Niagara Falls, NY

Niagara Falls, NY
Niagara Falls, NY
wutv29.com

16-year-old's death spurs anger over bail reform

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. – The mother of a 16-year-old girl from Niagara Falls is asking for justice after her daughter was allegedly murdered by two teen males early Friday morning. “14 and 17-year-old boys are carrying around guns and they killed an innocent girl who didn’t deserve it,” she...
Power 93.7 WBLK

Police Need Your Help Solving the Murders of These 10 WNY Women [Photos]

These 10 women were murdered in Buffalo and Western New York. Police are trying to solve these cold cases to give closure to the women's families. If you have any information that leads to an arrest or indictment, you could receive up to a $7,500 reward. Please contact Crime Stoppers WNY by calling 716-867-6161 or you can submit an anonymous tip online or through the Crime Stoppers Mobile App “Buffalo Tips.” Some of these cases are a few years old. If you have any info that might help lead police to a suspect, please don't be afraid to come forward. These teenagers and women deserve justice.
BUFFALO, NY
NewsBreak
2 On Your Side

Amherst Police investigating death on North Bailey Avenue

AMHERST, N.Y. — The Amherst Police Department is investigating a death that happened early Wednesday morning on North Bailey Avenue. After receiving a phone call from a family member saying that a person was in crisis, Amherst Police responded to the scene in the 4300 block of North Bailey Avenue. They attempted to make contact with the person on multiple occasions, and they were unsuccessful each time.
AMHERST, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Nonprofit aims to support Buffalo youth whose parents were killed

BUFFALO, N.Y. — LaShelle Roberson knew she wanted to make a difference. On Thursday, she launched her new nonprofit organization: To Our Legend's and Legacy's — a group that helps youths whose parents were killed. "Unfortunately, humans will continue to kill one another. Unfortunately, there will still be...
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Two Buffalo Teens, 14 and 17, Charged With Murder For Deadly Shooting

Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced that two Buffalo teens were arraigned on charges of murdering a 16-year-old girl. The two juveniles, ages 14 and 17, were arraigned the weekend of August 20 and 21, 2021. The two teens were officially charged with Murder in the Second Degree and Attempted Robbery in the First Degree. The minors appeared before Erie County Family Court Judge Brenda M. Freedman on Monday, August 22, 2022, for a bail hearing. The 17-year-old was remanded, while the 14-year-old received a bail of $50,000.
BUFFALO, NY

