foodsafetynews.com
Washington state officials investigate outbreak of infections caused by E. coli
An outbreak of infections from E. coli is under investigation in the Seattle-King County area. There have been several patients confirmed in the outbreak. All seven are from East African communities within the county. Genetic fingerprinting results (whole genome sequencing) indicate that all seven ill people have the same genetic strain meaning they likely have a common source of infection, according to public health officials.
Tri-City Herald
Cat saves owner from rabies positive bat in WA state home. Luckily, it had its shots
A cat caught Thurston County’s first rabies positive-bat of 2022 in its owner’s home on Monday. Thurston County collected the bat on a “particularly busy” Monday when it responded to three separate bat incidents, according to a Wednesday news release. The bats were found in bedrooms...
nbcrightnow.com
Washington reports first human case of disease from ticks caught locally
OLYMPIA, Wash. — A man in Whatcom County was discovered as Washington’s first local human case of the tick-borne disease anaplasmosis on August 8, 2022. The man is in his 80s and is now recovering after hospitalization for the severe disease, according to the Washington state Department of Health.
KOMO News
Nurses say Providence must do more to address staffing shortages at Everett hospital
EVERETT, Wash. — Nurses say they are beyond burnout at Providence Regional Medical Center Everett and conditions only seem to be getting worse. These front-line health care providers want the hospital to stabilize staffing instead of overworking the people who remain. They fault hospital leaders for not doing enough to recruit and retain qualified caregivers.
King County warns swimmers at several beaches after sewage spill
King County is warning swimmers at several Lake Washington beaches after a sewage spill Monday. Warnings were given to not swim or go in the water at Howell Park, Madrona Beach or the Lake Washington shoreline between them, including the street-end parks at East Olive and East Pine streets. Germs...
Overdose, suicide, homicides near record highs according to report from Medical Examiners office
Homicides reached a high last year with 131 in 2021, the second time it has reached triple digits, according to the King County Medical Examiner’s (KCMEO) annual report. In 2020, there were 125 homicides. Overdose deaths are also above regional averages, with 523 deaths in 2021 already overtaking the...
Snohomish County sees 40 overdose incidents during 2-week span
The Snohomish Regional Drug Task Force announced Wednesday that the county experienced a spike in drug overdoses in the two-week span between July 26 and Aug. 8, with crews responding to 40 incidents involving street or prescription drugs. In comparison, SRDTF said it responded to just 10 incidents in July...
King County deputy seriously injured in collision on Highway 2
MONROE, Wash. — A King County deputy sustained serious injuries in a head-on collision east of Monroe Wednesday night. The crash took place on U.S. Highway 2 near milepost 19 just after 8 p.m. The Washington State Patrol said a 46-year-old male driver was traveling westbound on U.S. 2, while a 21-year-old female deputy was in her patrol vehicle along eastbound U.S. 2.
KOMO News
Large fire erupts at Everett compost facility, brings smoke and smell to area
EVERETT, Wash. — There's a smoky haze visible from miles away and it's actually from a compost facility. The Marysville Fire District confirmed the fire started at the facility in Everett. The smoky haze is also bringing a smell to the Marysville area. MFD said it has several units...
q13fox.com
Homeless encampment sweep continues in north Seattle
The sweep started on Tuesday on Stone Ave. N. About 15 people have accepted shelter that was offered.
MyNorthwest.com
Rantz: 911 calls reveal panicked staff during juvenile ‘riot’ as state downplays incident
A series of 911 calls obtained by the Jason Rantz Show on KTTH reveal the Department of Children, Youth and Family Service (DCYF) dramatically downplayed a riot at a juvenile detention center it operates. Five juveniles at Echo Glen Children’s Center in Snoqualmie were responsible for the chaos. They tried...
KOMO News
Seattle firefighters attacked while tending to patient on Capitol Hill
SEATTLE — No break in the violence directed against firefighters with the latest attack coming Thursday afternoon on Capitol Hill. A Seattle firefighter crew was treating a patient during a medical call when they said a bystander tried to intentionally slam into them with his motorized wheelchair. This incident follows months of similar assaults against firefighters and calls for action are mounting.
q13fox.com
Missing person: Detectives asking for info on 'suspicious' disappearance of Seattle man in Stevens County
WILBUR, Wash. - Deputies in Stevens County are searching for a missing man who left his Seattle home with his dog to visit his friends. The dog, ‘Bear,’ was found, but his owner, 42-year-old Trevor Bresnahan, was not with him. His mother told FOX 13 that he and...
MyNorthwest.com
Rantz: Despite ‘concerning’ transgender study, UW kept quiet because of positive coverage
A University of Washington study, in partnership with Seattle Children’s Hospital, claimed gender-affirming care via puberty blockers leads to positive mental health outcomes for transgender teen patients. That characterization, however, was false, forcing substantial edits to the materials used to promote the study and prompting UW to cease promoting the research.
Human composting facility honored as Funeral Home of the Year
After opening last year, the world's largest human composting facility was honored as Washington's Funeral Home of the Year.
shorelineareanews.com
COVID-19 Local Case Numbers as of Friday, August 19, 2022
COVID-19 Local Case Numbers as of Friday, August 19, 2022. All numbers have dropped since last week. 90.5% of King county residents have at least started the vaccination series. 42% are completely current. Case numbers are certainly much higher than reported as people are able to test and home and are expected to self-report (but few do). Hospitalizations are the best indicator of disease transmission.
q13fox.com
Detectives investigating hit-and-run that killed man on Vashon Island
KING COUNTY, Wash. - King County detectives need help solving a deadly hit-and-run on Vashon Island. Philip Cushman was found dead on Thorsen Rd. SW near SW Bank Road around 7:30 p.m. on Monday. Few details were known but detectives said it is believed he was hit by a vehicle.
valleyrecord.com
King County Councilmember requests audit of the King County Regional Homelessness Authority
King County Councilmember Reagan Dunn is calling for audits of the King County Regional Homelessness Authority to begin next year. In a letter to King County Auditor Kymber Waltmunson, Dunn requested that the Auditor’s Office add both financial and performance audits of the Authority to the Auditor’s 2023 Work Program.
q13fox.com
WSDOT begins removal of large encampment underneath I-5, I-90 junction in Seattle
SEATTLE - Washington State Department of Transportation begins the removal of a large homeless encampment underneath the I-5 and I-90 junction in Seattle. In preparation of the cleanup, Friday, crews gathered near the intersection of 10th Avenue South and South Dearbborn Street. WSDOT closed one lane of the I-5 North...
q13fox.com
Homicide investigation underway in White Center
WHITE CENTER, Wash. - King County deputies are investigating a homicide after a shooting Tuesday night in White Center. The shooting happened near the 10000 block of 16th Avenue South. The King County Sheriff's Office told FOX 13 News that its major crimes unit is investigating the homicide. This is...
