educators can apply for McDonald's Golden Grants
ALBANY — Educators and individuals who represent programs and organizations that fuel the imagination, education and growth of students in Dougherty, Lee, Terrell and Worth counties are among those who can apply for a Georgia Golden Grant. Local owners and operators of McDonald’s restaurants in Georgia are funding the...
wfxl.com
City of Pelham gets historic city manager
History is being made in Pelham with the city’s youngest and first African American city manager taking office. The change comes after months of issues between the city’s government and the community. 26 year old Christian Drake grew up in Pelham, Georgia. He graduated from Pelham High School...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WALB 10
New Lee Co. restaurant holds grand opening
LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - A popular Baja-style taco restaurant is now open in Leesburg. Making it the only one in Georgia with a drive-thru. The atmosphere of Fuzzy’s Taco Shop makes ordering easy. The first 50 people in line got ree tacos for a year. Joshua Ledden wanted to...
Historic preservation, health care clash over Albany building
Members of Albany’s historic preservation board are at odds with a health care system, a technical college and the city’s commissioners over what to do with a nearly century-old school building. Phoebe Health and Albany Tech plan to demolish the former Albany High School (and, later, Albany Middle...
WALB 10
Cordele performing arts group raising $10k for trip abroad
CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - A Cordele performing group is asking for help to take a trip of a lifetime. A total of 10 members from the Empire Dance and Performing Arts Studio will be singing, acting and dancing for world-class judges in London and Paris next week. They are looking...
Americus Times-Recorder
Eric Finch Recognized for His Service to the Boys and Girls Club
Tim Wofford, Executive Director of the Boys and Girls Club of Albany which oversees Albany, Americus, and Macon County Boys and Girls Clubs, announced Americus resident Eric Finch will be receiving The Beverly Burton New Board Member of the Year on August 25, 2022 at the Georgia Hall of Fame Dinner. Wofford describes Eric as “One of our organization’s biggest supporters, advocates, champion, fundraiser and volunteer. He sends a hearty congratulations to Eric for recognition of his outstanding service. Eric has raised over $1,000,000 for the youth in our area.
Comments / 0