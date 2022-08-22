Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
This Iconic Old-Time Drive-In Food Joint Is A Must In Yankton
If you grew up in Yankton or spent any time in the Yankton area at all, what you're about to read will come as no surprise to you. Growing up in Yankton back in the day meant a couple of things, one car dealership, everyone hung out at Lewis & Clark Lake on weekends, and fast food joints were few but favorites.
siouxfalls.business
New food truck features elevated field-to-plate offerings
A field-to-plate food truck from the co-owner of a local brewery makes its Sioux Falls debut Friday. Lee Anderson, who has a culinary degree from Le Cordon Bleu, has started The Homestead Terroir Kitchen. With a passion for fermentation and smoking meat and a commitment to using local products, Anderson will offer a unique menu.
This Haunted Hotel Is So Close To Sioux Falls
Not to be confused with the hotel in Greece or Idaho Springs, Colorado, you will definitely want to be prepared for your stay at the historic Argo Hotel in Crofton, Nebraska. Because some say it's haunted!. Yes, haunted. Owner Frank Marsh says, "I'm more of a believer now. Some of...
siouxfalls.business
New national cookie shop coming to Sioux Falls
Southeast Sioux Falls will be the first home of a national cookie business that’s coming to town. Cookie Co. is being franchised by Sarah Storm, who discovered it on Instagram in early 2020 as it was preparing to launch. “I love business. I love following businesses as they grow,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
siouxfalls.business
Shortage of cooks leads to restaurant’s temporary closure
All Day Cafe is closed temporarily because of a shortage of line cooks. The restaurant on the north side of the Western Mall made the decision to close today, said Don Anderson, president of WR Hospitality. The Sioux Falls-based restaurant group also owns the adjacent TapHouse 41, which remains open, and the Phillips Avenue Diner, 22Ten Kitchen Cocktails and other restaurants in South Dakota and the region.
Some Major Sioux Falls Streets Will Be Closed This Weekend
Sioux Falls residents are going to notice even more road closures this weekend and this time they have nothing to do with construction. The Sioux Falls Marathon will be running through the streets of Sioux Falls this Sunday and there will be numerous road closures. Here is the complete release...
Uh-Oh…Three Horrible Hotel Experiences In Sioux Falls
People are finally hitting the road and heading to vacation destinations with family and friends. There's always something wonderful about being on vacation....new experiences, visiting new museums and attractions, and minimal stress. Personally for me, staying at hotels just gives you the feeling that you are truly on a respite....
siouxfalls.business
With new housing options, Lennox experiences boom in interest from buyers
This paid piece is sponsored by Sioux Metro Growth Alliance. In his first couple of years as Lennox city administrator, Nathan Vander Plaats could count on one hand the number of new homes built in town. And it wasn’t that long ago – he took over the role in 2019....
IN THIS ARTICLE
dakotanewsnow.com
Sioux Falls officers try to coax intruder off roof of unoccupied house
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Police report officers and responding firemen attempted to coax an intruder off the roof of an unoccupied house in central Sioux Falls. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said a neighbor saw the the suspect enter the unoccupied house. Clemens did not specify what time this took place, but the suspect ended up on the roof while multiple officers attempted to persuade the suspect to safely descend from the roof using a ladder.
Eman Miller: The Sioux Falls skating phenom
If you've lived in the Sioux Falls area over the past four years or so, you've probably seen a young man dazzling people around town with his smooth skating.
KELOLAND TV
Sioux Falls rent is up 27% compared to 2021, many struggling to keep up
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Over the past year, the cost of just about everything has gone up, but one essential bill is rising faster than many people can handle. In Sioux Falls, rent for a two bedroom apartment is up more than 27 percent in just one year, leaving many tenants searching to find a way to make it through the unexpectedly high increases.
KELOLAND TV
FBN opens distribution hub in Larchwood
LARCHWOOD, IOWA (KELO) — The Farmers Business Network has had a big presence in Sioux Falls for years, but now the national company’s local footprint is growing even more. FBN held a grand opening of its new central distribution center in Larchwood, Iowa Thursday. “FBN was founded in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Two Sioux Falls Intersections to Close Temporarily
An ongoing major road constriction project in Sioux Falls is going to force the closure of pair of intersections in the southeast part of town. Starting Monday (August 29), the South Dakota Department of Transportation will shut down the intersections at 41st Street with Madelyn and Meadow Avenues as crews prepare and place concrete. Both intersections are scheduled to reopen at the end of the workday, Friday, September 2.
KELOLAND TV
Southern Cliff Ave is back open
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Just in time for the first day of school in Sioux Falls tomorrow, southern Cliff Avenue is back open to drivers. While construction work is still far from over, Cliff Avenue between 49th and 57th Street will be open to two-way traffic through the remainder of the project.
Spike in Crime Has Sioux Falls Residents Getting Home Security
With crime on the rise seemingly everywhere these days, police are relying on surveillance cameras more and more as a method to help them solve a number of the crimes being committed. Over the past week alone, here in Sioux Falls, two different homicides were committed. As Dakota News Now...
KELOLAND TV
Dakota Vascular now performing outpatient surgeries
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Procedures are now underway at a new private vascular practice in Sioux Falls. Four long-time local surgeons opened Dakota Vascular on August 1st and are now performing outpatient procedures at their new Sioux Falls facility. “As far as surgeries go, it’s the best one...
dakotanewsnow.com
Man charged in downtown Sioux Falls homicide found guilty
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities report a man charged in a downtown Sioux Falls homicide has been found guilty of murder. A jury convicted Max Bolden on a first-degree murder charge in connection to the Oct. 26, 2019 death of 37-year-old Benjamin Donahue III. Prosecutors said Bolden fatally shot Donahue in a parking lot in the area of W. 10th Street and S. Main Avenue after a brief exchange. Bolden fled the area in a vehicle and ultimately fled South Dakota. Bolden wasn’t arrested until March of 2021 when authorities found him near Memphis.
KELOLAND TV
Remembering Angela; student loan forgiveness; first day of school
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, August 25. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Friends and family are remembering Angela Heinz, a 24-year-old from Ipswich who died in a climbing accident in the Black Hills, near Cheyenne Crossing, last weekend. Heinz was airlifted and died in a Rapid City hospital Saturday morning.
KELOLAND TV
Taking a look at the winter forecast
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As we enter the fall, thoughts start to go to what kind of winter we may have. One of the driving forces behind the winter forecast is that it will be another La Nina year. La Nina occurs when the sea surface temperatures along...
voiceofalexandria.com
This Is the City With the Most Gun Stores in South Dakota
There are over 393 million guns in circulation in the U.S., according to estimates from the Small Arms Survey, far outnumbering the national population of 327 million. In the United States - the only country in the world home to more civilian-owned guns than people - guns are big business.
Comments / 0