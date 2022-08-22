ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

readthereporter.com

See over 500 collector cars at 15th Artomobilia in Carmel

The first of a series of classic Indiana car sculptures planned for the 96th Street corridor between White River and Keystone Parkway will be displayed for the first time on Saturday during the 15th annual Artomobilia in the Carmel Arts & Design District. The Marmon Wasp sculpture, designed by artist Arlon Bayliss and built by bo-mar Industries, honors the car that won the first Indianapolis 500 in 1911.
CARMEL, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Indiana State
FOX59

1 killed in crash on I-70 in Hancock County

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — Police in Hancock County confirmed one person died in a crash on I-70 overnight. The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. Thursday on I-70 EB just west of State Road 9 in Greenfield (mile marker 103). Police have not released all of the details but have said one person died, and at […]
HANCOCK COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

Man dies, 2 people seriously hurt in crash on Washington Street ramp to I-465

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man was killed and two people were seriously injured in a crash Thursday morning on the U.S. 40/Washington Street on-ramp to southbound I-465. The crash happened at around 5:15 a.m. when the driver of an SUV failed to navigate the curve in the ramp, continued straight through a grassy ditch, hit the embankment on the on-ramp, and went airborne, Indiana State Police said in a statement.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

1 dead, 2 injured in I-465 crash on Indy’s west side

INDIANAPOLIS — One person was killed and two were seriously injured in a crash on an I-465 ramp on Indy’s west side Thursday morning. The crash happened at about 5:15 a.m. on the ramp from southbound I-465 to Washington Street. Indiana State Police said a preliminary investigation found that a SUV was headed southbound on […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Indianapolis Recorder

How Citizens is finding and replacing lead service lines

Citizens Energy Group has received approval from the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission to implement a multiyear program to replace lead service lines throughout Indianapolis. Now that it has approval, the process to find and replace lead service lines begins. Citizens has no active lead water mains; however, homes and businesses...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Vehicle crashes into Brownsburg cornfield

BROWNSBURG, Ind. (WISH) — A vehicle traveling eastbound on I-74 went off the interstate into a cornfield before stopping in a wooded area on Wednesday. According to a Facebook post from the Brownsburg Fire Territory the vehicle crossed lanes on the opposite side of the road before crashing. No...
BROWNSBURG, IN
WISH-TV

Indianapolis converting some one-way streets to two-way

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The city of Indianapolis converting a handful of one-way streets to two-way streets. Mayor Joe Hogsett and the Department of Public Works celebrated the conversion of Fort Wayne Avenue to two-way traffic on Monday morning. The city said several more streets will be converted in the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WFYI

Boy, 16, fatally shot at suburban Indianapolis bus stop

A 16-year-old boy waiting at a suburban Indianapolis school bus stop with other students was fatally shot Thursday morning by an assailant who fled the scene on foot, police said. The shooting about 7 a.m. prompted officials to place nearby schools on lockdown in Greenwood, a city just south of...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

