Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
IDENTIFIED: Deadly weapon assault suspect, Visalia police say
VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Visalia Police Department identified a suspect involved in a shooting. On Thursday, police officers say 45-year-old Andrew San Miguel was arrested on suspicion of a shooting that sent a man to the hospital on May 5, 2022. On that day, police officers attended to a report of an assault with […]
Ski mask-wearing armed robbers raid Downtown Fresno store, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Four suspects who raided a Downtown Fresno store in an armed robbery on Thursday are being sought by the Fresno Police Department, officers say. Officials say just before 2:00 p.m., four Black men wearing ski masks got into the Blue Bird clothing store, smashed the glass jewelry counter with a hammer, […]
KMPH.com
Clovis Police arrest Fresno man for multiple overnight thefts, prowling, and stolen cars
FRESNO, Calif. — A Fresno man is behind bars at the Fresno County Jail after Fresno Police arrested him for grand theft auto, theft, and prowling. The suspect is 34-year-old Alexander Valdez. On the morning of August 24, detectives with Clovis Police served a search warrant at Valdez' home...
2 arrested after armed robbery outside Reedley bank, police say
REEDLEY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man and a woman were arrested after an armed robbery outside of a bank led to a car chase throughout Fresno County, according to the Reedley Police Department. At 2:15 p.m. Wednesday, officers were called out to a Wells Fargo Bank in Reedley after a woman called 911 to report […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hundreds of fentanyl confiscated, suspects arrested, Clovis police say
CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two suspects were arrested for possession of a ghost gun and hundreds of fentanyl pills, officers say. Tuesday evening, a resident called the police regarding possible narcotic activity at an apartment complex in the area of Shaw and Fowler avenues. When the officers arrived, they contacted two men in a car. […]
KMJ
Clovis Police Arrest Two Men With Illegal “Ghost Gun” And Hundreds Of Fentanyl Pills
CLOVIS, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — Clovis Police arrested two men on Tuesday for multiple violations including felony firearm and narcotics violations in Clovis. Clovis Police dispatch center received a call on Tuesday evening about possible drug activity at an apartment complex near Shaw and Fowler Avenues in Clovis. Officers responded and spoke with two adult men inside a car. Police said both men contacted appeared to be under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol. During a search of one of the men, police found an illegal firearm inside his waistband. Both men confessed to officers that they were also in possession of fentanyl pills as well.
Gunfire ends with death of 31-year-old Huron woman
Tulare police say two men who were with 31-year-old Lorena Suarez at the time claim the shooting was accidental.
Man arrested after wife found dead in Oakhurst home, deputies say
MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was arrested after his wife was found dead inside their Oakhurst home on Tuesday night, according to the Madera County Sheriff’s Office. Shortly before 10:00 p.m., officials said a man called 911 to report that he had found his wife dead at their home near Highway 49 and […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Woman killed after gun goes off inside vehicle in Tulare, police say
TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities are investigating after a gun went off inside a vehicle and killed a woman on Friday morning, according to the Tulare Police Department. At 11:30 a.m., officers were called out to the area of Cottonwood Street and Buttonwood Avenue after someone called 911 to report a woman had been shot. […]
GV Wire
Another Woman Slips Handcuffs and Shoots Two With Deputy’s AR-15
One day after a woman slipped out of handcuffs in the back of a Fresno County Sheriff’s SUV, drew a concealed handgun, and traded shots with deputies, Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama, whose department is investigating the incident, said:. “It’s not uncommon that a female suspect, you know because...
Man found stabbed inside car in downtown Fresno, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was hospitalized after he was found suffering from stab wounds inside a vehicle on Monday night, according to the Fresno Police Department. Around 10:40 p.m., officers responded to the area of Tuolumne and Broadway avenues after a man called 911 to report he had been stabbed. When officers arrived, […]
CHP: A motorcyclist is killed after being ejected
VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A motorcyclist is deceased after a vehicle collision Thursday afternoon according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP). Officers say the fatal accident happened on Road 24 & State Route 201 east of Kingsburg after 3:30 p.m. A 70-year-old man was driving southbound on Road 24 in a pickup truck, while a […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Woman killed in crash in Tulare County, CHP says
An investigation is underway after a woman was killed in a crash just south of Corcoran.
KMJ
Woman Picking Kid Up From School Tests 4 Times Over DUI Limit Following Hit-and-Run
CLOVIS, Calif. (FOX26) — A Clovis woman is accused of committing a hit-and-run after drunkenly picking her kid up from school. Clovis Police say the call about the hit-and-run came in a little before 3:00 p.m. Tuesday. The caller said a driver side-swiped their car in front of a school near Bullard and Helm in Clovis.
KMPH.com
Man wanted for auto theft runs into freeway, struck by vehicle in Tulare
TULARE, Calif. — A man found in a stolen vehicle takes police on a chase and runs onto a freeway in Tulare. The Tulare Police Department received an alert from a License Plate Reader (LPD) on Sunday night near Leland Ave. and Hillman St. When officers arrived, they found...
GV Wire
Carnegie Heroism Medal for Fresno Man Who Died Saving Child’s Life
Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer says that Arthur Caballero Sr. did something that “99% of the people would not do and that really is the definition of a hero in my eyes.”. Caballero, a 62-year-old painter from Fresno, saved a 7-year-old girl from drowning in the swift water of the Kings River on June 9, 2020.
Timeline of Jolissa Fuentes’ disappearance
SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Over two weeks since a Selma woman was last seen, law enforcement and her family are continuing to search for answers. 22-year-old Jolissa Fuentes was last seen driving away from a gas station near Nebraska and Highland avenues in Selma at 4:00 a.m on Sunday, August 7. Fuentes was driving a […]
KMPH.com
Search and rescue divers check Avocado Lake for missing Selma woman Jolissa Fuentes
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26 NEWS) — Thursday marked 18 days since 22-year-old Jolissa Fuentes stopped briefly by her grandparents' house, went to a gas station, drove off, and was never seen again. It also marked the start of the group Adventures with Purpose joining in on the search for the missing Selma woman.
yourcentralvalley.com
1 arrested after early morning shootings in Clovis, police say
CLOVIS, Calif. ( )- A man was arrested after officers responded to two shooting calls early Sunday morning, according to the Clovis Police Department. Officers say the first shooting broke out as a party was wrapping up at an apartment complex around 3:00 a.m. near Sunnyside and Gettysburg avenues. They also say several rounds were fired into one car from another in the parking lot.
KMPH.com
Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: Erika Maya Sookhiram
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is Erika Maya Sookhiram. Erika Maya Sookhiram is wanted by Law Enforcement for Carrying a Loaded Firearm in Public. 38-year-old Sookhiram is 5' 6" tall, 180 lbs., and has brown hair and hazel eyes. If you know where...
Comments / 8