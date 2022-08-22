ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheddar News

U.S. Stocks Close Near Session Highs on Thursday

U.S. stocks closed Thursday near session highs as investors continued to prepare for comments on Friday from Federal Reserve chairman, Jerome Powell, at the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium. The Dow jumped 0.98%, the S&P spiked 1.41%, and the Nasdaq Composite increased by 1.67%. Eric Schiffer, CEO of the Patriarch Private Equity, joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
The Associated Press

Moderna sues Pfizer, BioNTech over COVID-19 vaccine patents

COVID-19 vaccine maker Moderna is suing Pfizer and the German drugmaker BioNTech, accusing its main competitors of copying Moderna’s technology in order to make their own vaccine. Moderna said Friday that Pfizer and BioNTech’s vaccine Comirnaty infringes on patents Moderna filed several years ago protecting the technology behind its preventive shot, Spikevax. The company filed patent infringement lawsuits in both U.S. federal court and a German court. Pfizer spokeswoman Pam Eisele said the company had not fully reviewed Moderna’s lawsuit, but the drugmaker was surprised by it, given that their vaccine is based on proprietary technology developed by both BioNTech and Pfizer. She said in an email that Pfizer Inc., based in New York, would “vigorously defend” against any allegations in the case. BioNTech said in a statement late Friday that its work was “original” and that it too would defend itself.
