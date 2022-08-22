On Wednesday, the PGA Tour announced numerous changes to its structure, from top players playing in more of the same tournaments to an expanded Player Impact Program and more. Many of these changes, on top of others that were announced previously, are to combat LIV Golf, the Saudi-backed, Greg-Norman led series. Even with the numerous defections of former Tour golfers to LIV Golf, Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said Wednesday that “the Tour is having its strongest year in (the) history of the PGA Tour and is performing well ahead of budget.”

GOLF ・ 2 DAYS AGO