Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
2 Major Lakers Trade Targets Emerge From Jazz
There is a lot of fallout around the NBA from the news that Kevin Durant will be remaining with the Brooklyn Nets for the foreseeable future. After weeks of trade speculation, the two sides hashed out some of their differences and agreed that it was in the best interest of everyone to remain in a partnership and focus on winning a championship.
Sixers viewed as best landing spot for free agent DeMarcus Cousins
The offseason is just about over in the NBA. Training camps around the league will begin at the end of September, so the Philadelphia 76ers are just about done with their summer additions. However, some solid bench-help options who could come cheaply remain out there. For example, the Sixers could...
Warriors' Draymond Green, Hazel Renee celebrate wedding weekend
The Warriors are enjoying the wedding weekend of the season with the nuptials of Draymond Green and Hazel Renee.
Lakers pull off trade for former hated rival
The Los Angeles Lakers pulled off a huge trade that will deliver them one of their former rivals. The Lakers and Utah Jazz are finalizing a deal that will send Patrick Beverley to the Lakers for Talen Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson. Not only is the acquisition of Beverley a big...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Stephen A. Smith and Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga go at it
Television personality Stephen A. Smith came hard for Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga, and Kuminga didn’t flinch in his hilarious response. NBA players know how to tune out the noise, and some of them are particularly adept at responding to criticism. Even though 19-year-old Jonathan Kuminga just finished his rookie season with the Golden State Warriors, he’s already a seasoned pro at shading critical media personalities.
Lakers News: Russell Westbrook Spotted Working Out with 2022 Lottery Pick
Lakers guard Russell Westbrook has been getting some work in with Pistons lottery pick Jaden Ivey.
Sixers star James Harden posts more pictures of summer workouts
Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden has already put together a Hall of Fame worthy career, accomplishing almost everything an NBA star can. The one thing missing from his resume: an NBA championship. Harden has gotten close before with the Houston Rockets. And he was on a very talented team with...
Sixers addition of De'Anthony Melton viewed as one of the best moves
In terms of publicity and fanfare, the addition of PJ Tucker has gotten the most attention for the Philadelphia 76ers as they have been able to add depth and toughness to their roster. However, there is one move that hasn’t gotten nearly as much publicity, but the Sixers believe they...
RELATED PEOPLE
Report: Lakers not interested in rumored reunion with 1 former player
There will be no Hollywood ending for one ex-Los Angeles Lakers player. Jovan Buha of The Athletic reported on Wednesday that the Lakers are not interested in taking back big man Julius Randle from the New York Knicks. Randle, a 2021 All-Star, was drafted by the Lakers in 2014 and spent the first four years of his NBA career with them.
Brooklyn Nets Reportedly Interested In A Pair Of Former NBA Champions
According to HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto, the Brooklyn Nets could look to sign both Tristan Thompson and/or Markieff Morris ahead of the start of the 2022-23 NBA season.
Comments / 0