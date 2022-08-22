ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

City Council goes to the maps in redistricting for special race

By Bill Dries
The Daily Memphian
The Daily Memphian
 3 days ago

The Memphis City Council meets Tuesday, Aug. 23, at 3:30 p.m. Committee sessions start at 8 a.m. Watch a livestream of the council proceedings including committee sessions. Here is the committee agenda . Here is the agenda for the afternoon session. Find documents for some of the items on both agendas here that offer more detail. Follow @bdriesdm on Twitter for live coverage of the council day at City Hall.

Memphis City Council members will get out the maps Tuesday, Aug. 23, and look over a list of precincts that would be shifted around as part of the preparations for the November special election for the District 4 council seat.

The council has to approve an updated district map to make sure the boundaries for the South Memphis, Orange Mound, Hickory Hill district reflects shifts in population as recorded in the 2020 U.S. Census.

District 4 council member and council chairwoman Jamita Swearengen resigned effective immediately at the end of the Aug. 9 council session as she prepares to take off Sept. 1 as the new Circuit Court Clerk.

Council Vice Chairman Martavius Jones became council chairman for the rest of the calendar year with her resignation.

The district seat goes on the Nov. 8 ballot as a special election with a field of four contenders as of last Thursday’s filing deadline.

The council also plans to appoint someone to fill the seat for the next two to three months — depending on whether there is a December runoff election — in the interim.

Through Monday afternoon, no one had filed an application for the council appointment, according to council chief of staff Brian Bacchus.

Jones clarified that the council office began taking applications Monday.

The council set an Aug. 29 deadline for the applications, which include a qualifying petition with the signatures of 25 voters who live in District 4 by its current boundaries.

The council will meet in special session Sept. 1 to make the appointment.

Council attorney Allan Wade has said the changes to council District 4 for the election should be minimal but also could affect other districts.

Jones has indicated he might propose broader changes to the structure of the council sometime next year ahead of the regularly scheduled 2023 city elections in October.

With an amendment or substitute ordinance reviewed in some detail at a 1:45 p.m. committee session Tuesday, the council is poised to take a third and final reading vote on the new district lines at the 3:30 p.m. afternoon meeting.

The council will see a familiar face among the mayoral appointments it reviews at the same committee session.

Outgoing Division 1 City Court Judge Carolyn Watkins is Mayor Jim Strickland’s nominee for the vacancy in City Court Division 2.

The Division 2 judgeship is vacant following the resignation of Judge Tarik Sugarmon, who takes off Sept. 1 as the new Memphis-Shelby County Juvenile Court Judge.

Watkins lost her bid to serve the rest of the late Teresa Jones’ eight-year term in Division 1 on the August ballot to Kenya Hooks.

Strickland appointed Watkins to the Division 1 vacancy in April 2021.

The council will vote on Watkins’ appointment to Division 2 at the Sept. 13 council session.

In other action, the council votes on a $47 million contract with Ameresco Inc. for the installation of LED streetlights in the city over several years.

The contract has already been approved by the Memphis Light, Gas and Water Division board.

The council also votes on a $7 million appropriation for the new cladding of City Hall’s exterior that has been underway for several months.

The cladding replaces marble veneer that has been crumbling for decades on the upper floors of the 56-year-old structure between the windows on those floors.

The much larger marble slabs on the ground floor remain in place.

The Daily Memphian

The Daily Memphian

