okcfox.com
Oklahoma City man arrested in connection to March homicide
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — An Oklahoma City man has been arrested in connection to a homicide in Oklahoma City earlier this year. Oklahoma City police said Rashawn Mason was arrested on Thursday for the fatal shooting of 44-year-old Travian Jefferson. Jefferson was found shot to death in the 5300...
okcfox.com
Memorial service held for fallen Oklahoma County deputy Bobby Swartz
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A memorial service was held for Sgt. Bobby Swartz, a longtime member of the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office who was killed in the line of duty while serving lock-out papers on Monday. Swartz' memorial service, which can be seen below or by clicking here, was...
okcfox.com
Truck crashes into Social Security building near NE 122nd and Kelley in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City Police respond after a truck crashed into the Social Security Office near northeast 122nd and Kelley. Police say they received calls about the crash around 1:55 this morning. When they arrived, they found the truck crashed into the building. The driver was arrested...
okcfox.com
Aungela Spurlock named new Director of the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation announced Aungela Spurlock as its next Director on Friday. Spurlock has been Interim Director since August 17 following the retirement of Ricky Adams. “I am honored by the Commission’s vote of confidence,” said Spurlock. “This is a special agency...
blackchronicle.com
Heading to the bank? Oklahoma City Police have a warning for you
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Before your next trip to the bank, police have a warning for you about a crime called “jugging.”. They’re urging everyone to be very vigilant, not just at the bank but after you leave as well. It’s not a new type of crime...
2 people die in vehicle crash in Pottawatomie County
Two Oklahoma residents died from injuries suffered in a vehicle crash in Pottawatomie County.
1 Deputy Killed, Another Deputy Wounded In SW OKC Shooting
Oklahoma City police said two Oklahoma County deputies were shot on the city’s southwest side. The shooting happened at a residence near Southwest 78th Street and South Pennsylvania Avenue. The deputies were transported to OU Health in Oklahoma City. One of the two deputies has died. The fallen deputy...
okcfox.com
Gov. Stitt orders flags half-staff following two tragic deaths in Oklahoma law enforcement
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Governor Kevin Stitt has ordered all flags to be lowered half-staff in honor of two fallen Oklahoma officers. The order from the governor comes following two tragic losses in Oklahoma State law enforcement. Sgt. Bobby Swartz with the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office was shot while...
okcfox.com
Calls renewed for information about Norman teen missing since August 3
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children is asking for help finding a teen missing from Norman. Ryan Jones has been missing since August 3. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children said he could still be in the Norman area or have gone to Oklahoma City.
okcfox.com
Edmond North student in 'critical condition' after accident near Kelly and Covell
EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — A 17-year-old Edmond North High School student driving a motorcycle was brought to OU Medical Center in critical condition after an accident on Thursday. Edmond police said it happened near the intersection of Kelly and Covell around 8:10 a.m. AUDIO: Hear the 911 calls reporting...
guthrienewspage.com
Manslaughter charges filed in deadly crash
An arrest warrant was filed Wednesday afternoon for a Payne County man related to a three-vehicle crash earlier this year that killed one person and seriously injured another. The warrant, filed in Logan County by the Logan County District Attorney’s Office, comes after a February 11 crash that took place on State Highway 33.
okcfox.com
Funeral procession for OCSO deputy Sgt. Bobby Swartz may cause traffic delays
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Traffic delays are expected on Friday as a funeral procession for the fallen Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office Deputy takes place. The funeral procession for Sgt. Bobby Swartz may cause traffic delays for drivers in between 2 and 4 p.m. Streets to avoid during this timeframe...
KOCO
Police investigate attempted abduction at neighborhood pond in Edmond
EDMOND, Okla. — Police are investigating an attempted abduction at a neighborhood pond in Edmond. An 11-year-old boy told police two men tried to get him in their van. The incident happened at a neighborhood pond. A man said he and his son were fishing at their neighborhood Pond...
okcfox.com
Oklahoma contractor charged, accused of embezzling over $60K from clients
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — An Oklahoma contractor has been charged after being accused of embezzling over $60,000 from multiple victims, according to the Attorney General's Office. Attorney General (AG) John O'Connor filed charges in Cleveland County against 47-year-old Delbert Middleton for embezzling money. Middleton is charged with four counts...
16-year-old girl shot multiple times in Tulsa
Investigators learned the teen was outside of the house when she was shot.
‘In complete shock’: Father and son thwart attempted abduction in Edmond
An afternoon fishing trip at the Homestead Pond in northwest Edmond Sunday afternoon took a dangerous turn. After an attempted child abduction, the dad said he had stepped away for just a few minutes.
News On 6
Court Documents Reveal Turmoil At Home Where Deputies Were Shot
Court documents reveal turmoil inside an Oklahoma City home where two deputies were shot, one of them fatally, while enforcing an eviction. Records show Oklahoma City police and deputies with the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office had visited the home several times over the past month. According to documents the...
Hazmat Team On Scene Of Crash Near NW 63rd And Rockwell
The Oklahoma City fire and police departments responded to a crash near Northwest 63rd Street and North Rockwell Avenue. At least one person was arrested by OCPD with a DUI complaint. All lanes of North Rockwell Avenue from Northwest 61st Terrace to Northwest 63rd Street are closed. The wreck involves...
okcfox.com
Three people arrested after allegedly stealing mail from three different OKC residences
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Three people were arrested after mail was allegedly stolen from three separate residences. Oklahoma City police assistance was requested from Yukon police following the recovery of stolen mail in a vehicle following a traffic stop. According to Yukon police, a witness said they had observed...
okcfox.com
Entrance to Oklahoma City municipal courts building temporarily shifts due to construction
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The entrance to the Oklahoma City municipal courts building at 701 Couch Drive will move to the exit doors for 12 weeks starting Aug. 29 while contractors make upgrades to the entrance. All visitors will be required to go through security screening and there will...
