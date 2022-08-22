Adorable home in the middle of the Historic Town of Adams, TN! This home is perfect for the First Time Home Buyer or Empty Nesters looking for Quiet Living. No carpet in home and brand new Laminate Floors throughout! Fresh paint and many New Light Fixtures. Gas Fireplace in Living Room. Kitchen has brand new Stainless Steel Appliances, including an In-Sink Countertop Dishwasher and a built in Glass Rinser! Plenty of kitchen storage with added shelving and a Pantry! Large, separate laundry room. Fully Fenced in backyard for the kids or your furry friends! Huge, insulated 40x24 Detached Garage with work area and table. Garage has electricity and concrete floors!! Metal Roof is only 5 years old and Water Heater is less than a year old. Bring us an offer...you will love calling this place home!!

ADAMS, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO