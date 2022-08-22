ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

foodsafetynews.com

Washington state officials investigate outbreak of infections caused by E. coli

An outbreak of infections from E. coli is under investigation in the Seattle-King County area. There have been several patients confirmed in the outbreak. All seven are from East African communities within the county. Genetic fingerprinting results (whole genome sequencing) indicate that all seven ill people have the same genetic strain meaning they likely have a common source of infection, according to public health officials.
KOMO News

Nurses say Providence must do more to address staffing shortages at Everett hospital

EVERETT, Wash. — Nurses say they are beyond burnout at Providence Regional Medical Center Everett and conditions only seem to be getting worse. These front-line health care providers want the hospital to stabilize staffing instead of overworking the people who remain. They fault hospital leaders for not doing enough to recruit and retain qualified caregivers.
EVERETT, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

King County warns swimmers at several beaches after sewage spill

King County is warning swimmers at several Lake Washington beaches after a sewage spill Monday. Warnings were given to not swim or go in the water at Howell Park, Madrona Beach or the Lake Washington shoreline between them, including the street-end parks at East Olive and East Pine streets. Germs...
KIRO 7 Seattle

Snohomish County sees 40 overdose incidents during 2-week span

The Snohomish Regional Drug Task Force announced Wednesday that the county experienced a spike in drug overdoses in the two-week span between July 26 and Aug. 8, with crews responding to 40 incidents involving street or prescription drugs. In comparison, SRDTF said it responded to just 10 incidents in July...
KING 5

King County deputy seriously injured in collision on Highway 2

MONROE, Wash. — A King County deputy sustained serious injuries in a head-on collision east of Monroe Wednesday night. The crash took place on U.S. Highway 2 near milepost 19 just after 8 p.m. The Washington State Patrol said a 46-year-old male driver was traveling westbound on U.S. 2, while a 21-year-old female deputy was in her patrol vehicle along eastbound U.S. 2.
KING COUNTY, WA
KOMO News

Seattle firefighters attacked while tending to patient on Capitol Hill

SEATTLE — No break in the violence directed against firefighters with the latest attack coming Thursday afternoon on Capitol Hill. A Seattle firefighter crew was treating a patient during a medical call when they said a bystander tried to intentionally slam into them with his motorized wheelchair. This incident follows months of similar assaults against firefighters and calls for action are mounting.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Rantz: Despite ‘concerning’ transgender study, UW kept quiet because of positive coverage

A University of Washington study, in partnership with Seattle Children’s Hospital, claimed gender-affirming care via puberty blockers leads to positive mental health outcomes for transgender teen patients. That characterization, however, was false, forcing substantial edits to the materials used to promote the study and prompting UW to cease promoting the research.
SEATTLE, WA
shorelineareanews.com

COVID-19 Local Case Numbers as of Friday, August 19, 2022

COVID-19 Local Case Numbers as of Friday, August 19, 2022. All numbers have dropped since last week. 90.5% of King county residents have at least started the vaccination series. 42% are completely current. Case numbers are certainly much higher than reported as people are able to test and home and are expected to self-report (but few do). Hospitalizations are the best indicator of disease transmission.
q13fox.com

Homicide investigation underway in White Center

WHITE CENTER, Wash. - King County deputies are investigating a homicide after a shooting Tuesday night in White Center. The shooting happened near the 10000 block of 16th Avenue South. The King County Sheriff's Office told FOX 13 News that its major crimes unit is investigating the homicide. This is...
WHITE CENTER, WA

