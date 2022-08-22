ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

BlueDevilCountry

Duke commit lands refreshing NIL opportunity

Duke basketball commit Jared McCain's advanced NIL portfolio already included footwear and bling via partnerships with Crocs, Cernucci, and Kay Jewelers. But per Pete Nakos of On3, the Centennial High School (Calif.) senior is now entering the beverage game by signing on as "the first brand ...
Scarlet Nation

Virginia wide receiver Paul Billups commits to North Carolina

North Carolina's continued efforts to recruit top talent from Virginia keeps paying off. Chesapeake (Va.) Western Branch wide receiver Paul Billups just committed to the Tar Heels. Virginia Tech and Michigan State were the other finalists. IN HIS OWN WORDS... "It was the family atmosphere and I can get a...
