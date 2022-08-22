Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
30-year-old man dead, 2 others wounded in Niagara Falls shooting
The man was pronounced dead at NFMMC.
Lancaster woman accused of abusing dog pleads not guilty, held on bail
A judge set bail at $2,500 due to White failing to appear to several past court appearances for other unregistered dog cases.
One man dead, two others injured after shooting on 9th Street in Niagara Falls
The shooting occurred around 1 a.m. on the 400 block of 9th Street. One man was killed and two other men were injured.
Buffalo police investigating shooting on Locust Street
The incident occurred around 7:30 p.m. Thursday on the 200 block of Locust Street. Police said a 19-year-old man was shot in the knee and a 17-year-old girl was grazed.

16-year-old's death spurs anger over bail reform
ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. – The mother of a 16-year-old girl from Niagara Falls is asking for justice after her daughter was allegedly murdered by two teen males early Friday morning. “14 and 17-year-old boys are carrying around guns and they killed an innocent girl who didn’t deserve it,” she...
14-Year-Old, 17-Year-Old Charged for Murder and Attempted Robbery
BUFFALO, NY -Two teens have been arraigned for murder and attempted robbery in Buffalo. According...
Town of Tonawanda police searching for missing 16-year-old boy
According to the NYS Missing Persons Clearinghouse, Jason Fuller was last seen wearing green sweatpants and is believed to be on foot in the local area.
Police say it was a 'marijuana deal gone bad' that led to killing of 16-year-old girl
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Emily Keiper, 16, of Niagara Falls was killed on Friday while in a car on Elmer Avenue in Buffalo. Police say she was in a car with a friend that was the subject of a robbery in a "marijuana deal gone bad." Buffalo Police say Emily...
Police Need Your Help Solving the Murders of These 10 WNY Women [Photos]
These 10 women were murdered in Buffalo and Western New York. Police are trying to solve these cold cases to give closure to the women's families. If you have any information that leads to an arrest or indictment, you could receive up to a $7,500 reward. Please contact Crime Stoppers WNY by calling 716-867-6161 or you can submit an anonymous tip online or through the Crime Stoppers Mobile App “Buffalo Tips.” Some of these cases are a few years old. If you have any info that might help lead police to a suspect, please don't be afraid to come forward. These teenagers and women deserve justice.
Buffalo man arrested in connection to Aug. 2022 shooting and Jan. 2021 stabbing
A Buffalo man has been arrested in connection to an August 2022 shooting and a January 2021 stabbing.
Niagara Falls man pleads guilty to charges for killing a man while driving drunk
LOCKPORT, N.Y. — A Niagara Falls man pleaded guilty to charges of killing a man in May of this year while driving drunk. Leander Patterson, 42, pleaded guilty to second-degree vehicular manslaughter on Tuesday. Patterson admitted to driving while intoxicated and killing Levron Gray, 64, of Niagara Falls. Patterson...
Reward offered for information in connection to homicide in June
Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information in connection to a homicide that occurred in Buffalo in June.
Amherst Police investigating death on North Bailey Avenue
AMHERST, N.Y. — The Amherst Police Department is investigating a death that happened early Wednesday morning on North Bailey Avenue. After receiving a phone call from a family member saying that a person was in crisis, Amherst Police responded to the scene in the 4300 block of North Bailey Avenue. They attempted to make contact with the person on multiple occasions, and they were unsuccessful each time.
Rochester family seeking justice after crash injured a Buffalo Police Officer and their loved one who later died
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Erie County District Attorney's Office is taking another look into a crash during a police chase, which injured a Buffalo Police officer nearly 15 months ago. This comes as the family of another man, injured during the incident and who later died, is now seeking...

Nonprofit aims to support Buffalo youth whose parents were killed
BUFFALO, N.Y. — LaShelle Roberson knew she wanted to make a difference. On Thursday, she launched her new nonprofit organization: To Our Legend's and Legacy's — a group that helps youths whose parents were killed. "Unfortunately, humans will continue to kill one another. Unfortunately, there will still be...
Man found dead in garage during Bailey Avenue standoff
Amherst police and SWAT team members were seen investigating on Bailey Avenue for much of Wednesday morning.
Two Buffalo Teens, 14 and 17, Charged With Murder For Deadly Shooting
Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced that two Buffalo teens were arraigned on charges of murdering a 16-year-old girl. The two juveniles, ages 14 and 17, were arraigned the weekend of August 20 and 21, 2021. The two teens were officially charged with Murder in the Second Degree and Attempted Robbery in the First Degree. The minors appeared before Erie County Family Court Judge Brenda M. Freedman on Monday, August 22, 2022, for a bail hearing. The 17-year-old was remanded, while the 14-year-old received a bail of $50,000.
Crimestoppers offering reward for information on Tonawanda stabbing
Crimestoppers WNY is offering a $2500 reward for information that can lead to the arrest of the person responsible for an Aug. 17 stabbing.
Cheektowaga woman sentenced for selling fake COVID-19 vaccine cards
A Cheektowaga woman has been sentenced to 3 years probation for selling fake COVID-19 vaccine cards.
DA, BPD commissioner speak out as bail is set for teen charged in connection with weekend homicide
It was during a press conference he was participating in when Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia learned from Erie County District Attorney John Flynn that bail was set for a 14-year old charged in connection with a weekend homicide.
