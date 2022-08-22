Read full article on original website
whvoradio.com
PACS Set To Receive $460K Federal Grant For Fleet Vehicles
More than $3 million in federal funding is coming to some of Kentucky’s rural public transit agencies. Announced Tuesday by Governor Andy Beshear, seven groups and their respective projects will be lifted courtesy of the Commonwealth’s Better Transportation Program — which allows communities to apply for grant funds that were provided by the country’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
whvoradio.com
Tennessee Woman Injured In Crash Near I-24 Welcome Center
A Tennessee woman was injured in a wreck on Interstate 24 in front of the Welcome Center in Christian County Thursday night. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say Amanda Henry was westbound entering the construction area with traffic going down to one lane when she struck the side of a tractor-trailer. The crash caused her vehicle to run off the roadway and hit a digital information sign.
