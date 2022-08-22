Read full article on original website
Related
sciotopost.com
Breaking: Structure Fire in Pickaway County
Pickaway – Emergency squads area heading to the scene of a barn structure fire around 9:40 pm on Friday. According to early reports, the fire is located in the area 2300 block of Weigand Road in Lockborne. Emergency services reported that it is a working structure fire at this time. Emergency services says you can see the flames from US-23.
peakofohio.com
West Liberty driver cited after single-vehicle crash
A West Liberty driver was cited following a single-vehicle crash, in Jefferson Township, Wednesday afternoon just after 1 o'clock. The Logan County Sheriff's Office reports Patty Lewis, 72, was driving eastbound on County Road 29 when she drove off the right side of the roadway and struck a tree. Lewis...
CareFlight called to head-on crash in Clark County; 3 injuries reported
SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP — At least three people were injured after a head-on crash in Springfield Township Thursday morning. Emergency crews responded to the crash in the 3100 block of West National Road. The crash was reported around 8:30 a.m., according to initial reports. CareFlight was called to the scene,...
unioncountydailydigital.com
OVI Checkpoint in Union County Tomorrow
Marysville – The Ohio State Highway Patrol announced today that an OVI checkpoint will be held in Union County tomorrow evening. The OVI checkpoint funded by federal grant funds, are planned to deter and intercept impaired drivers. “Based on the provisional data, there were 652 OVI related fatal crashes...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
OVI checkpoint to be held in Butler County tonight
HAMILTON — The Butler County OVI Task Force announced an OVI checkpoint will be held tonight in the City of Hamilton. The checkpoint will be held on from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., according to the Butler Co. OVI Task Force. >>Man dead after officer-involved shooting near Cincinnati. Crews...
peakofohio.com
Local driver injured after single-vehicle crash
A local driver was injured following a single-vehicle crash in Jefferson Township Wednesday night just before 10 o'clock. The Logan County Sheriff's Office reports Jacob Long, 24 of West Mansfield, was driving his Honda Elite scooter eastbound on State Route 47 when he traveled off the left side of the road and struck a ditch.
sciotopost.com
Breaking: Motorcycle VS Truck Crash in Ross County
Ross – Emergency squads are heading to the scene of a truck vs Motorcycle crash with at least one person injured. According to early reports the crash happened around 1 pm on Thursday in the area of 101 South Quarry street. A truck and a motorcycle have collided in the street and one person is injured.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Chillicothe man arrested for making gun threats toward Ross Co. Community Action
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A Chillicothe man was arrested this week after authorities say he made threats against Ross County Community. Reports say 44-year-old Michael Cydrus called a local recovery center and stated he had a .357 caliber handgun and was heading to Community Action. Police say Cydrus was found...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Police investigating shooting at Troy park
TROY — Police are investigating after a man was dropped off at a Troy hospital with a gunshot wound to the chest. Police responded to Troy Community Park on Adams Street Wednesday evening after receiving reports of shots fired at 7:21 p.m. Minutes later dispatchers received reports that a...
One dead, two injured in Licking County crash
JOHNSTOWN, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead and two others injured after a crash Wednesday morning in Johnstown, Licking County. According to the Monroe Township Fire Department, the crash happened just after 9 a.m. at the intersection of State Route 310 and State Route 37. The fire department and Licking County Sheriff’s Office reported […]
Semi-truck jackknifes, blocks I-270 to U.S. 33 ramp in Franklin County
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A highway ramp in southeast Franklin County has reopened after a semi-truck jackknifed in the middle of the lane, shutting down the ramp. Around 8 a.m. on Thursday, Columbus police responded to reports that a flatbed semi-truck had jackknifed on I-270 southbound while approaching the U.S. Route 33 eastbound ramp, according […]
sciotopost.com
Breaking: Fight at Circleville Walmart
Circleville – Pickaway County Sheriff responded to the scene of a fight at Circleville Walmart around 4:30 pm. According to early reports, the fight was between a juvenile and an adult male, inside the store close to the security gates. The adult male attempted to leave the store when Pickaway deputies showed up.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Motorcyclist in critical condition after hit-skip in north Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A motorcyclist is in critical condition after colliding with a car in north Columbus Thursday morning. According to police, the crash happened at the intersection of East 5th Avenue and North 22nd Street in Columbus at approximately 7:30 a.m. The westbound lanes on East 5th Avenue that were closed while police investigated the crash are now open.
WLWT 5
Crews responding to reports of a house fire in Warren County
FRANKLIN, Ohio — The Cincinnati Fire Department is responding to reports of a house fire on Wednesday night. The fire is located at 9679 Williams Drive in Warren County and was reported around 8:56 p.m. According to reports, black smoke is coming from the garage that is connected to...
sciotopost.com
UPDATE: 21-Year-Old Killed in Fayette County Crash
Fayette – A 21-year-old woman died at the scene of a three-vehicle crash yesterday, and one person is in serious condition. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol the crash occurred at the intersection of 729/435 across from the Medical Helicopter pad around 5:30 pm. A Mazda CX-30 was...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Troopers search for man who fled the scene of an accident in Ross Co.
BAINBRIDGE, Ohio — A motorcycle rider fled the scene of an injury crash this afternoon in southern Ross County. The 9-1-1 call came in shortly before 1 p.m. According to initial reports from dispatchers, one person was injured in a collision between a truck and a motorcycle. The accident happened in the 100 block of South Quarry Street in the village of Bainbridge.
sciotopost.com
Hocking County – Man Falls in Cantwell Cliffs Needs Rope Rescue
Hocking – Emergency crews were called to the scene of a man who fell from the cliffs in Hocking County today. According to reports around 5:45 pm on Friday Logan Fire, Hocking EMS, and the Ohio Department of Natural Resources were dispatched to Cantwell Cliffs on the report of a fall within the cavern at unknown heights.
Former Columbus-area schools superintendent accused of kidnapping
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – A former superintendent of a Columbus-area school district is in custody and being held on kidnapping charges in West Virginia. William J. Morrison III was arrested Thursday and charged with kidnapping, a day after Huntington police asked for the public’s help identifying a person who lured two children into his vehicle. […]
wnewsj.com
WCH woman dies in three-vehicle crash
FAYETTE COUNTY – The Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a three-vehicle crash that involved one fatality and two injuries at approximately 5:36 p.m. Monday at the intersection of SR 729 and SR 435 in Fayette County. Preliminary investigation indicates that Allison Rapp, 23, of...
sciotopost.com
Franklin County – Phony Funeral Home Director Sentenced to Nearly 12 Years in Prison
(TOLEDO, Ohio) — Shawnte Hardin, a minister who was found guilty of running an illicit funeral home business across Ohio, was sentenced to 11 years, 10 months in prison today. “Real pastors pray at funerals, not prey on grieving families,” Yost said. “The defendant’s lies, fraud and complex scheme...
Comments / 0