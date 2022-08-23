People Are Talking About Funny Movie Details You've Probably Never Noticed, And I Love All Of These
There's a lot of great movies out there. And sometimes, a movie is SO good that you watch it over, and over, and over...IFC
But have you ever watched a movie for the umpteenth time and noticed a funny detail for the very first time?! Like, how did you miss it before, right? I mean, in your defense, a lot of great movie details and Easter eggs are REALLY small.Peacock
Well, here are a bunch of REALLY funny movie details people on Reddit have noticed only recently that I'm willing to bet you also missed (or, IDK, maybe you already knew about these!):
1. Like this hilarious detail about Jamie Lee Curtis's iconic costume in Everything Everywhere All at Once :
In "Everything Everywhere All at Once" (2022) the IRS auditor (Jamie Lee Curtis) appears to be inspired by a stock photo of an actual IRS employee. from MovieDetails
Getty Images / A24
For the record, the caption for the stock image reads: "Kathleen Malone works on tax returns at the Cincinnati Internal Revenue Service Center April 8, 2005 in Covington, Kentucky. The tax filing deadline is a week away." And here's an even better look at Kathleen's inspirational outfit:
2. This funny performance detail from Coming to America you probably didn't know about until just now:
In Coming to America (1988), Eddie Murphy emulates Elvis Presley when he walks off stage as “Randy Watson”. The video of Elvis is from his last concert. from MovieDetails
Paramount Pictures
A side-by-side for comparison:
3. This funny detail in Drive that's just keeping it real:
The movie Drive (2011) tells the truth regarding pizza sizes from MovieDetails
FilmDistrict
The menu reads: "Our small 13" pizza is really the same size as the others."
4. This chuckle-worthy detail in Bio-Dome :
In Bio-Dome (1996), the school motto of the junior community college that Jen and Monique attend is “Nothing to be ashamed of.” from MovieDetails
MGM
A close-up so you can see better:
5. This tacky detail in Married to the Mob that's both funny and for grown-ups:
In Married to the Mob (1988), in the seedy, Roman-themed hotel room where Karen and Tony have a tryst, writing on the headboard reads, "Veni Veni Veni”, a play on Caesar’s triumphal quote "Veni. Vidi. Vici." ("I came. I saw. I conquered.") That means the headboard reads, "I came, I came, I came." from MovieDetails
Orion Pictures
👀 👀 👀
6. This really excellent and fun detail in The Princess Bride that comes full circle:
In The Princess Bride (1987), Inigo laments to Westley that he only works for Vizzini to pay the bills as there's "not a lot of money in revenge." At the end of the film, Westley suggests Inigo become the new Dread Pirate Roberts, captain of the pirate ship Revenge. from MovieDetails
20th Century Fox
Here's the setup and the pay off:
7. This hilariously weird detail from Austin Powers in Goldmember :
In Austin Powers: Goldmember(2002), director Jay Roach makes a cameo appearance in the background during the opening scene juggling cats with sparks coming out of his ass. from MovieDetails
New Line Cinema
Here it is zoomed-in for your viewing pleasure:
8. This Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban detail that I guarantee most of y'all missed:
my amazing fiance spotted this lewd little cut away gag in Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban(2004) at the beginning of chapter 13 on the DVD from MovieDetails
Warner Bros.
A close-up of the cheeky moment:
9. This self-referential Todd Phillips Universe joke that briefly pops up in Joker :
In “The Joker” (2019) Justin Theroux has a cameo as “Ethan Chase.” Ethan Chase is also the real name of Zach Galifianakis’ character in “Due Date.” Also a Todd Phillips movie. from MovieDetails
Warner Bros.
For comparison:
10. This hilarious revelation about Zoolander that makes this iconic scene even better:
one of the funniest lines in "Zoolander" (2001) was ad-libbed. JP Prewitt (David Duchovny) spends a full minute explaining why male models are being used for evil. Stiller forgot his next line, so he repeated: "But why male models?" Duchovny rolled with it: "Are you serious? I just told you that!" from MovieDetails
Paramount Pictures
11. This semi-dark, but still funny, detail from Bee Movie :
In The Bee Movie (2007) , after the bees win the court case and honey becomes a "controlled substance" the ATF becomes ATFH ( which stands for alcohol, tobacco , firearms , and honey ) from MovieDetails
Paramount Pictures
12. This in-joke from The Polar Express that pays homage to another great film, Back to the Future :
In The Polar Express (2004), a protest sign says "Say yes to Lone Pine Mall construction". A sneaky reference to Back to the Future (1985). Both movies were directed by Robert Zemeckis. from MovieDetails
Warner Bros.
Of course, "Lone Pine Mall" is a joke itself within Back to the Future since it's called "Twin Pines Mall" before Marty travels back in time and accidentally ~kills~ one of the pine trees the mall is named after, thus changing its future name when he gets ~back to the future~.
13. This funny sci-fi nod in Starship Troopers to an iconic scene from, specifically, The Empire Strikes Back:
In the movie Starship Troopers (1997) there is a scene that shows the Millennium Falcon from Star Wars (1977) attached to one of the ships. Phil Tippett was part of the visual effects team on both movies. from MovieDetails
Sony Pictures Releasing
For comparison:
14. This stupid, but still funny, detail in Scary Movie you'll only be able to fully appreciate if you pause:
Rewatching Scary Movie (2000) 🤣 never noticed this before 🤣 from MovieDetails
Enjoy:
15. This detail in Don't Look Up that's funny, but also horrifying because you know it would actually happen:
In Don't Look Up (2021) Shovels are $599.99 as people have panic-bought them to assumingly build bunkers. from MovieDetails
Netflix
I mean...
16. This cheeky detail that made me laugh in Toy Story :
in the ending of Toy Story (1995) when Mrs. PotatoHead was being announced Mr. spell is writting HUBBA in the background. from MovieDetails
Disney
Who knew Mr. Spell was so horny?!
17. This cute detail from Chip 'n' Dale: Rescue Rangers :
In Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers (2022) Chip and Dale are drinking Akupara beer which originates from Palm Springs (2020), another Andy Samberg movie from MovieDetails
The SMOL bottles though 🥺:
18. This fun detail in Cars 3 that makes you realize, in their world, the carriage IS Cinderella:
In Cars 3 (2017), you can see the carriage from Cinderella (1950) on a shelf in Sterling's office. from MovieDetails
Disney
19. This funny detail from one not-so-great shark movie Deep Blue Sea that references the best shark movie Jaws :
The same license plate can be seen in both jaws (1975) and in deep blue sea (1999) from MovieDetails
Universal / Warner Bros.
20. This super small, but cool, detail in Free Guy :
In Free Guy (2021), the calendar in Guy's apartment is missing the number 4. This was added by the production designer, who wanted Guy's apartment to reflect his status as a "half-developed character". from MovieDetails
20th Century Studios
Would never have noticed:
21. This hilarious detail in Thor: Ragnarok that made me say, "Of course!":
In Thor: Ragnarok (2017), the head on the right of this alien behind Korg bears a resemblance to the film’s director, Taika Waititi from MovieDetails
Marvel / AP
22. This other funny cameo from Land of the Dead :
In Land of the Dead (2005) Simon Pegg and Edgar Wright make a cameo as the photo booth zombies. George Romero was a big fan of Shaun of the Dead (2004) and asked them to be in his film. from MovieDetails
Awwww:
23. This fun and clever detail in Cars :
In Cars (2006), in Luigi's Casa Della Tires, Fettuccini tires are regular tires, whereas whitewall tires are known as Fettuccini Alfredo, for the color of the sauce from MovieDetails
Disney
Also, yum?
24. This super subtle detail in Scream that will put a smile on your face:
In SCREAM (1996) a duplicate of Fonzie’s leather motorcycle jacket can be seen in Principal Himbry’s (Henry Winkler) office closet from MovieDetails
Dimension Films
“Ayyyyyy!”
25. This funny detail in Who Framed Roger Rabbit I'd legitimately never noticed before:
In Who Framed Roger Rabbit (1988), Jessica appears different in the newspaper than in the original patty-cake photo. This is because the design used in the newspaper was from early concept art. from MovieDetails
Buena Vista Pictures
26. This KINDA weird detail in Planes, Trains and Automobiles that made me laugh and say, "What?!":
In Planes Trains and Automobiles (1987) there are handprints on the wall at the Braidwood Inn from MovieDetails
Paramount Pictures
Like, ???????
27. And finally, this funny detail that's the latest in a long list of Disney Easter eggs:
In the end credits of Encanto (2021), there is a strange plane next to the disney logo. This is a reference to Disney's next animated movie, "Strange World". from MovieDetails
