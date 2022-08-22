Togo's returning to Redding, will open new location in Placer Heights center

Togo’s is returning to Redding.

The sandwich shop has signed a lease to open in the Placer Heights center on the corner of Placer Street and Buenaventura Boulevard in west Redding.

Togo’s will operate in the old Subway space between Holiday Market and CVS Pharmacy, said Ryan Haedrich of Haedrich & Co. Inc., which represented the shopping center’s ownership group in the lease deal.

This version of Togo’s will be operated by a different franchisee, husband-and-wife team Matt and Samantha Haman of Red Bluff.

The sandwich shop’s first run in Redding ended in 2016, when it closed after 12 years in the Safeway-Lowe’s shopping center at Churn Creek Road and Cypress Avenue. Niu Hawaiian BBQ operates there today.

Matt Haman grew up in the San Francisco Bay area around the Togo’s brand, so that familiarity helped him decide to open a location in Redding as he was researching other brands.

Haman said he will soon retire from the Red Bluff Police Department as an officer to start his second career.

“I moved up here and I got into law enforcement. I got injured on the job and I was looking for my next career path,” he said. “We‘ve got family members who have gone through the process to become Togo’s franchisees, so we touched bases with them.”

Though the family members did not end up opening a Togo’s, Haman said he liked what he heard.

“So we started looking at the company, started talking to the Togo’s company and we decided it was good match,” Haman added.

Work on converting the former Subway in Placer Heights to Togo’s is expected to start in late September or early October.

"They said initially it would be easier to go through the whole process if you can find an old Subway or old sandwich spot. It would be cheaper to remodel instead of doing a brand-new space or a non-restaurant,” Haman said. “However, with the cost of equipment and everything else is so expensive, I don’t know if that will be the case.”

The Hamans would like to open in December.

They also have a franchise agreement to open two more Togo’s between Red Bluff and Anderson. They want to open a Togo’s on the east side of Redding and a third location somewhere between Anderson and Red Bluff.

“At the end of day, it’s a California brand, and there are no locations north of Chico, or Williams (on Interstate 5). We’re happy with the direction the company is going, and me and my wife have restaurant experience,while in college before we got our careers going. We think there is a need for it,” Haman said.

