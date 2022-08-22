Mike Tomlin's video review calls into question play of offensive line, Kendrick Green

Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky calls signals against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first half Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla.

A clip of defensive lineman Arden Key rushing past left guard Kendrick Green like he was invisible went viral in the aftermath of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ preseason game Saturday night in Jacksonville.

If it wasn’t bad enough for Green that the video was there for the world to see, it hit home when it found its way onto the projection room screen at Steelers headquarters Monday.

In his film review of the Steelers’ 16-15 victory at Jacksonville, coach Mike Tomlin showed that clip, plus a few others, that didn’t put Green in a positive light as he tries to earn a starting spot on the offensive line.

“That never makes you feel good,” Green said Monday.

Green had no choice but to sit there and soak in the misery while surrounding by all of his teammates.

“The natural reaction, the comfortable reaction, is to get in the fetal position and say, ‘Don’t look at me,’” Green said Monday. “You have to own it. You put it on film.”

The sequence, in which Green’s missed assignment nearly led to Key sacking quarterback Kenny Pickett, was illustrative of the offensive line’s play in general and the second-year interior lineman’s play in particular in the Steelers’ second preseason game.

Quarterbacks Mitch Trubisky and Pickett were hit a combined four times in the first half, and Green was responsible for permitting half of that contact. Left tackle Dan Moore allowed Key to sack Trubisky and was responsible for four pressures. Green allowed three quarterback pressures, including the two hits.

Overall, Trubisky was pressured on six of his 10 dropbacks. Pickett was pressured two times on his seven throws.

“There wasn’t enough detail from a fine motor skill standpoint, details relative to their position,” Tomlin said. “They didn’t play with enough of an edge individually and collectively. There were things on our tape we’ve got to own.”

Green was ready to accept his share of the blame and didn’t begrudge Tomlin for pinpointing his mistakes in front of the entire team.

“He’s not cussing you out,” Green said. “It’s, ‘This is what you are, this is what you put on film.’ It’s fair. It’s not like it’s uncalled for. It’s completely fair.”

Green was replaced by Kevin Dotson for the second and third series, and he didn’t return to the game until Pickett subbed in for Trubisky with six minutes left in the first half. That’s when Key made short work of Green and nearly flattened the team’s first-round pick with his rush up the middle.

Asked what happened when he got beat, Green halfheartedly laughed and said, “Which one? I got beat a few times.”

When the Key play was mentioned, Green nervously laughed again.

“He beat me a few times,” he said. “He was having a day with me. Coach (Pat Meyer) teaches us to set aggressively. He would rather you get your hands beat than get bulled into the quarterback. It’s something to work on today.”

Not surprisingly, when the Steelers took the practice field Monday, it was Dotson working with the first team and Green with the second unit.

“It kind of keeps you on your toes and makes you think more,” Dotson said of the rotation. “It makes you kind of lock in.”

Tomlin said a decision on naming a starting left guard won’t be made until after the Steelers play the Detroit Lions on Sunday in the preseason finale. Green is aware his play against the Jaguars didn’t weigh in his favor.

“I’m trying to have unwavering confidence and try to weather the storm,” he said. “I try not to get too high or get too low. There was nothing to be high about the last game, but just keep swinging.”

Green was hardly the only lineman to struggle against Jacksonville. Center Mason Cole allowed two pressures, as did backup interior lineman John Leglue.

When the Steelers tried running the football, no holes were to be found for a group that was minus starter Najee Harris. The Steelers rushed for 24 yards on 14 carries, and the other running backs on the roster combined for 10 yards on as many attempts.

Right guard James Daniels wasn’t surprised the line was put under the microscope during film study.

“It’s what is expected,” he said. “We didn’t play well as a group. It’s good we have a coach that … there’s no lack of communication. There is an expectation and we didn’t play up to that expectation. It’s good we have a coach that is able to say that. Take the challenge, know what the expectation is and try to meet it.”