CBP officers discover 1.5 million fentanyl pills hidden in tractor trailer

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
NPD captures suspect with help of CBP
The Nogales Police Department has located a suspect involved in an aggravated assault. The man is identified as Alberto Mendez-Merino.
CBP officers find fentanyl pills at the Nogales port of entry
Customs and Border Protection Officers confiscated fentanyl pills at the Nogales port of entry on Aug. 23. About 14,000 pills were found hidden in crutches being used by a pedestrian.
Over one million fentanyl pills, fentanyl powder, cocaine, heroin seized
U.S. Customs and Border Protection found a "massive amount" of drugs at the Nogales Port of Entry on Saturday, Aug. 20., according to Port Director Michael Humphries.
AZFamily
DPS officer released from hospital after being dragged during car chase
SIERRA VISTA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A trooper with the Arizona Department of Public Safety has been released from the hospital after being dragged during a car chase on State Route 92 earlier this month. Officials say that on Thursday, Aug. 11, an Acura sedan was pulled over on SR...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
16-year-old faces second-degree murder charge in Rio Rico killing
A 16-year-old boy faces murder charges in the killing of a 72-year-old man. The suspect was found hiding in the attic of a home at 1391 Anclar Court in Rio Rico, Ariz. Friday.
Arivaca, Arizona A Beautiful Small Town Near Tucson
My name is Abigail. I go on many adventures around Tucson as well as other places. One of my favorite places to explore is a small town called Arivaca, Arizona. It is about an hour away from Tucson. It is a small hippie town with a lot of nature to explore.
Woman in Cochise County stung 20 times by bees
The Cochise County Sheriff is reporting that a woman was stung about 20 times by bees on Monday, Aug 22.
$50K Powerball Ticket Sold in Nogales
One lucky person from Nogales, Ariz. is $50,000 richer this week after matching four out of five Powerball numbers.
IN THIS ARTICLE
allsportstucson.com
2022 Southern Arizona high school football preview: Bisbee Pumas
2021 record: 4-6 overall, 1-4 2A San Pedro (fifth) Head coach: Brian Vertrees, 22-27, sixth season at Bisbee and overall. Vertrees is the son of former Bisbee coach Chris Vertrees. He was raised in Bisbee and played on the offensive line for the Pumas. He is teaching an AVID (Advancement Via Individual Determination) Elective class at Bisbee High School.
Comments / 1