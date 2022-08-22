ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Kevin M. Wiley
3d ago

Fetterman lost my attention when he supported letting prisoners out of our state prisons. Approximately 1/3 of the current prison population back on the street? Isn't crime bad enough?

abracadabra
3d ago

Fetterman is a china joe backer,please don't vote Fetterman,,,,,,,MAKE Pennsylvania 🙏 great again,,,,,,,,Vote Dr. Oz for senator and Doug Mastriano for governor of Pennsylvania

Fed Up American.
3d ago

Fetterman can you please tell me what you are going to do to help the retired people in the state of Pennsylvania. Alot of us are on very tight budgets and have very limited health care. You have investments in your marijuana

abc27.com

Housing cooldown? Not in central Pa. – or at least, nothing dramatic so far

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Nationally, it’s no longer a question: The dramatic pandemic-era housing market boom is over. “This is a story from just last night,” said Wendell Hoover, a real estate agent with Iron Valley Real Estate of Central Pa. Hoover said was representing a buyer who had been looking for a home for nine months.
HARRISBURG, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Fetterman addresses union supporters at Pittsburgh rally, but avoids media questions

Hundreds of union members held a rally Tuesday at the United Steelworkers headquarters in Downtown Pittsburgh to support Democrats that the union endorsed, including congressional candidate Chris DeLuzio, state House candidate Dr. Arvind Venkat and U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman. It was one of Fetterman’s first public appearances in Pittsburgh...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WBRE

Democrats Fetterman and Shapiro hold slim leads in Pennsylvania: poll

(The Hill) — Pennsylvania Democrats are holding on to slim leads in the state’s closely watched gubernatorial and Senate races, according to new polling.  A Trafalgar Group poll found that Lt. Gov. John Fetterman (D), who is running against celebrity doctor Mehmet Oz (R) for Senate, and state Attorney General Josh Shapiro (D), who is facing Doug Mastriano (R) in […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburghers react to new Pennsylvania license plate ruling

PITTSBURGH — When 11 News talked to drivers this afternoon, some didn’t even know that they had a license frame, let alone that they could be pulled over for it. A new state appellate court ruling says no part of a driver’s license plate can be covered up, including the “visitpa.com” link at the bottom of the plate and the paint along the edges.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WETM 18 News

How do New York, Pennsylvania rank for teacher salaries?

(WETM) – New York and Pennsylvania are among the best states for teacher wages, according to a new report from business.org. The report, which drew data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and the National Center for Education Statistics, compared the average teacher salary in each state with the average salary of all other occupations […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Pa. State Police announces graduation of new troopers

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police have announced that 64 troopers graduated from the Pennsylvania State Police academy on Friday, Aug. 26. A release states that the class was the 164th to graduate from the academy ever since its 1960 opening in Hershey. Get daily news, weather,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

10K naloxone requests filled by PA mail-in program

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTRY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Wolf administration announce Thursday a recent milestone in filling 10,000 requests for naloxone through a mail-based program. The Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs (DDAP,) the Department of Health (DOH,) and the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD) announced that they have officially filled 10,000 requests for naloxone through Pennsylvania’s mail-based naloxone program.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Pa. lawmakers hold hearing on food, farming inflation

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — On Wednesday, State House lawmakers held a hearing to discuss inflation in farming and food. Lawmakers say this issue is important since food impacts all of us. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

