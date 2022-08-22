Read full article on original website
whopam.com
Additional “superloads” to slowly travel from Eddyville to Hopkinsville over next couple weeks
After the first “superload” successfully winded its way from Eddyville to Hopkinsville at a slow pace Wednesday, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says motorists can expect additional loads to take the same route along I-24 and US 68 about every other day over the next two weeks. The loads...
clarksvillenow.com
6th annual Summer Salute boogies into Hopkinsville this weekend
HOPKINSVILLE, KY – The award-winning 6th annual Hopkinsville Summer Salute festival rolls into downtown Hopkinsville this Friday and Saturday with the region abuzz about Saturday night’s free headline performance from KC and the Sunshine Band. Winners of multiple Grammy Awards, KC and the Sunshine Band will perform on...
whvoradio.com
July Jobless Rates Continue To Show Slight Decline
The unemployment rate in the nine-county Pennyrile region continued its slight decline over the summer and is nearly a full percent below the same time last year. Christian County’s July unemployment rate was 5.4%, which was the same as last year. The rate was 6.1% in July 2019. The...
whvoradio.com
60 Hours Of Summer Salute
As some 30,000 people prepare for Summer Salute, the Hopkinsville Parks and Recreation Department is ready for the intricate dance that will happen basically unseen by attendees. Anyone who comes for lunch Friday or the expanded Kids Zone or the dozens of vendors will see the well put together plan...
whvoradio.com
Museums Of Hopkinsville Preparing For Busy Fall
Tickets are selling fast for the upcoming Motown with the Museum event. Museums of Historic Hopkinsville Christian County Executive Director Alissa Keller says the event on September 17 will bring back the 60s. This year the event will be at the War Memorial Building featuring Motown Sounds of Touch. She...
whvoradio.com
Trigg County Ambulances ‘Best They’ve Ever Been’
In a Thursday afternoon update to his board, Trigg County Hospital CEO John Sumner gave a resounding endorsement of the facility’s ambulance fleet — noting it’s “the best it’s ever been.”. Indeed, the hospital’s newest model has only 2,400 miles on it, while a second...
Summer Salute is Friday and Saturday in downtown Hopkinsville
Hopkinsville’s Summer Salute, a downtown festival with free live music, plus food, vendors and amusement rides, is Friday and Saturday, Aug. 26-27. The musical acts will include the Jimmy Church Band, the Jason Montgomery Band and the headliner, KC and the Sunshine Band. The festival opens at 11 a.m....
Montgomery County home destroyed in fire
Montgomery County Fire Service reported crews were called to the home on Smith Place Road in the Cunningham community around 4:30 a.m.
whopam.com
Christian County has first two cases of monkey pox
Christian County has its first two cases of monkey pox. Governor Andy Beshear made the announcement during his Team Kentucky update Thursday, saying there are 26 cases statewide—25 males and one female. Monkeypox can spread from person to person through direct contact with the infectious rash, scabs or body...
tnrealestatelistings.com
115 N Commerce St Adams, TN 37010 — MLS# 2431311
Adorable home in the middle of the Historic Town of Adams, TN! This home is perfect for the First Time Home Buyer or Empty Nesters looking for Quiet Living. No carpet in home and brand new Laminate Floors throughout! Fresh paint and many New Light Fixtures. Gas Fireplace in Living Room. Kitchen has brand new Stainless Steel Appliances, including an In-Sink Countertop Dishwasher and a built in Glass Rinser! Plenty of kitchen storage with added shelving and a Pantry! Large, separate laundry room. Fully Fenced in backyard for the kids or your furry friends! Huge, insulated 40x24 Detached Garage with work area and table. Garage has electricity and concrete floors!! Metal Roof is only 5 years old and Water Heater is less than a year old. Bring us an offer...you will love calling this place home!!
whvoradio.com
Name Released In Wednesday South Virginia Street Wreck
Police have released the name of a Hopkinsville woman that was injured in a wreck on South Virginia Street in Hopkinsville Wednesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say Charlene Northington was northbound when her SUV ran off the road and hit a utility pole near East 1st Street. She was taken by...
wpsdlocal6.com
Fun for the whole family at LBL Labor Day Weekend
CADIZ, KY — Kids of all ages will have the opportunity to participate in wild animal tracking, sunset canoe trips, bonfire basics, campfire cooking, and more during the upcoming Outdoor Kids' Weekend at the Woodland Nature Station. According to a Tuesday release, the Friends of Land Between the Lakes...
houstonherald.com
Report: Medical mission had big impact on region
The Delta Regional Authority (DRA) announced its partnership with the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) resulted in more than $1.1 million in estimated value of services at no cost to the 2,920 patients cared for during the western Kentucky, south-central Missouri and southern Illinois Wellness Missions. In south-central Missouri, the...
clarksvillenow.com
Army vet takes dad’s dip recipe and mixes up new future with Arbo’s Cheese Dip | AUDIO
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – After leaving the Army, Andrew Arbogast he had an idea to start his own business based on his dad’s cheese dip recipe, and Arbo’s Cheese Dip was born. This week, Arbogast joins Katie Gambill and Charlie Koon on Clarksville’s Conversation to talk...
whvoradio.com
Tennessee Woman Injured In Crash Near I-24 Welcome Center
A Tennessee woman was injured in a wreck on Interstate 24 in front of the Welcome Center in Christian County Thursday night. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say Amanda Henry was westbound entering the construction area with traffic going down to one lane when she struck the side of a tractor-trailer. The crash caused her vehicle to run off the roadway and hit a digital information sign.
clarksvillenow.com
Parking garage across from F&M Bank Arena projected to be complete in fall 2023
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Construction of a parking garage across from the F&M Bank Arena is getting closer to starting. During a Thursday morning meeting of the Clarksville-Montgomery County Economic Development Council Executive Committee, members heard an update on the overall process and projected timeline. The 724-space garage...
Montgomery County family of 8 loses home to fire
Fire investigators tell the family they believe a heat lamp is what caused the fire.
whvoradio.com
Five Injured In Pennyrile Parkway Crash
A wreck on Pennyrile Parkway in Hopkinsville sent five people to the hospital Tuesday night. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a van was northbound when it was struck by a tractor-trailer from behind at the Pembroke Road exit. Five people in the van were taken by ambulance to Jennie...
WBKO
AT&T boosts 5G network speeds for Warren County
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - AT&T announced Tuesday the cellular company has expanded its 5G network in Warren County. “We’ve added a new cell tower along East Henry Goad Road in Bowling Green to enhance the area’s coverage and capacity,” according to a release. “We know how important it is for our customers to stay connected.”
