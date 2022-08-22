Read full article on original website
These 9 Restaurants Serve The Best Butter Burger In WisconsinTravel MavenWisconsin State
Saints hold joint practices with the Packers, tempers flareTina HowellGreen Bay, WI
NFL Top 100 Rankings: 100-91FlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
3 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
generalaviationnews.com
Picture of the Day: Smoking takeoff pass
General Aviation News writer Frederick A. Johnsen captured this very cool photo at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2022. He notes: “An extremely slow shutter speed of 1/80 seconds catches Matt Younkin’s Beech 18 on its smoking takeoff pass.”. Would you like to have your photo featured as Picture of...
WBAY Green Bay
Manitowoc Lincoln Ships make maiden voyage to Michigan
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - For most high school football teams hitting the road on Friday night’s means hopping on the old yellow bus. Usually that’s the case for the Manitowoc Lincoln Ships, but this week they’re taking a different form of transportation inspired by their mascot. “I...
UPMATTERS
The reason why fish died off in Fox River and Bay of Green Bay:
WBAY Green Bay
BACK 2 SCHOOL: Tech safety for students
WBAY Green Bay
WATCH: Hands Across De Pere
Look for more clouds into the later half of the weekend with a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be seasonable in the upper half of the 70s. Keeping kids safe online. Updated: 10 hours ago. The exercise will map out the process for a victim.
Door County Pulse
Johnsongrass Discovered at Clark Lake
Association helps county kill invader that can harm livestock. County officials aren’t sure how a clump of invasive tall grasses wound up near Clark Lake, but they certainly want to kill it. Mark Weisse, chair of the Clark Lake Association’s Water Quality and Vegetation Control Committee, said the Door...
WBAY Green Bay
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Nice weekend
WBAY Green Bay
Jazz Festival returns to Oshkosh
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The Oshkosh Jazz Festival is back again this summer. Thursday night’s kickoff event is just a precursor to the main event on Saturday when several jazz musicians take the stage in downtown Oshkosh. It’s an event with several goals, including bringing people downtown to check...
wuwm.com
Best restaurants to visit while traveling around Wisconsin
When you think of a food city, what comes to mind? How about Sheboygan or Viroqua? If you’re doubting these suggestions, Ann Christenson of Milwaukee Magazine would encourage you to check them out yourself and plan out some statewide foodie road trips. Wisconsin has many hotspots for food that...
wearegreenbay.com
Man finds woman’s wedding ring in sand in Egg Harbor
EGG HARBOR, Wis. (WFRV) – When a woman lost her wedding ring while vacationing in Door County, she thought it was lost forever until one man used a metal detector to uncover it. Peggy Beisel-McIlwaine was packing up after spending the day with her family at Horseshoe Bay when...
WBAY Green Bay
SMALL TOWNS PREVIEW: For the love of a dog
WBAY Green Bay
SMALL TOWNS: Dog helps boy overcome grief
MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - While they are known as man’s best friend, the relationship between a dog and a child is often magical. Over the course of this summer, a little dog from Manitowoc County had a big job helping a boy she’d never met overcome grief.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Pod living offers another option for Wisconsin families
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Imagine getting a new home in a matter of hours. Not only is it possible, it’s happening right here in northeastern Wisconsin. “It’s a dream come true since I moved here,” said Mary Chapman. It’s a moving day for her, but she’s not going very far. In fact, she’ll just be a doorway away from her daughter at the Green Bay home they share.
Abandoned Wisconsin Estate Is Incomplete, Massive, A Little Creepy, And You Can Hike It
This uninhabited island in Door County Wisconsin was supposed to be a luxurious playland for an early 20th century millionaire. Chester Thordarson was an Icelandic-born inventor that eventually came to live in Chicago. Thordarson was responsible for hundreds of electrical patents including those that help run our power grids today.
WBAY Green Bay
Local fish die-off caused by common bacterial disease, DNR says
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A bacterial disease is responsible for a fish die-off in the Fox River and lower Green Bay, according to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. The DNR announced Friday that fish collected from the waters had severe cases of columnaris. It’s a common and widespread...
Five sports bars in Wisconsin that are considered the best in the entire state
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the BestThingsWisconsin website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some of the best sports bars in the state of Wisconsin, you've come to the right place.
wearegreenbay.com
The Power of the River debuts in De Pere, showing in Menasha on Thursday
DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – A northeast Wisconsin local and former Local 5 News photographer is premiering a documentary about the history of the Fox River on Tuesday. Daniel Larson’s ‘The Power of the River’ debuted at the De Pere Cinema with a sold-out 160 guests attending the event. All tickets benefitted the De Pere Historical Society.
Fox11online.com
Port of Manitowoc receives Harbor Assistance grant
MANITOWOC (WLUK) -- The state of Wisconsin continues its support for the port of Manitowoc. Gov. Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) announced a $900,000 Harbor Assistance Program grant for improvements at the port. The grant will help construct new rail platform extensions at the City Centre...
WBAY Green Bay
BACK 2 SCHOOL: Online and social media safety tips for students
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Students are growing up in a high-tech world, and that comes with some dangers. The American Psychological Association says 94 percent of parents take at least one action to manage a child’s technology use during the school year. It’s important to know who your...
waterfallrecord.com
Wequiock Falls, Wisconsin
I thought I had posted about Wequiock Falls earlier in the year, but here we are. In June, we went to the Upper Peninsula of Michigan and ended up in the “thumb” of the UP. I was trying to decide how to get home and figured I would take the ferry from Manitowoc, WI to Ludington, MI. We drove down to Green Bay for the night. I knew there were a few waterfalls in the area.
