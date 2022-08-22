Read full article on original website
Illness affecting dogs revealed to be parvo; dogs weren't vaccinated
OTSEGO COUNT, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Michigan State Veterinary Diagnostic Lab has confirmed the recent illness that is killing young dogs in Otsego County is in fact the canine parvo virus. The lab says affected dogs that have died were not completely vaccinated. To help get dogs vaccinated, the Otsego...
Urgent need for foster parents in northern Michigan
NORTHERN MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU) -- There is an urgent need for foster parents now more than ever before in Michigan. Right now, there are more than 10,000 children in the foster care system. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services believes the pandemic, along with inflation, has stopped people from...
Increased assaults at homeless encampment, police say
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Traverse City Police Department said there has been an uptick in assaults at the Pines. The Pines is a wooded area in the city where many homeless individuals live. Similar story: 'Extremely disturbing' videos of attacks on homeless found amid homicide investigation in...
Kalkaska County man arrested for murder; issued $5 million bond
KALKASKA COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A Clearwater Township man has been arrested for homicide, according to the Kalkaska County Sheriff's Office. James Watrous, 51, is currently in custody with a $5,000,000 cash/surety bond. At 11:09 p.m. on August 23, authorities received a 911 call from Watrous stating that he had...
Health warning issued for Antrim County beach
ANTRIM COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Health Department of Northwest Michigan (HDNW) issued a health warning for Richardi Park Beach in Bellaire. Officials said due to high E.coli levels there is a partial body contact advisory in effect. A water sample collected Wednesday at the beach showed an E.coli level...
Traverse City girl named as a youth ambassador with Toys for Tots
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A Traverse City girl has been names as a youth ambassador by the national Toys for Tots campaign. Piper Shumar, 11, was named as an ambassador "for her contributions to help kids at Christmas," Toys for Tots announced on Thursday. Shumar is one of 29...
Ogemaw County deputy facing charges after alleged excessive force against man with autism
OGEMAW COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Attorney General Dana Nessel announced charges filed against an Ogemaw County Sheriff’s deputy following an alleged use of excessive force against a 27-year-old man with autism back in September 2021. Deputy Matthew Viviano has been charged with misconduct in office, a felony charge, and...
Charlevoix DDA leaving Michigan Main Street Program
CHARLEVOIX COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- After seven years with Michigan’s Main Street Program, Charlevoix’s Downtown Development Authority is moving on. The decision was made in a meeting Monday and passed with a 7-to-2 vote. But staff with the DDA say it shouldn’t be a change the people of...
Travel trailer and dump trailer stolen in Cheboygan County, sheriff says
CHEBOYGAN COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Cheboygan County Sheriff's Office said they're seeking information on a stolen dump trailer and travel trailer. The dump trailer was stolen from Andy's Gas Station in Hebron Township, sometime between the late afternoon of August 12 and the early afternoon of August 13, the sheriff's office said.
Blair Township man arrested after selling stolen hand tools
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A Blair Township man has been arrested for stealing several expensive hand tools during a breaking and entering, according to the Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office. Brent Lee Diehl, 39, was arrested on August 2 after search warrants were executed at two residences in...
Art Baur Memorial Celebrity Shuffleboard Tournament underway
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Local celebrities from across Grand Traverse County met their matches at the local senior center for a friendly game of shuffleboard. The 26th annual Art Baur Memorial Celebrity Shuffleboard Tournament is hosted on the oldest courts in the state. Previous story: Rally held in...
40th annual Cedar Polka Festival celebrates Polish heritage
LEELANAU COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- It's time to throw on your dancing shoes for the 40th annual Cedar Polka Festival, a four-day celebration of Polish heritage in the community. The Village's population of 100 grows to 10,000 during the festival and the success of the festival helps support Cedar during...
Roscommon Post Office closed due to 'structural issues'
ROSCOMMON COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- It's something you rarely see, a closed sign on your Post Office. But that rarity is happening in the Village of Roscommon. "Whatever's going on with this Post Office in... Roscommon, the people in this area deserve to know what it is and what's going to be happening to change it." said Lynn Berezny, a Roscommon County resident. "This is a very vital part to Roscommon as well as the rest of the United States."
US-31 construction project to begin after Labor Day
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- A project focused on widening a busy stretch of U.S. 31 in Grand Traverse County is set to begin September 6. The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will build a center median island and repave US-31 between Holiday Road and Five Mile Road in East Bay and Acme townships.
Hickory Hills seeks public's input on potential developments
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Hickory Hills Recreation Area is asking for the public's input on potential developments. Hickory Hills is continuing a feasibility study for designated mountain biking trails, as part of an effort to develop the area into a four-season recreational park. Prior story: Hickory Hills...
Traverse City improvement plan looks to create safer intersection
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A part of Traverse City's Improvement Plan is impacting a neighborhood street with hopes to create a safer intersection for pedestrians. Jefferson and Madison Avenues is a two way stop near Munson Medical Center. Similar story: US-31 construction project to begin after Labor Day.
Cherry Capital Airport sees high numbers this year
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Although airlines are cutting flights, Cherry Capital Airport is seeing higher numbers in its 2022 report. Each month, the Northwest Regional Airport Authority compares its annual numbers to the previous year. Although the airline industry is finding it difficult to get back to its...
Petoskey gets early road win over Elk Rapids in boys soccer
ANTRIM COUNTY -- Two of the area's best soccer programs met up for a non-conference tilt on Tuesday night as Elk Rapids hosted Petoskey. The Elks made it all the way to the Division 3 state semifinals a year ago while the Northmen reached the regional finals in Division 3.
Hometown Highlights 8/25/22
Hometown Highlights is back for another school year and we have four big highlights from our opening night broadcast along with a bunch of scores to pass along from a busy debut for the 2022 season. Check out these highlights:. Marquette @ Traverse City West. McBain @ Kingsley. Sault Ste....
