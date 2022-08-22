Read full article on original website
Lightning Strike kills Janesville Wisconsin couple who were celebrating their 56th wedding anniversaryCheryl E PrestonJanesville, WI
Two people dead after being struck by lightning near the White HouseCheryl E PrestonJanesville, WI
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
wclo.com
Shooting suspect’s preliminary hearing delayed due to lack of attorney
The 41-year-old Beloit man who’s accused of shooting at a woman who tried to break up a disturbance earlier this month in Janesville makes an appearance in Rock County Court. Court Commissioner Stephen Meyer rescheduled 41-year-old Nathan Williams of Beloit’s preliminary hearing Friday morning after informing the court that...
wclo.com
Janesville schools nearly wrap up security upgrades
The School District of Janesville has just about completed their referendum-funded security upgrades to school buildings. Public Information Officer Patrick Gasper says all district buildings now have a three step process for visitors to gain access that starts with secretaries monitoring a camera before allowing entrance. Visitors are then moved to a holding area where they sign in and state their business before they can ultimately be let into the building at large.
wclo.com
Rock County 911 Communications Center Director announces retirement
Rock County begins the search for a new 911 Communications Center Director. Rock County 911 Communications Center Director Kathy Sukus announces her retirement after more than three decades dispatching emergency services. Sukus began her career as a dispatcher at the Beloit Police Department in 1988 and was the first dispatch...
wclo.com
Downtown duck dump is Saturday in Janesville
Downtown Janesville Inc brings it’s popular duck dump back for a second year. Treasurer Britton Langfoss says starting at 10:00 a.m. Saturday 1,000 rubber ducks will race from the Milwaukee Street bridge to the Town Square pier. Langfoss says ducks can be purchased at the Janesville Area Convention and...
wclo.com
Electric Bird scooters are popular in Janesville
Citizens and visitors to downtown Janesville appear to be embracing the 75 electric Bird scooters that arrived nine days ago. Assistant to the City Manager Erin Davis says 489 people have taken a total of 1,614 rides. Davis says riders have traveled more than 3,400 miles during 591 hours of ride time.
wclo.com
Beloit couple facing drug charges in federal court
A married couple from Beloit is indicted by a grand jury on drug charges. 38-year-old Depronce Burnett and 34-year-old Dominique Holsten are charged in federal court with conspiring to distribute and possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and 500 grams or more of cocaine. According...
wclo.com
Medical Examiner releases name of Elkhorn man killed in Sunday crash
The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office is releasing the name of the Elkhorn man who died in a Dane County traffic crash on Sunday. The state patrol says a semi traveling northbound on I-39 near southbound U.S. Highway 51 a little before 10:00 o’clock Sunday morning rear-ended a passenger car.
wclo.com
Janesville seeking volunteers for kids’ triathlon
The Janesville Parks and Rec department is holding their annual kids triathlon Saturday morning. Recreation Director Shelly Slapak says the race at the Rockport park are is a great opportunity for not only those in Janesville, but people from all around Wisconsin to enjoy the parks that Janesville has to offer.
wclo.com
Rock County Legacies exhibit opens August 31st
The Rock County Legacies exhibit opens next Wednesday at the Rock County Historical Society in Janesville. Assistant Director Cara Kinzelman says the exhibit will be free to check out during the kick-off event August 31st from 5:00 until 9:00 p.m. at the Rock County Historical Society campus. The grand opening...
wclo.com
Janesville City Council begins search for new city manager
Beloit City Manager Mark Freitag tenders his resignation after the Westminster, Colorado City Council approves his employment contract there. City Council President Paul Benson says Freitag has agreed to give a 60 day notice, so the earliest he would start his new job is October 24th. Benson says the City...
wclo.com
Janesville’s current ice arena only has a few years of life left
Janesville’s ice arena only has about two to five years left depending on how much money is spent to help it limp along. That was the opinion of Johnson Bank Southcentral Regional President Larry Squire during a webinar hosted by Forward Janesville on the Woodman’s Sports and Community Center Tuesday afternoon.
wclo.com
Greater Beloit Chamber of Commerce plans Influential Women in Business Luncheon
The Greater Beloit Chamber of Commerce invites the community to celebrate and inspire the network of women in the state line area. Director of Events and Marketing Kelly Bosen says the annual Influential Women and Business Luncheon will take place September 21st. Bosen says sales executive Tracie Burress will be...
wclo.com
New exhibit opens next month at Welty Environmental Center
The Welty Environmental Center in Beloit unveils a new interactive exhibit called Real People, Real Climate, Real Changes. Executive Director Brenda Plakans says it was developed by the National Center for Atmospheric Research and the UCAR Center for Science Education. Plakans says the free exhibit includes panels that describe how...
