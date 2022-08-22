Read full article on original website
KTEN.com
Bonham ISD seeks voter approval for $60 million bond package
BONHAM, Texas (KTEN) — The Bonham Independent School District seeking voter approval for a $60 million bond package. "Renovate the upper portion of LH Rather to demolish the lower, older portion; and then to do renovations to Finley-Oates Elementary and Bailey Inglish Elementary," explained Superintendent Kelly Trompler. She believes...
KTEN.com
Businesses helping maintain growth in Sherman
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — Manufacturing companies across the nation are struggling to find workers. Tyson Foods in Sherman intends to combat this problem by increasing automation on its production lines. "If you can get more product and more revenue from the same amount of employees, that's what most companies...
Big box stores, hotel, fast food planned for Argyle development
At a Program for Argyle Community Engagement (PACE) public input meeting Wednesday night at Argyle Town Hall, representatives discussed with residents their plans for many new restaurants, stores, offices and homes for a future development in Argyle. The Heath Tract development is planned for a 240-acre property on the northeast...
KTEN.com
North Texas Regional Airport sees growth
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — North Texas Regional Airport continues to grow with Grayson County, and the latest addition will be taking off very soon. "We currently have a little over 33 acres of property, and on that property we have about 100,000 of square feet of vertical structure," said Brian Walker with Rise Aviation. "We're really excited about a new tenant."
starlocalmedia.com
Forty-five acre property near Sutton Fields in Celina gets commercial, residential zoning approval
A newly added 45-acre piece of land in Celina has been zoned to include commercial development and single family rental uses. During its Aug. 9 meeting, the Celina City Council approved the annexation and zoning of a piece of land in the southwest portion of the city. The land is adjacent to the Sutton Fields neighborhood and is located north of Parvin Road along FM 1385.
McKinney development will bring residential units, retail to downtown
The featured retail plaza will face the intersection of SH 5 and Virginia Street. (Rendering courtesy Columbus Realty Group/city of McKinney) A new project will extend the Davis at the Square apartment and retail development across SH 5. The private development is located on 5.3 acres between Virginia Street and...
eparisextra.com
Greenville and Commerce schools deal with gun threats this week
Both Greenville Middle School and Commerce High School experienced gun violence threats from students earlier this week. In both cases, district officials were able to thwart a disaster. Both Greenville Middle School and Commerce High School experienced gun violence threats from students earlier this week. In both cases, district officials...
KTEN.com
Carter County voters stress importance of participation
CARTER COUNTY, Okla. (KTEN) -- As Oklahoma's primary runoff election wraps up, reaction from the public regarding turnout and voter participation was a hot topic along with the candidates on the ballot. Carter County resident Carolyn McElroy shared her thoughts about the importance of voting in all elections, not just...
bryancountypatriot.com
Help Wanted: Receptionist / Data Entry Clerk – Durant
Receptionist / Data Entry Clerk – Location: Big Five Durant Office. Responsible for greeting all visitors and callers in a professional manner and making appropriate referrals. Responsible for promoting a positive image of the agency to the general public as well as employees. Determines eligibility of applications for services...
Before and after numbers: How much our rain actually helped the drought in North Texas
DALLAS — This summer in North Texas has been marked by two things: Heat and drought, and the two seemed to go hand in hand. That's why Monday's heavy downpours, while they caused severe flooding, was the kind of rain we probably needed. Now we have an idea of...
KTEN.com
Pros and cons of student loan forgiveness plan
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — President Biden has followed through on his campaign promise to address the burden of student debt. Borrowers who earn less than $125,000 a year ($250,000 for couples) will be eligible to have $10,000 in student loans forgiven. Roice Moss is one of the local residents...
ssnewstelegram.com
Bois 'dArc Lake update
TPWD, Lake officials say new lake is filling slowly, no date for opening. Dan Bennett of Pottsboro hasn’t started doing a rain dance just yet, but it’s heavy on his mind. With summer’s oppressive heat bearing down and much of the state in some stage of drought, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department district fisheries biologist and others with close ties to Bois ‘d Arc Lake in Fannin County are hoping for some significant moisture soon.
texasstandard.org
Denton County landlord charged high fees for run-down properties, investigation shows
In March, Jennifer O’Neal McLaughlin and her husband moved into a four-bedroom, red brick home in Flower Mound, a Denton County suburb. They planned to buy the house with financing from its previous owner – property management company Kamy Investments, which asked for big up-front fees from the McLaughlins, in part because of problems with their credit. But they had the cash to do it, since they’d just sold their family farm.
mckinneyonline.com
Why McKinney Was a Perfect Fit for the Painted Tree Developer who Moved his Family and Business Here
Being local is incredibly important to Tom Woliver, who is building the new Painted Tree community in McKinney. Many of the consultants, co-founder and president of McKinney-based Oxland Group are hiring, live in the city. He relocated his company from Plano to McKinney. And his family has now moved to...
KXII.com
AR rifle raffle ruffles feathers in Ardmore
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - A fundraiser for a youth football team isn’t sitting well with some in the Ardmore community. Zelto Anderson coaches an Ardmore little league football team that created a fundraiser, raffling off a rifle. “I guess people like to have an opinion but those same people...
KXII.com
New fast-food franchise opens in Denison
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -The wait is finally over, the new Chick-fil-A in Denison opened its doors to eager guests. “It was busy at first but that’s what we expected, that it’s real steady and it continues to be steady so we’re in good shape,” said Rob Medders, Owner and Operator of both the Sherman and now the Denison location .
KXII.com
Sherman drivers fill their tanks for $2.38
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - For one hour, and one hour only, drivers from all over came out to Lone Star Valero off of South Highway 75 Friday afternoon to fill up their gas tank for $2.38. The national average per gallon the day before President Biden took office. Drivers came...
ketr.org
Ladonia anticipates development as Lake Ralph Hall project proceeds
They’re building a new Dollar General store in little Ladonia. And according to Upper Trinity Regional Water District officials in charge of a significant reservoir construction project now underway, the new store could signal the start of a rebirth of the town with a posted population of 612 inhabitants.
Check Out This Beautiful $6 Million Home For Sale In The Wealthiest City In Texas!
Ever wondered what the wealthiest city in Texas is? First of all, what constitutes a city being 'wealthy?' Do you have to be a neighbor to some of Texas' finest? George Strait who happens to live in Texas. Actor Matthew McConaughey who has a home somewhere here in our great state? I doubt either of the two are factors but I will tell you that as of this year, the wealthiest city in Texas is Southlake, Texas. However not only is it the wealthiest in the Lonestar State, but it also holds the honor of being #1 in the US!
KTEN.com
'Ghost gun' rule takes effect
GAINESVILLE, Texas (KTEN) — A new federal rule went into effect Wednesday that added "ghost guns" to the definition of firearms. "Ghost gun" refers to any gun without a manufacturer's identification number; specifically, any weapon made into an active firearm by its owner. "A homemade gun, which it requires...
