The unidentified suspect committed arson and promptly left the scene, according to Pocono Township Police. The suspect entered the business yard near Cherry Lane Church and SR0715. Video footage showed the observed suspect setting fire to a Peterbilt dump truck at approximately 12:20. The Pocono Township Police Department is seeking help identifying the suspect. So they can move the case forward and apprehend the criminal. Currently, the identity and location of the suspect remain unknown.

MONROE COUNTY, PA ・ 6 HOURS AGO