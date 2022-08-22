ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man faces DUI after teen injured in Knoxville crash

By Hannah Moore
 3 days ago

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man is facing a driving under the influence charge in a crash that injured a teenage driver.

On August 20 at 11:05 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of Kingston Pike and North Campbell Station Road for a crash. The victim, who is under 18, told police she was stopped at the red light when a car slammed into the back of her vehicle.

The driver was identified as 43-year-old Michael Campbell of Oliver Springs.

Campbell told police that he didn’t have time to stop. Officer reported that he smelled of alcohol and had watery, bloodshot eyes. The report also said Campbell appeared to be confused about where he had been during the evening. He told police he had three or four beers a couple of hours back, and had nothing to eat with them.

Monroe County deputy charged with DUI while on duty

The report states Campbell performed poorly in a standardized field sobriety tests and gave consent to give a blood sample.

The victim was taken to the East Tennessee Children’s Hospital. Campbell was taken into custody and charged with driving under the influence.

