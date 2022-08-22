Read full article on original website
Mahoning County indictments: Aug. 25, 2022
A Mahoning County grand jury returned the following indictments on Thursday.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Jackson armed home invasion; 3 from Milwaukee in custody
JACKSON, Wis. - Two Milwaukee women and a Milwaukee man are in custody following an armed home invasion robbery in the Village of Jackson last month. A Facebook post by the Jackson Police Department says around 12:30 a.m. on July 29, officers responded to a report of an armed home invasion robbery on Stonewall Drive. Officials say four suspects entered a residence and battered two victims. The residents were held at gunpoint and one was taken to an ATM to withdraw money. Several items were stolen from the residence and there was considerable property damage. In addition, two residents were injured.
Vallourec furnace destroys guns seized by Youngstown Police Department
Guns seized by the police department dating back to 1993 met their maker Thursday: the furnace at Vallourec Steel.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Chantia Lewis sentenced; 30 days in jail, 3 years probation
MILWAUKEE - Former Milwaukee Alderwoman Chantia Lewis was sentenced to 30 days in jail and three years probation on Thursday, Aug. 25. "It is absolutely heartbreaking to know that I have disappointed my residents that I served and loved so dearly, my colleagues, my children, my family," Lewis said in a Milwaukee County courtroom. "I am truly, truly saddened and deeply remorseful that it has gotten to this point that I am even sitting here, instead of serving the people, which is something that I love to do."
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Hartland 'swatting' call: Madison man sentenced for 2019 incident
HARTLAND, Wis. - A Madison area man has been sentenced to two years of probation for a 2019 false emergency report in Hartland – known as a "swatting incident." Gaige Frain, 22, was charged with three total counts – including terrorist threats. He pleaded guilty to that charge on June 30, 2022 and the other charges were dismissed.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine man accused; stealing $200K+ in aluminum beds, scrapping them
RACINE, Wis. - A 51-year-old Racine man is accused of stealing more than $200,000 in aluminum beds from a Racine business – and selling them for scrap. The accused is Roy McClinton Sr. – and he faces the following criminal counts:. Theft-movable property (>$100,000) Felony bail jumping. According...
Shooting of child leaves clergy frustrated in Youngstown
Youngstown pastor Lew Macklin with Trinity Baptist Church says the shooting of a six-year-old child on what would have been his first day of school should make the community uncomfortable.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Grandfather killed by speeding, 'reckless' Milwaukee driver, records show
MILWAUKEE - Two sisters have a message for reckless drivers after their father was killed in a crash in Milwaukee near Fond du Lac and Congress Aug. 12. Court records say the driver that hit their dad was going 59 miles per hour over the speed limit. It was around...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha parade attack Darrell Brooks has some charges dropped
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Darrell Brooks, the man accused in the Waukesha Christmas Parade attack, was in court Thursday, Aug. 25 ahead of his October jury trial. The main focus of the hearing was determining what will and won't be allowed as evidence during Brooks' trial. Waukesha County Judge Jennifer Dorow...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Mukwonago police: Teens missing, may be in Illinois
MUKWONAGO, Wis. - The Mukwonago Police Department is asking for help in the search for two missing 14-year-olds. Police spoke to the parents of Jesse Kelley and Zara Sindler on Tuesday, Aug. 23. At the time, it was believed the two were hiding in the Vernon Marsh. Officers searched the...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Cudahy shooting, South Milwaukee man wounded: police
CUDAHY, Wis. - Cudahy police said a South Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near Nicholson and Whitnall late Thursday, Aug. 25. A 33-year-old Milwaukee man, police said, was in his vehicle outside of a 19-year-old Cudahy woman's home. The South Milwaukee man, 18, arrived and claimed to be the woman's ex-boyfriend.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha parade attack: Darrell Brooks escorted out of court after outburst
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Darrell Brooks, the man accused in the Waukesha Christmas Parade attack, returned to court Friday, Aug. 26 ahead of his October jury trial. During the hearing, Judge Jennifer Dorow denied the defenses motion to dismiss the Darrell Brooks case. The motion to suppress was also denied – and the state can use both Brooks' interrogations at trial.
Charged former attorney again refuses to leave Ohio jail cell
Tuesday's hearing has now been reset for next week.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Brookfield Burlington theft, man wanted
BROOKFIELD, Wis. - Brookfield police are looking for a man who stole cash, gift cards and a driver's license from an office at Burlington near 124th and Capitol. The theft happened on Wednesday, Aug. 24 around 10:30 a.m. Police say the man got away with $200 in cash, $7 in...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
18th and Villa homicide; Racine woman sentenced
RACINE, Wis. - A Racine woman has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for a 2019 fatal shooting. Angela Scheit, 40, pleaded guilty on Aug. 12 to second-degree reckless homicide after previously pleading not guilty to first-degree intentional homicide. According to a criminal complaint, officers found Scheit in front...
Woman facing charges after fight involving knife in Boardman
Charges were filed after a fight involving a knife and a vehicle crash in Boardman Township.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shooting kills mother, injures father, aunt, 2nd man
A shooting and house fire sent Milwaukee police and firefighters to the area near 22nd and Center Wednesday night. Four people were shot, and one of them died. Shortly after the shooting, a home associated with the suspected shooter burned.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine shooting leaves 5 injured
RACINE, Wis. - Racine police are investigating a shooting that happened Friday morning, Aug. 26 near Booker and Prospect. Police were called to the scene around 2:30 a.m. Upon arrival, they located five people with gunshot wounds. Three have been transported to Milwaukee. Their status is unknown at this time.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Shooting investigation; 45th and North in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE - Police say an argument led to gunfire near 45th and North Avenue in Milwaukee on Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 24. The shooting victim, a 53-year-old Milwaukee man, was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. Milwaukee police are seeking an unknown gunman. Anyone with any information is...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Firefighter shot, attempted carjacking; Milwaukee man pleads guilty
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man pleaded guilty Tuesday, Aug. 23 in a case that involves the shooting and attempted carjacking of a city firefighter. A criminal complaint states 20-year-old Tariq Dillard tried to steal off-duty Firefighter Steven Budnowski's truck in November 2019. Budnowski left the truck running as he walked...
