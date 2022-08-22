ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martin County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
BOCANEWSNOW

Speeding On Federal Highway In Boca Raton, Man Charged With DUI

65 MPH IN 35 ZONE. NEARLY THREE TIMES LEGAL LIMIT… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Parkland resident Steven Morowski allegedly wasn’t interested in taking part in a field sobriety test after Boca Raton Police stopped him early Tuesday morning for flying down Federal Highway. […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
wflx.com

Charges dropped against Martin County corrections sergeant

A Martin County Sheriff’s Office corrections sergeant who was facing criminal charges for allegedly assaulting an inmate will not be charged, the Martin County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Thursday. Stephen Piekara, who had been with the sheriff's office for 10 years, was arrested on June 27 after being accused...
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
850wftl.com

The Docket – Bad Luck for Lottery Ticket Thief

(WEST PALM BEACH, FLA) — A Florida man stole hundreds of dollars in lottery tickets from a Stuart gas station and ran from the business. After a police pursuit he was nabbed and his girlfriend was found hiding in a porta potty. Plus, after raiding his Palm Beach Home it’s the FBI vs Donald Trump. And a postal worker is ripped to shreds by five dogs after her mail truck broke down.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Martin County, FL
State
Virginia State
City
Stuart, FL
Stuart, FL
Crime & Safety
Martin County, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
BOCANEWSNOW

Boca Raton Woman, 67, Drives Into Pole, Is Charged With DUI

Driving To See Boyfriend. Police: Empty Wine Bottle In Car. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton woman is facing a DUI charge after the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office says she drove into a pole in Wellington, then was found with a […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
wflx.com

Fort Pierce animal shelter sends dogs to another state for chance of adoption

The Sunrise Humane Society in Fort Pierce had a festive sendoff for 16 dogs they hope will soon have a better chance of finding a forever home. Thursday morning the shelter with mayor Linda Hudson and city commissioner Tom Perona put leis on the dogs as they were loaded into crates in a shuttle van donated by Nala’s New Life Rescue.
FORT PIERCE, FL
cbs12.com

Man lying in middle of road fatally struck by car

LAKE WORTH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is dead after he was hit by a car while lying in the street in Lake Worth. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, 64-year-old Kevin Bronson was lying in the middle lane of Congress Avenue when he was struck by a driver in a 2009 Ford Crown Victoria.
LAKE WORTH, FL
wqcs.org

Temporary Parking Lot Completed in Downtown Fort Pierce

Fort Pierce - Friday August 26, 2022: With the growing popularity of the Downtown area, the City of Fort Pierce is excited to announce the opening of a new temporary parking area located at the corner of Atlantic Avenue and Melody Lane. The parking lot has been constructed with over...
FORT PIERCE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elementary School#Lockout#Mobil
veronews.com

Sheriff shoots off mouth about guns in schools

My first thought while watching Sheriff Eric Flowers talk about school security during an interview with a TV news reporter from a West Palm Beach-based CBS affiliate earlier this month?. What in the name of Barney Fife is he doing?. There was Flowers – sounding too much like the bumbling...
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
wflx.com

Child predator arrested in Okeechobee County

An Okeechobee County man was arrested on probable cause for several charges involving solicitation of a minor child over the internet. Officials said the mother and the minor contacted the sheriff's office on Monday and stated that an unknown adult male was attempting to speak with the minor through social media.
OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Lottery
BOCANEWSNOW

Boca Raton’s Ingrid Noon Killed, Motorcycle Struck By Tesla

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Boca Raton resident Ingrid Noon, 51, was struck and killed by a car early Friday morning while she was riding a motorcycle. The crash happened in the area of SW 18th Street and Boca Rio Road. The Palm Beach […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

LYONS ROAD NIGHTMARE: Closed Road, Danger, Palm Beach County Doing Nothing For Months

COUNTY OFFICIAL: “IF IT LOOKS LIKE WE HAVE NO ONE OUT THERE, YOU’RE ABSOLUTELY CORRECT.” Accidents. Backups. Delays. But Road Workers Are Rarely Seen. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher UPDATE: This article was updated at 7:34 a.m. based on new details provided by Palm Beach County which responded to our requests for information […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Boynton Beach officer ‘attempted to conceal’ he was chasing teen on dirt bike, investigation found

There were many dirt bikes on the road in Boynton Beach on Dec. 26, 2021. One Boynton Beach Police sergeant on patrol that day chose not to try to stop any of the riders, knowing “99% of the time they do not stop.” Another, Officer Mark Sohn, attempted to stop one rider that day, 13-year-old Stanley Dale Davis III, as part of his duties relating to a state grant designed to crack down on ...
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Chick-fil-A and controversy coming to Boca Raton neighborhood

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — A new Chick-fil-A restaurant is coming to Boca Raton, along with some controversy. Last month, the Boca Raton Planning and Zoning Board approved to development a 3.5-acre property along N. Federal Highway near NE 28th Street. A Best Western Hotel sits on the property...
BOCA RATON, FL
sebastiandaily.com

Suspects Arrested Following Auto Burglaries in Indian River County

The Sebastian Police Department and Indian River County Sheriff’s Office have made four arrests following multiple auto-burglaries throughout Indian River County during the early morning hours of Monday, August 22, 2022. Within minutes of receiving multiple calls from victims, a deputy driving near the IRC Fairgrounds observed a Ford...
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy