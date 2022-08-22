Read full article on original website
Oklahoma City man arrested in connection to March homicide
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — An Oklahoma City man has been arrested in connection to a homicide in Oklahoma City earlier this year. Oklahoma City police said Rashawn Mason was arrested on Thursday for the fatal shooting of 44-year-old Travian Jefferson. Jefferson was found shot to death in the 5300...
Memorial service held for fallen Oklahoma County deputy Bobby Swartz
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A memorial service was held for Sgt. Bobby Swartz, a longtime member of the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office who was killed in the line of duty while serving lock-out papers on Monday. Swartz' memorial service, which can be seen below or by clicking here, was...
Oklahoma County deputy wounded in Monday shooting out of surgery and recovering
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — An Oklahoma County deputy that was injured in a shootout on Monday is now out of surgery and recovering. The sheriff's office said Mark Johns was with Sgt. Bobby Swartz on Monday to serve lock-out papers when Benjamin Plank opened fire with a rifle, fatally wounding Swartz.
Calls renewed for information about Norman teen missing since August 3
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children is asking for help finding a teen missing from Norman. Ryan Jones has been missing since August 3. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children said he could still be in the Norman area or have gone to Oklahoma City.
Funeral procession for OCSO deputy Sgt. Bobby Swartz may cause traffic delays
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Traffic delays are expected on Friday as a funeral procession for the fallen Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office Deputy takes place. The funeral procession for Sgt. Bobby Swartz may cause traffic delays for drivers in between 2 and 4 p.m. Streets to avoid during this timeframe...
Bank sets up support funds for Oklahoma County deputies Bobby Swartz and Mark Johns
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - In support of the families of Sgt. Bobby Swartz and Dep. Mark Johns, Prosperity Bank is now accepting donations. The bank has opened two accounts for donations. The Sgt. Robert Swartz Memorial Fund will directly benefit the Swartz Family. The Dep. Mark Johns Recovery fund will...
Large grass fire in north Edmond causes smoke to billow over I-35
EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — Traffic on I-35 near Covell Road almost came to a standstill Thursday afternoon. A large grass fire caused smoke to billow over the highway, creating low visibility for some drivers. The fire burned a fence line and the shoulder of I-35, setting several trees on...
Liquid asphalt tank goes up in flames at Owens Corning Trumbull Asphalt in Del City
DEL CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — A liquid asphalt tank went up in flames at the Owens Corning Trumbull Asphalt in Del City on Friday. The Del City Fire Department said crews can't pour water or foam on it due to a possible chemical reaction. Crews have to wait for it to cool down.
Oklahoma Turnpike Authority board approves toll rates for PlatePay conversion
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority met August 23 and approved two agenda items. The items are aimed at aiding in the conversion to PlatePay, or cashless tolling. The routine vote helps establish the PlatePay toll rates for drivers along the Cimarron Turnpike as well as PlatePay...
Red Bull Rapids coming to Oklahoma for first time in its history
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Teams will be competing in a wild water race over the weekend in Oklahoma City. The Red Bull Rapids is coming to the U.S. for the first time in its 11-year history, and it's starting with Oklahoma. More than 40 teams use their man-made vessels...
'Teaching in Oklahoma is a hostile environment': Mustang appeals accreditation downgrade
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Nearly a month after two districts had their accreditation downgraded, district leaders were back at the Oklahoma State Board of Education seeking an appeal Thursday morning. Tulsa and Mustang Public Schools, located in the two largest metropolitan areas in Oklahoma, were the first two districts...
Gov. Kevin Stitt denies clemency recommendation for death row inmate James Coddington
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt on Wednesday rejected clemency for a man facing execution this week for the 1997 hammer killing of a Choctaw man, despite a recommendation from the state's Pardon and Parole Board that his life be spared. James Coddington was convicted and sentenced...
Oklahoma City fire crews battle blaze at hookah lounge
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma City Fire Department battled a blaze at a hookah lounge in the 4200 block of NW 23rd Street on Wednesday. Fire officials said the call for the fire came in just after 1:30 p.m. There was a partial collapse of the building when...
Friends of Sgt. Bobby Swartz planning memorial bike ride in his honor
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — As the community continues to mourn the loss of Sergeant Bobby Swartz, who was killed while serving lock-out paperwork at a home in southwest Oklahoma City earlier this week, some of his close friends are planning a memorial bike ride in his honor. Those close...
It's a boy... and a girl! Rare donkey twins born in Oklahoma
LUTHER, Okla. (KOKH) — It was a busy Thursday morning at a donkey dairy farm in Luther. Twins were born to one of Saundra Traywick's donkeys, Belle, a rare occurrence. Only 1.5% of donkey mares have twins, and rarely do both survive into adulthood. But for Traywick, this isn't...
'I am a walking HB 1775 violation': Former Norman teacher discusses book ban controversy
NORMAN (KOKH) -- A Norman teacher shares her story with FOX 25 after resigning amid controversy surrounding Oklahoma's ban on critical race theory, HB 1775. This all stems from an incident on the first day of school at Norman High. English teacher Summer Boismier shared a QR code with students directing them to a program through the Brooklyn Public Library providing free e-books, called "Books Unbanned." She says she was placed on leave immediately after a parent complained. She has since resigned.
State Board of Education rejects discussion over Tulsa, Mustang accreditation concerns
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Passionate argument, after passionate argument. "I love Tulsa Public Schools. I love what you're teaching my child. I love our school. I work in the garden there every week." "The law does prohibit instruction based on the concept that individuals are inherently racist. There's no...
'We simply cannot sustain this': OKC Animal Welfare urges adoptions amid capacity crisis
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — OKC Animal Welfare continues to waive their adoption fees due to the shelter being over capacity. The OKC Animal Welfare said 95 animals came through their doors on Wednesday and 20 euthanasia's were performed. "We simply cannot sustain this," OKC Animal Welfare said in a...
ODEQ: Company faces $6.6M in fines after fires from improper storage of hand sanitizers
CHICKASHA, Okla. (KOKH) — The Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) announced an Administrative Compliance Order (ACO) Wednesday after multiple fires were sparked by hand sanitizer. The DEQ emergency order was filed against Brannan Bordwine, owner of Bordwine Development Inc., which is one of the locations where there was...
University of Oklahoma sets groundbreaking date for Love's Field
NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH) — The University of Oklahoma announced the groundbreaking date for Love’s Field on Thursday. The ceremony will be held on September 23 at 1:30 p.m. at the northwest corner of South Jenkins Ave. and Imhoff Rd., the future site of the field that will serve as the home of the university's softball program.
