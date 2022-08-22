Read full article on original website
Speeding On Federal Highway In Boca Raton, Man Charged With DUI
65 MPH IN 35 ZONE. NEARLY THREE TIMES LEGAL LIMIT… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Parkland resident Steven Morowski allegedly wasn’t interested in taking part in a field sobriety test after Boca Raton Police stopped him early Tuesday morning for flying down Federal Highway. […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
wflx.com
Charges dropped against Martin County corrections sergeant
A Martin County Sheriff’s Office corrections sergeant who was facing criminal charges for allegedly assaulting an inmate will not be charged, the Martin County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Thursday. Stephen Piekara, who had been with the sheriff's office for 10 years, was arrested on June 27 after being accused...
wflx.com
Restaurant employee arrested after stealing customer wallet, using credit card
A St. Lucie County restaurant employee was arrested after stealing a customer’s wallet and using his credit card, officials said Thursday. According to the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office, Jennifer Marie Mohamed, 40, of Port St. Lucie, was caught on security camera using the victim's stolen credit card at two local businesses.
850wftl.com
The Docket – Bad Luck for Lottery Ticket Thief
(WEST PALM BEACH, FLA) — A Florida man stole hundreds of dollars in lottery tickets from a Stuart gas station and ran from the business. After a police pursuit he was nabbed and his girlfriend was found hiding in a porta potty. Plus, after raiding his Palm Beach Home it’s the FBI vs Donald Trump. And a postal worker is ripped to shreds by five dogs after her mail truck broke down.
Boca Raton Woman, 67, Drives Into Pole, Is Charged With DUI
Driving To See Boyfriend. Police: Empty Wine Bottle In Car. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton woman is facing a DUI charge after the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office says she drove into a pole in Wellington, then was found with a […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
wflx.com
Fort Pierce animal shelter sends dogs to another state for chance of adoption
The Sunrise Humane Society in Fort Pierce had a festive sendoff for 16 dogs they hope will soon have a better chance of finding a forever home. Thursday morning the shelter with mayor Linda Hudson and city commissioner Tom Perona put leis on the dogs as they were loaded into crates in a shuttle van donated by Nala’s New Life Rescue.
cbs12.com
Man lying in middle of road fatally struck by car
LAKE WORTH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is dead after he was hit by a car while lying in the street in Lake Worth. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, 64-year-old Kevin Bronson was lying in the middle lane of Congress Avenue when he was struck by a driver in a 2009 Ford Crown Victoria.
wqcs.org
Temporary Parking Lot Completed in Downtown Fort Pierce
Fort Pierce - Friday August 26, 2022: With the growing popularity of the Downtown area, the City of Fort Pierce is excited to announce the opening of a new temporary parking area located at the corner of Atlantic Avenue and Melody Lane. The parking lot has been constructed with over...
veronews.com
Sheriff shoots off mouth about guns in schools
My first thought while watching Sheriff Eric Flowers talk about school security during an interview with a TV news reporter from a West Palm Beach-based CBS affiliate earlier this month?. What in the name of Barney Fife is he doing?. There was Flowers – sounding too much like the bumbling...
wflx.com
Roughly 6,000 Palm Beach County students on after-school wait lists
As more parents return to the office after the COVID-19 pandemic, local schools are seeing a bigger demand for after-school care. Combine that with a major staffing shortage and it's leaving thousands of Palm Beach County students on waiting lists. There are 93 after-school programs at Palm Beach County elementary...
wflx.com
Child predator arrested in Okeechobee County
An Okeechobee County man was arrested on probable cause for several charges involving solicitation of a minor child over the internet. Officials said the mother and the minor contacted the sheriff's office on Monday and stated that an unknown adult male was attempting to speak with the minor through social media.
wflx.com
Port St. Lucie police officer retires after 20 years of service
At the end of each shift, officers call in to dispatch to let them know they are “out of service.” Patrol Officer Don Paris made that call for the last time Wednesday. "It's surreal, it really is," he said. "A lot of these people, you trust them with your life. It's hard to say bye."
Boca Raton’s Ingrid Noon Killed, Motorcycle Struck By Tesla
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Boca Raton resident Ingrid Noon, 51, was struck and killed by a car early Friday morning while she was riding a motorcycle. The crash happened in the area of SW 18th Street and Boca Rio Road. The Palm Beach […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
wflx.com
Internal Affairs report shows why Boynton Beach police officer was terminated
An Internal Affairs investigation released Wednesday shows why Boynton Beach police Officer Mark Sohn was terminated. Sohn was fired nearly eight months after an incident involving a dirt bike crash that killed Stanley Davis III. Davis, 13, died after an attempted traffic stop by Sohn on the day after Christmas.
LYONS ROAD NIGHTMARE: Closed Road, Danger, Palm Beach County Doing Nothing For Months
COUNTY OFFICIAL: “IF IT LOOKS LIKE WE HAVE NO ONE OUT THERE, YOU’RE ABSOLUTELY CORRECT.” Accidents. Backups. Delays. But Road Workers Are Rarely Seen. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher UPDATE: This article was updated at 7:34 a.m. based on new details provided by Palm Beach County which responded to our requests for information […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
School Bus With 15 Children On Board Rear-Ended On Treasure Coast
Port St. Lucie Police say 15 students from Morningside Elementary School were on the bus, which was stopped when it was struck by a car Tuesday morning.
Boynton Beach officer ‘attempted to conceal’ he was chasing teen on dirt bike, investigation found
There were many dirt bikes on the road in Boynton Beach on Dec. 26, 2021. One Boynton Beach Police sergeant on patrol that day chose not to try to stop any of the riders, knowing “99% of the time they do not stop.” Another, Officer Mark Sohn, attempted to stop one rider that day, 13-year-old Stanley Dale Davis III, as part of his duties relating to a state grant designed to crack down on ...
cw34.com
Chick-fil-A and controversy coming to Boca Raton neighborhood
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — A new Chick-fil-A restaurant is coming to Boca Raton, along with some controversy. Last month, the Boca Raton Planning and Zoning Board approved to development a 3.5-acre property along N. Federal Highway near NE 28th Street. A Best Western Hotel sits on the property...
sebastiandaily.com
Suspects Arrested Following Auto Burglaries in Indian River County
The Sebastian Police Department and Indian River County Sheriff’s Office have made four arrests following multiple auto-burglaries throughout Indian River County during the early morning hours of Monday, August 22, 2022. Within minutes of receiving multiple calls from victims, a deputy driving near the IRC Fairgrounds observed a Ford...
