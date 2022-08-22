Read full article on original website
Related
Huntington kidnapping suspect former Ohio school superintendent
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – A man is in custody for allegedly attempting to kidnap two children in Huntington. Last Wednesday, the Huntington Police Department asked for the public’s help identifying a suspect who lured two children into his vehicle earlier this week. On Thursday, 59-year-old William J. Morrison III was arrested and charged with kidnapping. […]
One injured in shooting in Charleston
UPDATE: (1:50 p.m. Aug. 26) – The Charleston Police Department is investigating after one person was injured in a shooting Friday afternoon. According to the CPD, the shooting happened around 12:10 p.m. in the 200 block of Russell Street. Police say they found the victim, identified as Shyqwon Carter, 24, with a gunshot wound to […]
WSAZ
Chase reaches speeds of 160 mph; driver arrested
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man has been arrested after a pursuit that reached speeds of 160 miles per hour on I-64. Brandon Ashworth, 18, of Ona has been charged with fleeing in a vehicle with reckless disregard and improper registration. According to the criminal complaint, Ashworth is...
WSAZ
Man dies after Charleston shooting; incident ruled homicide
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man has died Friday after a shooting in Charleston that’s been ruled a homicide, according to the Charleston Police Department. The incident was reported around 3:30 p.m. in the 1400 block of Frame Street. A suspect has not been identified yet. We will have...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WSAZ
Man arrested following short pursuit
ONA, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One man is in police custody Friday morning following a pursuit in Ona, according to Metro 911 dispatchers. Dispatchers say West Virginia State Police initiated the pursuit in the 1000 block of Blue Sulphur Road in Ona. After a short chase, police were able to arrest...
wchstv.com
Greenup County man faces multiple child exploitation charges, Kentucky State Police say
GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WCHS) — Kentucky State Police said a Greenup County man faces multiple charges related to a child sexual abuse material investigation. James E. Stockham, 33, was arrested following an investigation by the undercover Internet Crimes Against Children unit, according to a news release Friday from State Police.
meigsindypress.com
Man Sentenced for Attempted Murder in Meigs County
POMEROY, Ohio – One man has been sentenced for the attempted murder of his own mother. According to Meigs County Prosecuting Attorney James K. Stanley, on August 22, 2022, Davis Shuler, 20, of Chauncey, Ohio was sentenced to 11 to 16.5 years in prison for Attempted Murder. Shuler entered a guilty plea to one of the four charges he was originally charged with in the case which involved him repeatedly shooting his own mother.
wchstv.com
Teen charged in high-speed motorcycle chase spanning Cabell, Putnam counties
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A Cabell County teenager has been charged in connection with a high-speed, multi-county police chase earlier this week. Brandon Jeremiah Ashworth, 18, of Ona is accused of nearly causing a crash while on a motorcycle and then allegedly leading police on a high-speed chase from Barboursville to Hurricane on Tuesday, according to a criminal complaint filed in Cabell County Magistrate Court.
RELATED PEOPLE
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Fleeing suspect escapes capture by Ross Co. deputies
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A traffic stop in Bainbridge turned into a pursuit Wednesday morning as a motorbike rider fled from deputies. According to initial reports, a Ross County deputy initiated a traffic stop along Main Street in the early morning hours. The bike rider, deputies say, fled, leading them on a brief pursuit through the village.
wchstv.com
South Charleston police looking for suspect in fraudulent purchase investigation
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — South Charleston police said they are trying to identify a man suspected of making two fraudulent purchases. The South Charleston Police Department in a Facebook post reported that the incident occurred July 31 at a business. Anyone who has information on the incident is...
18-year-old arrested after fleeing police on motorcycle at speeds of 160mph in Cabell County
CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A man is in custody after popping a wheelie on a motorcycle, cutting vehicles off and evading law enforcement. A criminal complaint says Brandon Ashworth, 18 of Ona, was the driver of the motorcycle. On Tuesday, Cabell County dispatch says around 10 p.m., police began pursuing a motorcycle in Barboursville. […]
Longtime Jackson County public servant dies
JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A longtime public servant in West Virginia has died. The Ripley Volunteer Fire Department says that Walter Smittle has passed away. Smittle was the longtime director of Jackson County Emergency Services. Smittle also served as a West Virginia State Fire Marshall. His former colleagues call him a highly decorated public servant. […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
WSAZ
Man arrested in connection with kidnapping two children
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man has been arrested in connection with an abduction case involving two children last week in Huntington, according to city police. William J. Morrison III, 59, of Huntington, was arrested Thursday night from his home in the 1100 block of 13th Street, the Huntington Police Department said. He is charged with two counts of kidnapping.
WSAZ
Man charged with attempted murder after shooting at vehicle
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) – A man accused of shooting and hitting a vehicle with gunfire is now facing charges of attempted murder, felonious assault, and tampering with evidence. Sheriff’s deputies say Jerrino Johnson did have a gun on August 23 and fired two shots into a vehicle parked...
UPDATE: Ex arrested after Ohio teacher shot at on way to work
UPDATE: (2:45 p.m. Aug. 23, 2022) – The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office says a man has been arrested after a teacher was shot at on her way to work this morning. According to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, Jerrino D. Johnson, 52, of South Point, was arrested around 1:40 p.m. this afternoon, Tuesday, Aug. 23 […]
sciotopost.com
Chillicothe Police Arrest Man Threatening Local Entity
Chillicothe – A man was arrested yesterday after he caused a scene at a local non-profit group. According to the Chillicothe Police department, they were dispatched to Friel and Associates Wednesday, located at 111 West Water Street. When they arrived they received reports that Michael L. Cydrus was making threats toward the Community Action group located at 250 Woodbridge Ave.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Police pursue motorcycles traveling 150 mph on I-64 east
Cabell County Dispatch says around 10 p.m. police began pursuing one motorcycle in Barboursville traveling around 150 miles per hour.
Huntington Man Sentenced to Prison for Role in Multi-State Drug Ring
HUNTINGTON, WV – A Huntington man were sentenced today to six years and six months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for his role in a drug trafficking organization (DTO) that distributed large amounts of fentanyl, methamphetamine and other illegal drugs in the Huntington area.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Troopers search for man who fled the scene of an accident in Ross Co.
BAINBRIDGE, Ohio — A motorcycle rider fled the scene of an injury crash this afternoon in southern Ross County. The 9-1-1 call came in shortly before 1 p.m. According to initial reports from dispatchers, one person was injured in a collision between a truck and a motorcycle. The accident happened in the 100 block of South Quarry Street in the village of Bainbridge.
WSAZ
WVDOH working to repair road that has frequent tractor-trailer accidents
SISSONVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Division of Highways is making improvements to an area on Martins Branch Road in Sissonville after a truck lost its trailer making a turn. However, this isn’t the first this type of accident happened at this turn. Jerica Burgess lives right next...
Comments / 0