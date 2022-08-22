ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

GolfWRX

McIlroy takes aim at Mickelson’s conduct while Greg Norman trolls in the wake of PGA Tour changes

On Wednesday, Jay Monahan announced several enhancements to the PGA Tour and its schedule in a press conference ahead of the Tour Championship. The new changes include additional “elevated events” for 2023, with top players (defined as players who finish in the top 20 under the current Player Impact Program and players who finish in the top 20 under the revised PIP criteria) set to participate in at least 20 PGA Tour events (up from 15, previously).
The Spun

Look: Brooks Koepka's Wife Shares New Racy Beach Photos

Star golfer Brooks Koepka and his wife, Jena Sims, have been dominating the headlines over the past few months. Earlier this summer, Koepka left the PGA Tour to sign a lucrative deal with the LIV Golf series. The four-time major champion reportedly landed a deal worth over $100 million. He's...
Golf Digest

Rory McIlroy, Cam Smith make the most of what could have been an awkward pairing at East Lake

ATLANTA — Two days after Cameron Smith won the 150th Open Championship at St. Andrews, he fielded a call from Rory McIlroy. The Northern Irishman, who finished third behind Smith at the Old Course, had watched him being quizzed by a reporter in his victorious press conference about whether the Australian would join LIV Golf at the end of the PGA Tour season.
golfmagic.com

Rory McIlroy meets Shooter McGavin at Tour Championship on PGA Tour

Some golfers transcend the sport. They make you weak at the knees when you walk past them. Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus and of course, Shooter McGavin are all prime examples. Two-time FedEx Cup champion Rory McIlroy was in the presence of greatness at the Tour Championship yesterday as he got to meet Happy Gilmore's old nemesis.
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
PGA Championship
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
Golf Digest

Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy announce new team golf league in partnership with PGA Tour

A new team element is coming to the PGA Tour—it just won't take place on an actual golf course. Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's TMRW Sports announced on Wednesday the creation of TGL, a tech-infused team golf league in partnership with the PGA Tour. According to a press release, the league will feature primetime matches from a custom-built venue beginning in January 2024.
Golf Channel

Lucy Lin, 12, Monday qualifies for CP Women's Open: 'It's a dream come true'

Lucy Lin achieved a childhood dream Monday, while still a child herself. The 12-year-old Vancouver native prevailed in a 3-for-1 playoff to Monday qualify for the LPGA's CP Women's Open, becoming the youngest ever to qualify for Canada's national open. Lin edges Michelle Liu, who at 12 years old in 2019 made her first LPGA start at this event.
GolfWRX

Monahan announces Tour changes: Top players to play more, guaranteed money, PIP expansion

Commissioner Jay Monahan announced several enhancements to the PGA Tour and its schedule in a press conference ahead of the Tour Championship, Wednesday. In the wake of last week’s players-only meeting, Monahan announced additional “elevated events” for 2023. Top players (defined as players who finish in the top 20 under the current Player Impact Program and players who finish in the top 20 under the revised PIP criteria) will participate in at least 20 PGA Tour events (up from 15, previously).
Golf Digest

Uncertainty over Presidents Cup roster leaves International captain Trevor Immelman preparing for anything

ATLANTA — Trevor Immelman has been working the phones for months trying to learn the latest happenings with LIV Golf. It’s not that the captain of the International Presidents Cup team cares about the success or failure of the Saudi-backed circuit, but rather what any defections mean for his roster as he prepares for next month’s match at Quail Hollow.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

LIV Golf responded to PGA Tour's changes and Greg Norman trolled with a meme

On Wednesday, the PGA Tour announced numerous changes to its structure, from top players playing in more of the same tournaments to an expanded Player Impact Program and more. Many of these changes, on top of others that were announced previously, are to combat LIV Golf, the Saudi-backed, Greg-Norman led series. Even with the numerous defections of former Tour golfers to LIV Golf, Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said Wednesday that “the Tour is having its strongest year in (the) history of the PGA Tour and is performing well ahead of budget.”
Golf Digest

How to cut down on your three-putts

How often do you get really upset for two-putting a hole? Probably not often, but cough up three shots on the green and you’re liable to lose your mind. A three-putt stays with you, and too many of them will be a real round-wrecker. Consider: The average PGA Tour player three-putts just once every 36 holes. That might be asking a lot of an amateur, but think how many strokes you’d save if you three-putted only once or twice every 18 holes.
