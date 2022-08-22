ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayette County, OH

Comments / 0

Related
sciotopost.com

Breaking: Structure Fire in Pickaway County

Pickaway – Emergency squads area heading to the scene of a barn structure fire around 9:40 pm on Friday. According to early reports, the fire is located in the area 2300 block of Weigand Road in Lockborne. Emergency services reported that it is a working structure fire at this time. Emergency services says you can see the flames from US-23.
HEALTH SERVICES
peakofohio.com

West Liberty driver cited after single-vehicle crash

A West Liberty driver was cited following a single-vehicle crash, in Jefferson Township, Wednesday afternoon just after 1 o'clock. The Logan County Sheriff's Office reports Patty Lewis, 72, was driving eastbound on County Road 29 when she drove off the right side of the roadway and struck a tree. Lewis...
WEST LIBERTY, OH
unioncountydailydigital.com

OVI Checkpoint in Union County Tomorrow

Marysville – The Ohio State Highway Patrol announced today that an OVI checkpoint will be held in Union County tomorrow evening. The OVI checkpoint funded by federal grant funds, are planned to deter and intercept impaired drivers. “Based on the provisional data, there were 652 OVI related fatal crashes...
UNION COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fayette County, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Washington Court House, OH
Local
Ohio Accidents
State
Washington State
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Fayette County, OH
Accidents
County
Fayette County, OH
WHIO Dayton

OVI checkpoint to be held in Butler County tonight

HAMILTON — The Butler County OVI Task Force announced an OVI checkpoint will be held tonight in the City of Hamilton. The checkpoint will be held on from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., according to the Butler Co. OVI Task Force. >>Man dead after officer-involved shooting near Cincinnati. Crews...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
peakofohio.com

Local driver injured after single-vehicle crash

A local driver was injured following a single-vehicle crash in Jefferson Township Wednesday night just before 10 o'clock. The Logan County Sheriff's Office reports Jacob Long, 24 of West Mansfield, was driving his Honda Elite scooter eastbound on State Route 47 when he traveled off the left side of the road and struck a ditch.
LOGAN COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Breaking: Motorcycle VS Truck Crash in Ross County

Ross – Emergency squads are heading to the scene of a truck vs Motorcycle crash with at least one person injured. According to early reports the crash happened around 1 pm on Thursday in the area of 101 South Quarry street. A truck and a motorcycle have collided in the street and one person is injured.
ROSS COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Fayette#Coroner
WHIO Dayton

Police investigating shooting at Troy park

TROY — Police are investigating after a man was dropped off at a Troy hospital with a gunshot wound to the chest. Police responded to Troy Community Park on Adams Street Wednesday evening after receiving reports of shots fired at 7:21 p.m. Minutes later dispatchers received reports that a...
TROY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

One dead, two injured in Licking County crash

JOHNSTOWN, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead and two others injured after a crash Wednesday morning in Johnstown, Licking County. According to the Monroe Township Fire Department, the crash happened just after 9 a.m. at the intersection of State Route 310 and State Route 37. The fire department and Licking County Sheriff’s Office reported […]
LICKING COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Breaking: Fight at Circleville Walmart

Circleville – Pickaway County Sheriff responded to the scene of a fight at Circleville Walmart around 4:30 pm. According to early reports, the fight was between a juvenile and an adult male, inside the store close to the security gates. The adult male attempted to leave the store when Pickaway deputies showed up.
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
10TV

Motorcyclist in critical condition after hit-skip in north Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A motorcyclist is in critical condition after colliding with a car in north Columbus Thursday morning. According to police, the crash happened at the intersection of East 5th Avenue and North 22nd Street in Columbus at approximately 7:30 a.m. The westbound lanes on East 5th Avenue that were closed while police investigated the crash are now open.
COLUMBUS, OH
WLWT 5

Crews responding to reports of a house fire in Warren County

FRANKLIN, Ohio — The Cincinnati Fire Department is responding to reports of a house fire on Wednesday night. The fire is located at 9679 Williams Drive in Warren County and was reported around 8:56 p.m. According to reports, black smoke is coming from the garage that is connected to...
WARREN COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

UPDATE: 21-Year-Old Killed in Fayette County Crash

Fayette – A 21-year-old woman died at the scene of a three-vehicle crash yesterday, and one person is in serious condition. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol the crash occurred at the intersection of 729/435 across from the Medical Helicopter pad around 5:30 pm. A Mazda CX-30 was...
FAYETTE COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Troopers search for man who fled the scene of an accident in Ross Co.

BAINBRIDGE, Ohio — A motorcycle rider fled the scene of an injury crash this afternoon in southern Ross County. The 9-1-1 call came in shortly before 1 p.m. According to initial reports from dispatchers, one person was injured in a collision between a truck and a motorcycle. The accident happened in the 100 block of South Quarry Street in the village of Bainbridge.
ROSS COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Hocking County – Man Falls in Cantwell Cliffs Needs Rope Rescue

Hocking – Emergency crews were called to the scene of a man who fell from the cliffs in Hocking County today. According to reports around 5:45 pm on Friday Logan Fire, Hocking EMS, and the Ohio Department of Natural Resources were dispatched to Cantwell Cliffs on the report of a fall within the cavern at unknown heights.
HOCKING COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Former Columbus-area schools superintendent accused of kidnapping

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – A former superintendent of a Columbus-area school district is in custody and being held on kidnapping charges in West Virginia. William J. Morrison III was arrested Thursday and charged with kidnapping, a day after Huntington police asked for the public’s help identifying a person who lured two children into his vehicle. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
wnewsj.com

WCH woman dies in three-vehicle crash

FAYETTE COUNTY – The Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a three-vehicle crash that involved one fatality and two injuries at approximately 5:36 p.m. Monday at the intersection of SR 729 and SR 435 in Fayette County. Preliminary investigation indicates that Allison Rapp, 23, of...
FAYETTE COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy