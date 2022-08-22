Read full article on original website
Related
Burger King Is Discontinuing A Classic And Fans Are Furious
There's a big difference between a store being out of your favorite things and finding out they've been discontinued for good. There's a certain period of grief, and if it's replaced with something new, you know it won't be quite the same. In some cases, you'll grow to love the new alternative, but it will still never replace the original.
How To Prevent Burgers From Shrinking When Grilling Them
It's time America woke up to the problem. It's hitting us where it hurts — straight at our burger supply. We know about increased meat prices and all the bad things that can be lurking in our ground meat. But this is more serious. How often have you put plump, juicy specimens of raw Angus on the grill, only to serve up puny little pucks of meat dwarfed by their oversized buns? We're not talking about frozen-pre-fab burgers notorious for their slender profile and dense texture. We're talking prime quality stuff here, lovingly prepared by hand and vigilantly cooked over a real grill, only to virtually disappear when serving time arrives.
Amanda Freitag Just Landed A New Cooking Competition Show
As a regular judge on "Chopped," cookbook author and celebrity chef Amanda Freitag is all-too-familiar with the mechanisms of a good cooking competition show. In addition to her time on the judge's panel, Freitag has used her Paris-trained cooking skills to battle against the likes of Bobby Flay on "Iron Chef America" and Alex Guarnaschelli on "The Next Iron Chef: Redemption" (per Food Network).
Why Sophie Flay Is Headed Back To School
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Sophie Flay has been a busy woman recently. The 26-year-old daughter of celebrity chef Bobby Flay is a community journalist with ABC7 based out of Los Angeles. Recently, she penned a cookbook with Bobby titled "Sundays with Sophie," plus, she appears on her and her father's podcast "Always Hungry," and makes regular appearances with her famous dad on many of his Food Network shows, like "Beat Bobby Flay" (via Food Network). As if all that weren't enough, Sophie has taken on a new TV show that not only celebrates her special father-daughter relationship with Bobby, but also showcases her love for food and travel. The show, "Bobby and Sophie on the Coast," follows the pair as they give viewers an inside look into the tastiest places to dine in southern California. The first episode focusing on Hollywood eats airs today, August 25 (via Food Network).
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Are You Brave Enough To Try The New Oscar Meyer 'Cold Dog?'
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Hot dogs are an American staple that can be eaten plain or decked out with endless toppings. Some people engage in arguments about whether a hot dog is considered a sandwich, while others debate whether ketchup truly belongs on a hotdog. Even with these debates, it's safe to say that most people would stick to eating hot dogs for lunch or dinner meals.
Classic Whiskey Sour Recipe
We've said it before, and we'll say it again: You don't need to go to a bar or restaurant to order a great whiskey cocktail. Whether you're a skilled bartender or a beginner just practicing your skills, it's super easy to whip up this classic whiskey sour. According to Arcadia Publishing, the whiskey sour has an interesting backstory. Sailors would make this drink to prevent scurvy, which was a real threat for those out at sea months at a time. And, considering there's a decent amount of Vitamin C-providing citrus in a whiskey sour, it's easy to see why the cocktail became so popular on the high seas.
Instagram Is Divided Over Chick-Fil-A's Ultimate Sandwich Question
Chicken sandwich wars are real, even when they happen under the roof of the same chain. NBC News may give Popeyes credit for starting this poultry battle, but it has permeated the entire fast food industry. Per Edison Trends, chicken sandwiches and the eateries that serve them saw a 420% growth in online ordering from January 2019 to December 2020. Of those sales, Chick-fil-A led the pack, claiming the lion's share of 45%. It's not surprising. The restaurant has been serving up its iconic chicken sandwich — a piece of fried chicken breast on a toasted buttered bun with two pickles — since 1967, per the company's website. While this classic sandwich isn't Chick-fil-A's most ordered menu item, there is no denying that this Eat Mor Chikin' chain is beloved.
Bobby Flay’s Louisiana Burger Recipe Will Slay Your Labor Day Cookout
Here's a look at Bobby Flay's Louisiana Burger Recipe and other ways to spice up your Labor Day cookout.
RELATED PEOPLE
Adam Richman's Worst Experience On Man V Food
Watching "Man v. Food” from the viewing stands at home, one might think that Adam Richman had the best job on Earth: Eat massive meals and get paid for it. Richman, a food enthusiast and former actor (per The Guardian), traveled to a smorgasbord of American cities, took in the sights, spoke with residents and restaurant owners, and sat down for an over-the-top meal in each place he visited. Seventeen hot dogs dressed with chili sauce and mustard in Raleigh, North Carolina? No problem. Fifteen dozen oysters in New Orleans? Easy in the Big Easy. A 3-foot coil of bratwurst in Minneapolis, MN? Yup. He scarfed that sausage down (per Man vs Food Locations).
Andrew Zimmern's PB&J Nachos Are Turning Heads On TikTok
Nachos — the ultimate comfort food. Whether you're at a sports game or carnival, a bowling alley or Super Bowl party, you can almost always expect this hearty snack to make an appearance. This basic Tex-Mex dish of crispy chips and melted cheese strikes the perfect balance between crunchy, gooey, saucy, and, of course, delicious. One of the best parts about nachos? You can customize this versatile dish with any ingredients your heart desires. From ground beef to carnitas, red onion to green onion, pickled jalapenos to sliced olives, the nacho toppings world is truly your oyster. Just don't forget to find a quick and easy guacamole recipe to pair with your finished dish.
How To Avoid Overstaying Your Welcome At A Restaurant
There is something profoundly special about dining at a fine restaurant. After all, unless you're part of the well-heeled aristocracy or a monied business mogul, it's likely a treat to have people cater to your needs. Where else will someone cook your meal, clear your table, and wash your dishes? Certainly, not at home where you spend hours in front of a hot stove or a sink full of dirty dinnerware. No wonder dining out is so popular.
Drinking draught beer to batched cocktails: Five things to avoid in a bar
A bartender has revealed the five things she’d never do as a bar patron, after working in the industry for nearly two decades.Shelly, who goes by @shellycantsitwithus on TikTok, recently shared her do’s and don’ts for viewers looking to grab a drink at a bar. In the viral video, which has more than 1.2 million views on the app, Shelly revealed five things bar-goers should avoid, after working as a bartender for 19 years.“These are all based on my personal experiences and if they make you mad, I don’t care,” she cautioned viewers, and added the cheeky caption: “I...
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Unexpected Food Combo That Will Majorly Upgrade Your Taco Tuesdays
Cream cheese on pepperoni pizza, or pickle and peanut butter sandwich anyone? All of us have strange food combinations we swear by, with some tasting surprisingly delicious, but there are some controversial combos we wish would go away entirely. Regardless of whatever combination of foods you secretly love to enjoy, certain unusual food pairings have been added to our culture's everyday food offerings without a second thought, such as mashed potato pancakes or salted chocolate chip cookies.
Barbecued country-style pork ribs
Do you know the old saying, bet-cha can't eat just one? Well, that truthfully is the case with my barbecued ribs. This recipe for barbecued country-style ribs always turns out amazingly delicious. They're the yummiest, melt in your mouth, barbecued ribs.
The NYC Pastry That Has Everyone Talking
Is it even considered getting breakfast if you didn't wake up at the crack of dawn, wait in line for hours, and post a TikTok about the whole experience? Okay, for most of us, probably yes! Grabbing a quick bacon, egg, and cheese on the go may be more than adequate to quell those early morning hunger pangs, but some curious New Yorkers (and visitors!) wouldn't dream of missing the opportunity to find out first-hand if the latest viral pastry is worth the hype.
Rachael Ray's Vegetable Birthday Bouquet Is Turning Heads
Birthdays are a time for celebration, and what better way to celebrate than with a beautiful bouquet? While some bouquets are filled with seasonal flowers, others are made with more unusual items. For example, a Reese's peanut butter cup bouquet for Valentine's Day was filled with 24 individually wrapped candies. KFC sold fried chicken bouquets for Mother's Day, complete with one dozen roses. For those who are seeking year-round food bouquets, Edible Arrangements offers some made with fresh fruit with various chocolate flavor options.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fried bologna fills bill for discriminating shopper
We received an interesting e-mail recently from a reader who claims to be something of an epicurean when it comes to preparing food on a narrow budget. The missive from a fellow by the name of Mason reads in part:. I have enjoyed reading your columns on food, and I...
princesspinkygirl.com
S’more Cracker Cookies
This no-bake Ritz S’mores Cracker Cookie recipe is a simple spin on the traditional fireside treat, easily made as a chocolate-coated cookie without stepping foot near a flame. Only 4 ingredients are needed to make this easy sandwich snack – Ritz crackers, marshmallow creme, chocolate almond bark, and graham...
Allrecipes.com
Animal Style Fries
Prepare the Grilled Onions: Heat butter and oil in a large skillet over medium. Add onions and salt; cook, stirring occasionally, until softened and golden brown, about 20 minutes. When skillet starts to become dry, add 1 tablespoon of water. Continue cooking, stirring often, adding more water, 1 tablespoon at a time, as needed, until onions are very soft, deeply browned, and jammy, 10 to 15 more minutes (you may not need to use all the water). Cover and set aside to keep warm.
Mashed
142K+
Followers
38K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT
Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.https://www.mashed.com/
Comments / 0