ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Falls, MT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theelectricgf.com

County approves new contract for jail medical services

Cascade County Commissioners unanimously approved a four-year contract to Turn+Key Health LLC during their Aug. 23 meeting for inmate medical services at the Adult Detention Center. The county posted a request for proposals in April, after Alluvion Health exited its four year contract after one year. Undersheriff Scott Van Dyken...
CASCADE COUNTY, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

West Nile Virus Confirmed in Mosquito Samples, Horse in Two Montana Counties

Press release from the Montana Department of Heath and Human Services. State and local public health officials are reporting the season’s first West Nile virus (WNV) detections in positive mosquito samples in Dawson and Lewis and Clark counties. The first horse infected with WNV this season was also confirmed...
MONTANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Great Falls, MT
Business
Local
Montana Business
City
Great Falls, MT
Local
Montana Education
Great Falls, MT
Education
theelectricgf.com

Christmas Stroll button artwork being accepted, winner selected Sept.15

The Downtown Great Falls Association is accepting proposed artwork from artists living in Cascade County for the 39th Annual Christmas Stroll button. The judging will be done in the same format as previous years by people’s choice in two formats:. The Downtown Association will post all eligible submissions on...
GREAT FALLS, MT
theelectricgf.com

Business Bites: Western Feed Corral; Malmstrom contracts; El Comedor, La Cocina set to open in September; Healthy Habits class at GF Clinic

Western Feed Corral has moved to a new location at 2502 Vaughn Road with an expanded inventory. They’re holding a grand opening for the new space Aug. 25-27. The Malmstrom Air Force Base Contracting Squadron awarded a contract for the repair of the Building 500 feeder to Wadsworth Builders Company, Inc. for $116,890.
GREAT FALLS, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Debt Service#Gfps Board#The School Board

Comments / 0

Community Policy