GolfWRX
McIlroy takes aim at Mickelson’s conduct while Greg Norman trolls in the wake of PGA Tour changes
On Wednesday, Jay Monahan announced several enhancements to the PGA Tour and its schedule in a press conference ahead of the Tour Championship. The new changes include additional “elevated events” for 2023, with top players (defined as players who finish in the top 20 under the current Player Impact Program and players who finish in the top 20 under the revised PIP criteria) set to participate in at least 20 PGA Tour events (up from 15, previously).
Golf Channel
Greg Norman shares meme that Tour copied LIV, but Jordan Spieth sees 'a lot of differences'
ATLANTA – LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman took to Instagram on Wednesday to respond to the sweeping changes that were announced by the PGA Tour that ensures top players will be well-compensated and competing against each other more often. Norman shared the viral meme in which Monahan fictitiously said...
Jordan Spieth says LIV Golf has been a 'catalyst' for recent PGA Tour changes
LIV Golf doesn’t seem to be going anywhere. The Saudi-backed, Greg Norman-led breakaway circuit has forced the PGA Tour to make changes to its schedule and payment structure to entice players to stay put. But is the start-up league entirely responsible for the slew of upgrades the Tour revealed...
Golf Digest
Even players who have won the FedEx Cup say the playoffs probably need some tweaking
ATLANTA — It’s not quite there yet. That’s the consensus from the players at East Lake who are taking part in the fourth year of the Tour Championship’s staggered-start format. In 2019, the PGA Tour introduced a handicapping system to structure the leaderboard for the 30...
Look: Brooks Koepka's Wife Shares New Racy Beach Photos
Star golfer Brooks Koepka and his wife, Jena Sims, have been dominating the headlines over the past few months. Earlier this summer, Koepka left the PGA Tour to sign a lucrative deal with the LIV Golf series. The four-time major champion reportedly landed a deal worth over $100 million. He's...
Golf Digest
Rory McIlroy, Cam Smith make the most of what could have been an awkward pairing at East Lake
ATLANTA — Two days after Cameron Smith won the 150th Open Championship at St. Andrews, he fielded a call from Rory McIlroy. The Northern Irishman, who finished third behind Smith at the Old Course, had watched him being quizzed by a reporter in his victorious press conference about whether the Australian would join LIV Golf at the end of the PGA Tour season.
golfmagic.com
Rory McIlroy meets Shooter McGavin at Tour Championship on PGA Tour
Some golfers transcend the sport. They make you weak at the knees when you walk past them. Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus and of course, Shooter McGavin are all prime examples. Two-time FedEx Cup champion Rory McIlroy was in the presence of greatness at the Tour Championship yesterday as he got to meet Happy Gilmore's old nemesis.
Photos: Check out the stadium renderings for the Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy golf league
Wednesday was a busy day for the PGA Tour. Not only did it announce several changes coming next year, including top players committing to at least a 20-tournament schedule which will include 12 “elevated events,” but a partnership with Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy under their new company, TMRW Sports.
Golf Digest
Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy announce new team golf league in partnership with PGA Tour
A new team element is coming to the PGA Tour—it just won't take place on an actual golf course. Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's TMRW Sports announced on Wednesday the creation of TGL, a tech-infused team golf league in partnership with the PGA Tour. According to a press release, the league will feature primetime matches from a custom-built venue beginning in January 2024.
Golf Channel
Lucy Lin, 12, Monday qualifies for CP Women's Open: 'It's a dream come true'
Lucy Lin achieved a childhood dream Monday, while still a child herself. The 12-year-old Vancouver native prevailed in a 3-for-1 playoff to Monday qualify for the LPGA's CP Women's Open, becoming the youngest ever to qualify for Canada's national open. Lin edges Michelle Liu, who at 12 years old in 2019 made her first LPGA start at this event.
Awkward at Wentworth? Nearly 20 members of LIV Golf to play in BMW PGA alongside Rory McIlroy, Matt Fitzpatrick
On June 28, the PGA Tour and DP World Tour announced a 13-year expansion to their existing “strategic alliance” to an “operational joint venture partnership.”. Despite the agreement, the circuit formally known as the European Tour operates separately from the American tour. What does that mean? Well,...
2022 Tour Championship Friday tee times, TV and streaming info
This week, the 2022 Tour Championship will mark the end of the FedEx Cup Playoffs, which will come to a conclusion Sunday at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta. The course was designed by Tom Bendelow. It is a par-70 and will play 7,346 yards. Scottie Scheffler began the first...
GolfWRX
Monahan announces Tour changes: Top players to play more, guaranteed money, PIP expansion
Golf Digest
Inside the PGA Tour's new program that guarantees all exempt players will make a minimum of $500K
ATLANTA — Much of the talk surrounding the PGA Tour in recent months has focused on figuring out ways top players can be compensated well enough to want to stick around and not be lured away by LIV Golf. But on Wednesday, tour commissioner Jay Monahan announced a new financial incentive program geared not just for the tour’s biggest stars, but all its members.
Golf Digest
Uncertainty over Presidents Cup roster leaves International captain Trevor Immelman preparing for anything
ATLANTA — Trevor Immelman has been working the phones for months trying to learn the latest happenings with LIV Golf. It’s not that the captain of the International Presidents Cup team cares about the success or failure of the Saudi-backed circuit, but rather what any defections mean for his roster as he prepares for next month’s match at Quail Hollow.
LIV Golf responded to PGA Tour's changes and Greg Norman trolled with a meme
Photos: Merchandise at the 2022 Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club
The 2021-22 PGA Tour season comes to an end this week in Atlanta at the Tour Championship hosted by East Lake Golf Club. The top-29 players in the FedEx Cup standings (No. 3 Will Zalatoris withdrew Tuesday) will duel it out over the next four days for not only the FedEx Cup but an $18 million bonus.
Golf Digest
How to cut down on your three-putts
How often do you get really upset for two-putting a hole? Probably not often, but cough up three shots on the green and you’re liable to lose your mind. A three-putt stays with you, and too many of them will be a real round-wrecker. Consider: The average PGA Tour player three-putts just once every 36 holes. That might be asking a lot of an amateur, but think how many strokes you’d save if you three-putted only once or twice every 18 holes.
