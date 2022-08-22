ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redding Record Searchlight

Togo's returning to Redding, will open new location in Placer Heights center

By David Benda, Redding Record Searchlight
Redding Record Searchlight
Redding Record Searchlight
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34Qb0E_0hR6krO900

Togo’s is returning to Redding.

The sandwich shop has signed a lease to open in the Placer Heights center on the corner of Placer Street and Buenaventura Boulevard in west Redding.

Togo’s will operate in the old Subway space between Holiday Market and CVS Pharmacy, said Ryan Haedrich of Haedrich & Co. Inc., which represented the shopping center’s ownership group in the lease deal.

This version of Togo’s will be operated by a different franchisee, husband-and-wife team Matt and Samantha Haman of Red Bluff.

The sandwich shop’s first run in Redding ended in 2016, when it closed after 12 years in the Safeway-Lowe’s shopping center at Churn Creek Road and Cypress Avenue. Niu Hawaiian BBQ operates there today.

The Buzz:Restaurant location returning to Redding with dishes customers loved

Matt Haman grew up in the San Francisco Bay area around the Togo’s brand, so that familiarity helped him decide to open a location in Redding as he was researching other brands.

Haman said he will soon retire from the Red Bluff Police Department as an officer to start his second career.

“I moved up here and I got into law enforcement. I got injured on the job and I was looking for my next career path,” he said. “We‘ve got family members who have gone through the process to become Togo’s franchisees, so we touched bases with them.”

Though the family members did not end up opening a Togo’s, Haman said he liked what he heard.

“So we started looking at the company, started talking to the Togo’s company and we decided it was good match,” Haman added.

Work on converting the former Subway in Placer Heights to Togo’s is expected to start in late September or early October.

"They said initially it would be easier to go through the whole process if you can find an old Subway or old sandwich spot. It would be cheaper to remodel instead of doing a brand-new space or a non-restaurant,” Haman said. “However, with the cost of equipment and everything else is so expensive, I don’t know if that will be the case.”

The Hamans would like to open in December.

They also have a franchise agreement to open two more Togo’s between Red Bluff and Anderson. They want to open a Togo’s on the east side of Redding and a third location somewhere between Anderson and Red Bluff.

“At the end of day, it’s a California brand, and there are no locations north of Chico, or Williams (on Interstate 5). We’re happy with the direction the company is going, and me and my wife have restaurant experience,while in college before we got our careers going. We think there is a need for it,” Haman said.

David Benda covers business, development and anything else that comes up for the USA TODAY Network in Redding. He also writes the weekly "Buzz on the Street" column. He’s part of a team of dedicated reporters that investigate wrongdoing, cover breaking news and tell other stories about your community. Reach him on Twitter @DavidBenda_RS or by phone at 1-530-338-8323. To support and sustain this work, please subscribe today.

Comments / 1

Related
actionnewsnow.com

Napa Incident quickly contained in Burney

BURNEY, Calif. - A fire broke out in Burney on Thursday just after 12:30 p.m. behind Napa Auto Parts in the 37000 block of Highway 299. The fire is called the Napa Incident. The fire has been contained by the CAL FIRE Shasta-Trinity Unit. According to CAL FIRE officials, all...
BURNEY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Firefighters contain attic fire in Red Bluff

RED BLUFF, Calif. - Firefighters were able to contain an attic fire at a home on the 2800 block of Highland Bluffs Drive Tuesday night. The Red Bluff Fire Department said the owner shut off the main power which helped in keeping the fire small. Firefighters said to not ignore...
RED BLUFF, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Forward progress of vegetation fire in Tehama County stopped

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - 6:38 P.M. UPDATE - Firefighters are making good progress on the Rest Fire off Interstate-5, south of Auction Yard Road, said CAL FIRE TGU. CAL FIRE estimates crews will be on the scene for one to two hours. 5:45 P.M. UPDATE - Firefighters have stopped the...
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

FIRE UPDATE: Fires Top 28,000 Acres; All Eyes On the Northeast Front of the Campbell Fire

Press release from the unified command of the Six Rivers Lightning Complex:. The Six Rivers Lightning Complex remains in unified command with California Interagency Incident Management Team 14, California Highway Patrol, Trinity County Sheriff, and Humboldt County Sheriff. The Six Rivers Lightning Complex is currently 28,107 acres with 80% containment and 1,845 personnel assigned to the incident.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Shoppping Mall#Subway#Food Drink#Restaurants#Haedrich Co#Safeway#Niu Hawaiian Bbq
actionnewsnow.com

Northern California counties to receive drought funding

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - The California Department of Water Resources announced 15 communities will receive drought funding. Of the 15 projects, some are in Northern California, including Butte County, Tehama County and Trinity County. The Burnt Ranch Estates Mutual Water Company in Trinity County will receive $2.5 million to replace two...
visitredding.com

Redding Fishing Guide: Where, When, and What Fish to Catch

There are few better fishing regions than Redding, California. Find out what fish you can catch, along with locations and seasons. Redding is like a theme park for outdoor lovers. It is possible you have been drawn to Redding and the city’s Northern Californian region for the hiking, waterfalls, mountain...
krcrtv.com

Trinity County Sheriff's Office releases county wide evacuation zones

TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. — The Trinity County Sheriff's Office (TCSO) released a map on Thursday showing newly created evacuation zones for the entire county. The TCSO worked with the Trinity County Resource Conservation District to create the map. It shows color-coded zones representing different evacuations: red for an evacuation order, and yellow for an evacuation warning.
TRINITY COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

West Nile Virus case reported in Tehama County

RED BLUFF, Calif. - A case of West Nile Virus has been diagnosed within Tehama County, according to officials with the Tehama County Health Services Agency. On Thursday officials announced the first confirmed occurrence of West Nile Virus in Tehama County this year. The agency is requesting their citizens to take measures to reduce their risk of contracting West Nile Virus.
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Shingletown home 'swatted' by out-of-country caller on Thursday

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — A home in Shingletown was "swatted" on Thursday afternoon after a caller from another country told 911 he had killed a woman and was armed with an AR-15; waiting to start a gunfight with officers. Officials with the Shasta County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) said at...
SHINGLETOWN, CA
krcrtv.com

Firefighters contain attic fire at Redding dog groomers Monday night

REDDING, Calif. — FINAL UPDATE, AUG. 22, 10:43 PM:. The Redding Fire Department has released full details on Monday night's attic fire at Kimberly's Dog Grooming. RFD officials said their crews responded to 2672 Bechelli Lane in Redding at 7:48 p.m. after smoke was spotted coming from the business.
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Fire destroys multiple homes in Red Bluff

RED BLUFF, Calif. - On Sunday, there were two separate fire incidents within the City of Red Bluff, one of which destroying multiple homes. The first fire was dispatched at 4:55 p.m. as residential structure fire on the 500 block of Johnson Street. There was a “pretty significant plume,” according...
krcrtv.com

Valley Smoke : Latest Forecast and Tips

REDDING, Calif. — Smoky skies returned to Shasta County on Monday, bringing diminished air quality for many. The smoke is originating from the Six Rivers Lightning Complex, which has burned 27,019 acres and is 80% contained, according to CAL FIRE. Due to a combination of terrain and prevailing wind patterns, much of this smoke has been contained to Trinity County since the fire started, but valley locations have seen several waves of smoke in the past two weeks.
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
L.A. Weekly

One Killed in Semi-Truck Accident on Highway 299 [Redding, CA]

Victim Dead after Head-On Crash near Whiskeytown Lake. The collision occurred near the Whiskeytown Recreation Center, in the area of Kennedy Memorial Drive. Investigators said a red Ford Explorer collided head-on with a semi-truck, causing the SUV to spin out of control. Furthermore, the big-rig started to catch on fire...
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Person killed in Highway 299 crash that sparked Kennedy Fire ID’d

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office has identified the person who died in the crash that started the Kennedy Fire on Highway 299 last week. Deputies said 69-year-old Michael Mead of Hayfork died in the crash. The crash happened on Thursday in the area of Highway...
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Tehama County Jail closes 3 housing units due to staffing issues

The Tehama County Sheriff’s Office said it has closed three housing units in the last two months as it is 60% understaffed. Tehama County Jail closes 3 housing units due to staffing issues. The Tehama County Sheriff’s Office said it has closed three housing units in the last two...
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

'Person of interest' questioned in Red Bluff fire that destroyed 3 homes

RED BLUFF, Calif. - The Red Bluff Fire Department is looking into possible negligence after a fire destroyed three homes Sunday night. As of Tuesday afternoon, they are still investigating a 'person of interest.'. Red Bluff Fire Chief Michael Bachmeyer told Action News Now the property which the fire originated...
RED BLUFF, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Man hit and killed by car on Highway 273

REDDING, Calif. - Redding Police were on scene of a deadly crash involving a pedestrian and a vehicle. Highway 273 southbound lanes were closed at Wyndham Lane, but the road is back open. Redding Police told Action News Now that the man who was hit was pronounced dead on scene....
REDDING, CA
mynews4.com

New California law could spell the end for firefighting goats

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRCR) — Those four-legged weed-eaters, the goats we've come to know and love during fire season, could be going away. Goats covering the hillsides in the Northstate—about 300 of them—can devour dry grass and brush to the ground at a rate of about an acre a day.
CALIFORNIA STATE
TheHorse.com

Stallion Positive for WNV in California

​On Aug. 24, the California Department of Food and Agriculture confirmed a 5-year-old Spanish Mustang stallion in Tehama County positive for West Nile virus (WNV). He presented with acute neurologic signs, partial front-limb paralysis, and recumbency (down) beginning on Aug. 13. His vaccination status is unknown, and he is currently alive. The facility where he resides is not under quarantine.
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
Redding Record Searchlight

Redding Record Searchlight

2K+
Followers
805
Post
296K+
Views
ABOUT

News, sports, business, lifestyle and more for Redding, Shasta County and the North State from the Redding Record Searchlight.

 http://redding.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy