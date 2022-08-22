ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

WAFF

Huntsville’s #1 city celebration showcases local bands and vendors

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A big party is happening on Thursday because Huntsville was named the best city to live in by U.S. News and World Report Survey. Huntsville city leaders are celebrating this honor by showcasing local talent. They’re offering free tours of the historic downtown area where there...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
seniorshousingbusiness.com

SLIB Negotiates Sale of 46-Unit Heritage Assisted Living in Madison, Alabama

MADISON, Ala. — Senior Living Investment Brokerage (SLIB) has arranged the sale of Heritage Assisted Living and Memory Care, a 46-unit seniors housing community. Located in Madison, a western suburb of Huntsville, the community is in a growing residential, medical and commercial corridor. The units are split as 30 for assisted living and 16 for memory care on a 4.9-acre site.
MADISON, AL
Huntsville, AL
AL.com

Huntsville is about to party like it’s #1 place to live in the U.S.

Huntsville is ready to party like it’s the #1 place to live in the U.S. Because, at least according to U.S. News and World Report, it is. Downtown Huntsville Inc. and the City of Huntsville Parks and Recreation Department and Music Office will hold the No. 1 City in America Celebration Thursday, Aug. 25 from 5-10 p.m. on North Side Square. The free event will include live music, an LED light experience, outdoor games, food, local artisans and more.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
FOX54 News

Neighborhood Heroes: Meet Jerome Wallace

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Jerome Wallace is this month's Neighborhood Hero. He's the founder of a local nonprofit, The Angela Claxton Foundation. And just like every neighborhood hero, he goes out of his way to serve the community. He does it all because he's been there before. "I never thought...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
FOX54 News

Is affordable housing in Huntsville on the brink of becoming unobtainable amidst city's rapid growth?

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — "What I am noticing is that with that influx and the fact that Madison County is one of the higher area, median incomes in the state, it's bringing a situation where it's leaving a lot of our low to very low to moderate income families squeezed out of the housing market.", says Sherry McFerrin, who is the Housing Director for the Family Services Center in Huntsville.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Inside Indiana Business

ekō Solutions acquires Alabama fabrication company

A subsidiary of Fishers-based Land Betterment Corp. is adding to its portfolio. ekō Solutions, which manufactures sustainable homes out of upcycled shipping containers for temporary disaster relief or permanent housing, has acquired CSI Equipment Sales LLC in Alabama in an all-stock deal valued at $6 million. CSI provides specialized...
DECATUR, AL
AL.com

Purple Onion opening new location in Rainbow City

More than two years after it was first announced, Purple Onion is expected to open its newest location in Etowah County’s Rainbow City. The popular Mediterranean-themed restaurant and deli anticipates serving in the next few days, according to employees. The restaurant, located in a former Bojangles location, has been...
RAINBOW CITY, AL
