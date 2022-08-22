ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookfield, WI

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Jackson armed home invasion; 3 from Milwaukee in custody

JACKSON, Wis. - Two Milwaukee women and a Milwaukee man are in custody following an armed home invasion robbery in the Village of Jackson last month. A Facebook post by the Jackson Police Department says around 12:30 a.m. on July 29, officers responded to a report of an armed home invasion robbery on Stonewall Drive. Officials say four suspects entered a residence and battered two victims. The residents were held at gunpoint and one was taken to an ATM to withdraw money. Several items were stolen from the residence and there was considerable property damage. In addition, two residents were injured.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Chantia Lewis sentenced; 30 days in jail, 3 years probation

MILWAUKEE - Former Milwaukee Alderwoman Chantia Lewis was sentenced to 30 days in jail and three years probation on Thursday, Aug. 25. "It is absolutely heartbreaking to know that I have disappointed my residents that I served and loved so dearly, my colleagues, my children, my family," Lewis said in a Milwaukee County courtroom. "I am truly, truly saddened and deeply remorseful that it has gotten to this point that I am even sitting here, instead of serving the people, which is something that I love to do."
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Hartland 'swatting' call: Madison man sentenced for 2019 incident

HARTLAND, Wis. - A Madison area man has been sentenced to two years of probation for a 2019 false emergency report in Hartland – known as a "swatting incident." Gaige Frain, 22, was charged with three total counts – including terrorist threats. He pleaded guilty to that charge on June 30, 2022 and the other charges were dismissed.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Racine man accused; stealing $200K+ in aluminum beds, scrapping them

RACINE, Wis. - A 51-year-old Racine man is accused of stealing more than $200,000 in aluminum beds from a Racine business – and selling them for scrap. The accused is Roy McClinton Sr. – and he faces the following criminal counts:. Theft-movable property (>$100,000) Felony bail jumping. According...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Waukesha parade attack Darrell Brooks has some charges dropped

WAUKESHA, Wis. - Darrell Brooks, the man accused in the Waukesha Christmas Parade attack, was in court Thursday, Aug. 25 ahead of his October jury trial. The main focus of the hearing was determining what will and won't be allowed as evidence during Brooks' trial. Waukesha County Judge Jennifer Dorow...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Mukwonago police: Teens missing, may be in Illinois

MUKWONAGO, Wis. - The Mukwonago Police Department is asking for help in the search for two missing 14-year-olds. Police spoke to the parents of Jesse Kelley and Zara Sindler on Tuesday, Aug. 23. At the time, it was believed the two were hiding in the Vernon Marsh. Officers searched the...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Cudahy shooting, South Milwaukee man wounded: police

CUDAHY, Wis. - Cudahy police said a South Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near Nicholson and Whitnall late Thursday, Aug. 25. A 33-year-old Milwaukee man, police said, was in his vehicle outside of a 19-year-old Cudahy woman's home. The South Milwaukee man, 18, arrived and claimed to be the woman's ex-boyfriend.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Waukesha parade attack: Darrell Brooks escorted out of court after outburst

WAUKESHA, Wis. - Darrell Brooks, the man accused in the Waukesha Christmas Parade attack, returned to court Friday, Aug. 26 ahead of his October jury trial. During the hearing, Judge Jennifer Dorow denied the defenses motion to dismiss the Darrell Brooks case. The motion to suppress was also denied – and the state can use both Brooks' interrogations at trial.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Brookfield Burlington theft, man wanted

BROOKFIELD, Wis. - Brookfield police are looking for a man who stole cash, gift cards and a driver's license from an office at Burlington near 124th and Capitol. The theft happened on Wednesday, Aug. 24 around 10:30 a.m. Police say the man got away with $200 in cash, $7 in...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

18th and Villa homicide; Racine woman sentenced

RACINE, Wis. - A Racine woman has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for a 2019 fatal shooting. Angela Scheit, 40, pleaded guilty on Aug. 12 to second-degree reckless homicide after previously pleading not guilty to first-degree intentional homicide. According to a criminal complaint, officers found Scheit in front...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Racine shooting leaves 5 injured

RACINE, Wis. - Racine police are investigating a shooting that happened Friday morning, Aug. 26 near Booker and Prospect. Police were called to the scene around 2:30 a.m. Upon arrival, they located five people with gunshot wounds. Three have been transported to Milwaukee. Their status is unknown at this time.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Shooting investigation; 45th and North in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Police say an argument led to gunfire near 45th and North Avenue in Milwaukee on Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 24. The shooting victim, a 53-year-old Milwaukee man, was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. Milwaukee police are seeking an unknown gunman. Anyone with any information is...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Firefighter shot, attempted carjacking; Milwaukee man pleads guilty

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man pleaded guilty Tuesday, Aug. 23 in a case that involves the shooting and attempted carjacking of a city firefighter. A criminal complaint states 20-year-old Tariq Dillard tried to steal off-duty Firefighter Steven Budnowski's truck in November 2019. Budnowski left the truck running as he walked...
