‘Yellowstone’ Star Jen Landon’s Season 5 Set Pic Gets Rare Reaction From Kelly Reilly
“Yellowstone” actress Jen Landon has been posting behind-the-scenes looks at filming for season 5 recently, especially when it comes to any work with the horses. She posted one photo of herself braiding a horse’s mane, expressing her gratitude for the experiences they all get in their downtime. Additionally, she also posted a photo of herself and a horse all decked out for filming, with a lasso hanging off the saddle for roping cattle.
General Hospital’s Maura West Drops Photos of Her Soon-to-Be Eighth-Grader That Leave Castmates Past and Present Gobsmacked
The Daytime Emmy Award-winning actress captures some cool summer moments. Time doesn’t stand still for anyone and though summer is in full swing, many parents are getting ready for their kids to return to school. Such is the case with General Hospital fave Maura West (Ava), who recently posted two adorably cool pics of her daughter Birdie.
‘Big Sky’ Season 3 Premiere: Complete Trailer Breakdown and What You Need to Know
Take a look at the 'Big Sky' Season 3 trailer and everything Cassie Dewell and Jenny Hoyt are up against in Montana in September 2022.
‘Yellowstone’ Star Brecken Merrill Shares Heartbreaking Family Loss [Picture]
Yellowstone star Brecken Merrill turned to social media to share a difficult family loss, asking fans to help honor his great-grandfather, who has died. The 14-year-old actor, who plays Tate Dutton on the smash hit Paramount Network show, posted a picture of himself and his great-grandfather on his Instagram page on Saturday (Aug. 20), writing, "Today was my Great Grandpa Robin’s funeral, and tomorrow is his celebration of life."
Reba McEntire and the Tragedy That Still Breaks Her Heart
[Author’s Note: This article is based on entertainment postings and accredited media reports attributed to Biography.com, Reba: My Story, and CountryLiving.com]. It's been over thirty years since country-music sensation and actress Reba McEntire lost seven of her bandmates and her tour manager in a horrific plane accident while promoting her Rumor Has It album. Now, on the 28th anniversary of the devastating accident, the "I'm A Survivor" singer is remembering her team with a touching Instagram photo.
Chicago PD: Why does Jason Beghe have a raspy voice?
Nobody intimidates like Hank Voight. The Chicago PD mainstay manages to scare most everyone he encounters, whether it be through his determination or his willingness to cut corners to ensure justice is served. Then there’s the voice. Voight’s raspy delivery is instantly recognizable, and this is all due to the...
‘General Hospital’ Welcoming Back Longtime Former Character in Upcoming Episodes
Most shows hope to land just a few seasons to prove themselves as a pillar for the network, but General Hospital stands in a league of its own as Guinness World Records considers it to be the longest-running soap opera in production in America. When looking at the world stage, it sits third behind Coronation Street and The Archers. But for General Hospital, its time dominating television came with the most Daytime Emmy Awards with 14. First premiering in 1963, the series has over 15,000 episodes with a wide range of cast members. Among the star-studded cast was actress Emma Samms who made her debut on the soap opera 40 years ago in 1982. And while her character, Holly Sutton, has appeared on and off the show since then, it appears Samms is making a comeback.
‘Law & Order: SVU’ Star Meets Love of His Life On Set
Terry Serpico, who plays Chief Tommy McGrath, didn’t realize he’d meet his future wife on set of Law & Order: SVU this time a year ago, when the series worked on the season 23 premiere. The sparks started when he accidentally stepped on the foot of Kadia Saraf....
‘Chicago Fire’: Why Lauren German Left the Show After Just 2 Seasons
One of the great things about television is that, unlike movies, you’re presented with a new addition to the story every week – sometimes every day. The various twists and turns of any given show can stretch on for years, even decades. And while part of the appeal is not knowing what’s going to happen next, you always have a rough idea of what to expect from your favorite series.
‘NCIS’: A Familiar Character is Returning for Season 20 Premiere
We have more details about the NCIS season 20 premiere, which brings in two agents from the Hawai’i franchise to help clear Alden Parker and bring down the Raven. CBS hasn’t released the list of guest stars who will be joining this episode called “A Family Matter.” There are no hints that Mark Harmon’s Gibbs is returning. Let’s get that out of the way first. But Tobias Fornell (Joe Spano) is one of Gibbs’ best friends. CBS released more production photos late Thursday. And in one of the pictures, there’s Spano as Fornell smiling with Parker, McGee, Torres and Jess, along with Jane Tennant from Hawaii. The network has yet to say who is guest starring.
Wow! Young & Restless’ Former Faith Is All Grown Up — See for Yourself
Genoa City alum wears the heck out of a dress on a “magical” milestone night. A lot can happen in a year! It’s been a little longer than that since we last saw Alyvia Alyn Lind as the young favorite, Faith, on Young & Restless and she’s really grown up in her time away… at least it seems that way to those of us who watched her on our television screens since the time she was just a tot.
‘Happy Days’ Star Ron Howard Revealed His ‘Feelings Were Hurt’ When the Show Focused on Fonzie
When looking back on some of the best classic TV shows in reruns to this day, one of them has to be Happy Days. Ron Howard starred as Richie Cunningham while Henry Winkler played Arthur Fonzarelli, or better known as Fonzie. Would you believe there was a time when Howard thought about leaving the show? It was one of the most popular ones in the 1970s for ABC. Tom Bosley played Howard Cunningham on there. He commented in an interview how much the show played into Paramount Studio’s success.
‘NCIS’ Fans Are Wondering How Tony DiNozzo Avoided So Many Potential Complaints
Michael Weatherly’s NCIS counterpart, Tony DiNozzo is no doubt a fan favorite on the hit CBS primetime TV police procedural series. Even now, years after the character exited the series. He was a hard worker, sure, becoming one of the most prolific members of the NCIS team. However, his...
‘NCIS’: Are Palmer and Knight Headed Toward a Breakup in Season 20
NCIS concluded its 19th season back in May and over the last few months, some of the biggest questions following the finale are, who is the Raven and what comes next for Special Agent Alden Parker? Parker became framed at the end of last season for a murder he did not commit and many NCIS fans believe it’s the season-long villain the Raven that has set him up. However, aside from the ongoing murder investigation, the next big question plaguing our thoughts is, will medical examiner Jimmy Palmer and Special Agent Jessica Knight officially commit to a relationship? One infamous Leroy Jethro Gibbs rule suggests it’s not ideal.
Gene Autry Was Worth an Astounding Amount at the Time of His Death Even After Adjusting for Inflation
Here's a look at the storied career and eventual net worth of Gene Autry (the Singing Cowboy) at the time of his death.
‘NCIS’: How Pauley Perrette Nearly Missed Out on Her Iconic Abby Sciuto Role
Seems difficult to believe now, but NCIS producers once thought about hiring another actress for the part of Abby Sciuto. Pauley Perrette defined the role and made the pig-tailed Abby the quirky genius everyone adored. Even a Washington, D.C. madame eyed Abby’s platform, studded Goth boots with approval. But...
‘Magnum P.I.’ Star Roger E. Mosley’s Cause of Death Revealed
A cause of death for Magnum P.I. classic TV star Roger E. Mosley was revealed… The post ‘Magnum P.I.’ Star Roger E. Mosley’s Cause of Death Revealed appeared first on Outsider.
'AGT': Simon Cowell predicts this contestant will be a 'superstar' like Carrie Underwood
At long last, the first live "America's Got Talent" has arrived — and with it came a hefty prediction from Simon Cowell about a special contestant.
‘NCIS’ Alum Pauley Perrette’s New Take on Twitter Has Her Followers Weighing In
NCIS fans know Pauley Perrette best for her role as Abby Sciuto, the quirky yet ultra-endearing forensic scientist at the Naval Criminal Investigation Service headquarters. But acting is just one of Pauley’s many passions. In addition to bringing unique characters to life on TV, Pauley Perrette also has a strong passion for music, gardening, and animal welfare.
Mark Harmon Breaks His Silence on Leaving ‘NCIS’ After 19 Seasons: I Want to ‘Keep It Challenging’
Closing the chapter. Mark Harmon opened up about his departure from NCIS for the first time since his character's final appearance last fall. "What has always drawn me here is the character I play and to keep it fresh and to keep it challenging," the 70-year-old actor, who portrayed special agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs on […]
