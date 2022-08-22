Read full article on original website
wbiw.com
INDOT to study possibilities, connections, and future of Indianapolis’ urban interstates
INDIANA – The Indiana Department of Transportation today introduced ProPEL Indy, an initiative to evaluate I-65 and I-70 inside the I-465 loop to update and maintain those corridors for the future. With development and growth in the downtown area and surrounding historic neighborhoods, the areas near I-65 and I-70...
WISH-TV
IMPD in standoff in neighborhood on southwest side; people asked to avoid area
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police said Thursday they are in a standoff with a man believed to have fired shots from a house in a subdivision on the city’s southwest side. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was sent about 3:45 p.m. Thursday to check on the welfare of a...
IMPD's North District cracking down on reckless driving
Drivers behind the wheel are likely to see more IMPD officers on the North side in the coming days. The department plans to crack down on drivers breaking the law.
readthereporter.com
See over 500 collector cars at 15th Artomobilia in Carmel
The first of a series of classic Indiana car sculptures planned for the 96th Street corridor between White River and Keystone Parkway will be displayed for the first time on Saturday during the 15th annual Artomobilia in the Carmel Arts & Design District. The Marmon Wasp sculpture, designed by artist Arlon Bayliss and built by bo-mar Industries, honors the car that won the first Indianapolis 500 in 1911.
1 killed in crash on I-70 in Hancock County
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — Police in Hancock County confirmed one person died in a crash on I-70 overnight. The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. Thursday on I-70 EB just west of State Road 9 in Greenfield (mile marker 103). Police have not released all of the details but have said one person died, and at […]
WISH-TV
Carmel Public Safety Day features firetrucks, music, fun safety activities, more Saturday
This weekend you can find all of Carmel’s Public Safety departments in one place for Carmel Public Safety Day!. This event is your chance to learn vital health and safety information while participating in fun activities. Tim Griffin, Carmel Fire Department Public Information Officer, joined us Thursday on “Life.Style.Live!”...
WISH-TV
Passenger in vintage Ford car dies after crash with John Deere tractor in Hendricks County
PITTSBORO, Ind. (WISH) — Deputies say a Pittsboro woman was killed after crash Wednesday night in Hendricks County. According to the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the intersections of County Road 500 East and County Road 800 North. That’s northwest of Brownsburg and northeast of Pittsboro.
WISH-TV
Man dies, 2 people seriously hurt in crash on Washington Street ramp to I-465
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man was killed and two people were seriously injured in a crash Thursday morning on the U.S. 40/Washington Street on-ramp to southbound I-465. The crash happened at around 5:15 a.m. when the driver of an SUV failed to navigate the curve in the ramp, continued straight through a grassy ditch, hit the embankment on the on-ramp, and went airborne, Indiana State Police said in a statement.
WTHR
Indianapolis residents say Citizens fixed raw sewage issue after complaints
INDIANAPOLIS — People living near Pleasant Run Creek complained last week about raw sewage leaking into the water. Those residents now report the problem has been fixed. They tell 13News the leak was stopped, the water is now clear, the smell is gone, and manhole covers that had been reported missing have been replaced.
Indianapolis firefighters save dogs, puppies in house fire on city's northeast side
INDIANAPOLIS — Firefighters with the Indianapolis Fire Department saved a litter of puppies and multiple adult dogs Thursday morning at a home on the city's northeast side. Firefighters responded to a report of a house fire in the 3900 block of Millersville Drive, near 38th Street and North Keystone Avenue, shortly before 5:30 a.m.
1 dead, 2 injured in I-465 crash on Indy’s west side
INDIANAPOLIS — One person was killed and two were seriously injured in a crash on an I-465 ramp on Indy’s west side Thursday morning. The crash happened at about 5:15 a.m. on the ramp from southbound I-465 to Washington Street. Indiana State Police said a preliminary investigation found that a SUV was headed southbound on […]
wbiw.com
State Road 42 project in Mooresville switching to Phase Five of construction
MORGAN CO. – The Indiana Department of Transportation announces a new section of State Road 42 (High St.) is closing from Madison Street to South Street. This closure will last through the end of October, weather permitting. The official detour follows S.R. 67 to S.R. 39 and back to...
Man dies in crash on I-465 entrance ramp on Indy's southwest side
A man has died in a crash early Thursday on an entrance ramp to Interstate 465 on the city's southwest side, officials say.
Indianapolis Recorder
Prop 250 amended after Babe Denny residents express concerns of an already “forgotten” neighborhood
Proposal 250 was amended at the City County Council’s Public Safety and Criminal Justice Committee Aug. 24 to exclude Babe Denny Park as a location for a safe distribution site after city officials met with residents to discuss the proposal. . Prop 250, which will be voted on by the...
IMPD's Mounted Police Unit to leave property by December
There are new plans for the land that the IMPD Mounted Patrol calls home. The unit is facing a December deadline to move its operation to a different site.
Indianapolis Recorder
How Citizens is finding and replacing lead service lines
Citizens Energy Group has received approval from the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission to implement a multiyear program to replace lead service lines throughout Indianapolis. Now that it has approval, the process to find and replace lead service lines begins. Citizens has no active lead water mains; however, homes and businesses...
WISH-TV
Vehicle crashes into Brownsburg cornfield
BROWNSBURG, Ind. (WISH) — A vehicle traveling eastbound on I-74 went off the interstate into a cornfield before stopping in a wooded area on Wednesday. According to a Facebook post from the Brownsburg Fire Territory the vehicle crossed lanes on the opposite side of the road before crashing. No...
WISH-TV
Indianapolis converting some one-way streets to two-way
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The city of Indianapolis converting a handful of one-way streets to two-way streets. Mayor Joe Hogsett and the Department of Public Works celebrated the conversion of Fort Wayne Avenue to two-way traffic on Monday morning. The city said several more streets will be converted in the...
Boy, 16, fatally shot at suburban Indianapolis bus stop
A 16-year-old boy waiting at a suburban Indianapolis school bus stop with other students was fatally shot Thursday morning by an assailant who fled the scene on foot, police said. The shooting about 7 a.m. prompted officials to place nearby schools on lockdown in Greenwood, a city just south of...
WISH-TV
Woman dies after hit by car while riding bicycle in McCordsville
McCORDSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A 19-year-old woman died Wednesday after she was hit by a car while riding her bicycle in McCordsville. Haylee Scott, of McCordsville, was hit by a white sedan just after 9 p.m. while riding along County Road 800 North, just west of Mount Comfort Road.
