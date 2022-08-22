ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Comments / 8

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fresno, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Fresno, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
KMJ

Clovis Police Arrest Two Men With Illegal “Ghost Gun” And Hundreds Of Fentanyl Pills

CLOVIS, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — Clovis Police arrested two men on Tuesday for multiple violations including felony firearm and narcotics violations in Clovis. Clovis Police dispatch center received a call on Tuesday evening about possible drug activity at an apartment complex near Shaw and Fowler Avenues in Clovis. Officers responded and spoke with two adult men inside a car. Police said both men contacted appeared to be under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol. During a search of one of the men, police found an illegal firearm inside his waistband. Both men confessed to officers that they were also in possession of fentanyl pills as well.
CLOVIS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fresno Police#Shooting#Hampton Inn#Violent Crime#East Fir Avenue#Ems
GV Wire

Another Woman Slips Handcuffs and Shoots Two With Deputy’s AR-15

One day after a woman slipped out of handcuffs in the back of a Fresno County Sheriff’s SUV, drew a concealed handgun, and traded shots with deputies, Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama, whose department is investigating the incident, said:. “It’s not uncommon that a female suspect, you know because...
YourCentralValley.com

Man found stabbed inside car in downtown Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was hospitalized after he was found suffering from stab wounds inside a vehicle on Monday night, according to the Fresno Police Department. Around 10:40 p.m., officers responded to the area of Tuolumne and Broadway avenues after a man called 911 to report he had been stabbed. When officers arrived, […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

CHP: A motorcyclist is killed after being ejected

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A motorcyclist is deceased after a vehicle collision Thursday afternoon according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP). Officers say the fatal accident happened on Road 24 & State Route 201 east of Kingsburg after 3:30 p.m. A 70-year-old man was driving southbound on Road 24 in a pickup truck, while a […]
KINGSBURG, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
GV Wire

Carnegie Heroism Medal for Fresno Man Who Died Saving Child’s Life

Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer says that Arthur Caballero Sr. did something that “99% of the people would not do and that really is the definition of a hero in my eyes.”. Caballero, a 62-year-old painter from Fresno, saved a 7-year-old girl from drowning in the swift water of the Kings River on June 9, 2020.
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Timeline of Jolissa Fuentes’ disappearance

SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Over two weeks since a Selma woman was last seen, law enforcement and her family are continuing to search for answers. 22-year-old Jolissa Fuentes was last seen driving away from a gas station near Nebraska and Highland avenues in Selma at 4:00 a.m on Sunday, August 7. Fuentes was driving a […]
SELMA, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

1 arrested after early morning shootings in Clovis, police say

CLOVIS, Calif. ( )- A man was arrested after officers responded to two shooting calls early Sunday morning, according to the Clovis Police Department. Officers say the first shooting broke out as a party was wrapping up at an apartment complex around 3:00 a.m. near Sunnyside and Gettysburg avenues. They also say several rounds were fired into one car from another in the parking lot.
CLOVIS, CA
KMPH.com

Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: Erika Maya Sookhiram

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is Erika Maya Sookhiram. Erika Maya Sookhiram is wanted by Law Enforcement for Carrying a Loaded Firearm in Public. 38-year-old Sookhiram is 5' 6" tall, 180 lbs., and has brown hair and hazel eyes. If you know where...
FRESNO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy