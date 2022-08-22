ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ironton, OH

WOWK 13 News

Huntington kidnapping suspect former Ohio school superintendent

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – A man is in custody for allegedly attempting to kidnap two children in Huntington. Last Wednesday, the Huntington Police Department asked for the public’s help identifying a suspect who lured two children into his vehicle earlier this week. On Thursday, 59-year-old William J. Morrison III was arrested and charged with kidnapping. […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

One injured in shooting in Charleston

UPDATE: (1:50 p.m. Aug. 26) – The Charleston Police Department is investigating after one person was injured in a shooting Friday afternoon. According to the CPD, the shooting happened around 12:10 p.m. in the 200 block of Russell Street. Police say they found the victim, identified as Shyqwon Carter, 24, with a gunshot wound to […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Chase reaches speeds of 160 mph; driver arrested

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man has been arrested after a pursuit that reached speeds of 160 miles per hour on I-64. Brandon Ashworth, 18, of Ona has been charged with fleeing in a vehicle with reckless disregard and improper registration. According to the criminal complaint, Ashworth is...
ONA, WV
WSAZ

Man dies after Charleston shooting; incident ruled homicide

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man has died Friday after a shooting in Charleston that’s been ruled a homicide, according to the Charleston Police Department. The incident was reported around 3:30 p.m. in the 1400 block of Frame Street. A suspect has not been identified yet. We will have...
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Man arrested following short pursuit

ONA, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One man is in police custody Friday morning following a pursuit in Ona, according to Metro 911 dispatchers. Dispatchers say West Virginia State Police initiated the pursuit in the 1000 block of Blue Sulphur Road in Ona. After a short chase, police were able to arrest...
ONA, WV
meigsindypress.com

Man Sentenced for Attempted Murder in Meigs County

POMEROY, Ohio – One man has been sentenced for the attempted murder of his own mother. According to Meigs County Prosecuting Attorney James K. Stanley, on August 22, 2022, Davis Shuler, 20, of Chauncey, Ohio was sentenced to 11 to 16.5 years in prison for Attempted Murder. Shuler entered a guilty plea to one of the four charges he was originally charged with in the case which involved him repeatedly shooting his own mother.
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
wchstv.com

Teen charged in high-speed motorcycle chase spanning Cabell, Putnam counties

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A Cabell County teenager has been charged in connection with a high-speed, multi-county police chase earlier this week. Brandon Jeremiah Ashworth, 18, of Ona is accused of nearly causing a crash while on a motorcycle and then allegedly leading police on a high-speed chase from Barboursville to Hurricane on Tuesday, according to a criminal complaint filed in Cabell County Magistrate Court.
CABELL COUNTY, WV
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Fleeing suspect escapes capture by Ross Co. deputies

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A traffic stop in Bainbridge turned into a pursuit Wednesday morning as a motorbike rider fled from deputies. According to initial reports, a Ross County deputy initiated a traffic stop along Main Street in the early morning hours. The bike rider, deputies say, fled, leading them on a brief pursuit through the village.
ROSS COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

Longtime Jackson County public servant dies

JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A longtime public servant in West Virginia has died. The Ripley Volunteer Fire Department says that Walter Smittle has passed away. Smittle was the longtime director of Jackson County Emergency Services. Smittle also served as a West Virginia State Fire Marshall. His former colleagues call him a highly decorated public servant. […]
JACKSON COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Man arrested in connection with kidnapping two children

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man has been arrested in connection with an abduction case involving two children last week in Huntington, according to city police. William J. Morrison III, 59, of Huntington, was arrested Thursday night from his home in the 1100 block of 13th Street, the Huntington Police Department said. He is charged with two counts of kidnapping.
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Man charged with attempted murder after shooting at vehicle

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) – A man accused of shooting and hitting a vehicle with gunfire is now facing charges of attempted murder, felonious assault, and tampering with evidence. Sheriff’s deputies say Jerrino Johnson did have a gun on August 23 and fired two shots into a vehicle parked...
IRONTON, OH
sciotopost.com

Chillicothe Police Arrest Man Threatening Local Entity

Chillicothe – A man was arrested yesterday after he caused a scene at a local non-profit group. According to the Chillicothe Police department, they were dispatched to Friel and Associates Wednesday, located at 111 West Water Street. When they arrived they received reports that Michael L. Cydrus was making threats toward the Community Action group located at 250 Woodbridge Ave.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Troopers search for man who fled the scene of an accident in Ross Co.

BAINBRIDGE, Ohio — A motorcycle rider fled the scene of an injury crash this afternoon in southern Ross County. The 9-1-1 call came in shortly before 1 p.m. According to initial reports from dispatchers, one person was injured in a collision between a truck and a motorcycle. The accident happened in the 100 block of South Quarry Street in the village of Bainbridge.
ROSS COUNTY, OH

