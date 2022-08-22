CLOVIS, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — Clovis Police arrested two men on Tuesday for multiple violations including felony firearm and narcotics violations in Clovis. Clovis Police dispatch center received a call on Tuesday evening about possible drug activity at an apartment complex near Shaw and Fowler Avenues in Clovis. Officers responded and spoke with two adult men inside a car. Police said both men contacted appeared to be under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol. During a search of one of the men, police found an illegal firearm inside his waistband. Both men confessed to officers that they were also in possession of fentanyl pills as well.

