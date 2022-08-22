Read full article on original website
City approves $1.2M for apartment building upgrades
Daniel‘s project is to renovate and rehabilitate the former Cambridge Court assisted living center at 1109 6th Avenue North
theelectricgf.com
County approves new contract for jail medical services
Cascade County Commissioners unanimously approved a four-year contract to Turn+Key Health LLC during their Aug. 23 meeting for inmate medical services at the Adult Detention Center. The county posted a request for proposals in April, after Alluvion Health exited its four year contract after one year. Undersheriff Scott Van Dyken...
ecitybeat.com
Abortion In Montana: Never, Anything Goes, Or Somewhere In Between?
When the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade back in June of this year it sent the abortion issue back to the states. The state legislatures, courts, and governors will now be held accountable by state voters for whatever abortion laws they pass and uphold in this new landscape.
Fairfield Sun Times
West Nile Virus Confirmed in Mosquito Samples, Horse in Two Montana Counties
Press release from the Montana Department of Heath and Human Services. State and local public health officials are reporting the season’s first West Nile virus (WNV) detections in positive mosquito samples in Dawson and Lewis and Clark counties. The first horse infected with WNV this season was also confirmed...
Fairfield Sun Times
Montana DPHHS reports mosquitoes carrying West Nile Virus found in Lewis and Clark Co.
HELENA, Mont. - Officials from the Montana Department of Health and Human Services are reporting mosquitoes carrying the West Nile Virus (WNV) have been found in some Lewis and Clark County mosquito populations. Cases of WNV in Montana mostly occur in late August and early September, Lewis and Clark County...
theelectricgf.com
Christmas Stroll button artwork being accepted, winner selected Sept.15
The Downtown Great Falls Association is accepting proposed artwork from artists living in Cascade County for the 39th Annual Christmas Stroll button. The judging will be done in the same format as previous years by people’s choice in two formats:. The Downtown Association will post all eligible submissions on...
theelectricgf.com
Business Bites: Western Feed Corral; Malmstrom contracts; El Comedor, La Cocina set to open in September; Healthy Habits class at GF Clinic
Western Feed Corral has moved to a new location at 2502 Vaughn Road with an expanded inventory. They’re holding a grand opening for the new space Aug. 25-27. The Malmstrom Air Force Base Contracting Squadron awarded a contract for the repair of the Building 500 feeder to Wadsworth Builders Company, Inc. for $116,890.
Man dies in one-vehicle crash in Great Falls
According to the Great Falls Police Department, the single-vehicle crash happened at about 6:30 a.m.
montanarightnow.com
$100,000 bail set for man charged with stealing car, fleeing from police
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Bail has been set at $100,000 for a man who was recently charged for stealing a car and fleeing from law enforcement several times in his fifth active case. On July 17, a woman reported someone broke into her house and stole her 2002 Ford Mustang...
