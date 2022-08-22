ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin, TN

williamsonherald.com

Obituary: Vance Gordon Ormes

Vance Gordon Ormes, 69 of Del Ray Beach, Florida passed Aug. 9, 2022 at his home. Vance was born in Franklin, Tennessee to the late Agnes and Billy Ormes. He attended Franklin Elementary School and later Battle Ground Academy where he graduated in 1970 as salutatorian and was National Merit Scholar finalist.
FRANKLIN, TN
williamsonherald.com

Obituary: Jerry Wayne Bozeman

Jerry Wayne Bozeman, age 75, was born on Oct. 9, 1946 in Nashville, Tennessee and passed away Aug. 10, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents Edward Jackson and Alberta Cargile Bozman. He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Frances Edgmon Bozeman; daughters Lori Ann (Brad)Holliman,...
NASHVILLE, TN
williamsonherald.com

Brentwood’s Brothers earns Herff Jones Heart of the Team award

BRENTWOOD – Putting the team first is something Brentwood High School football coach Clint Finch and his staff have preached all offseason leading up to this new year. “We before me,” Finch said. “I tell you what, Mark (Brothers) is a we before me guy,” he added. “Regardless...
BRENTWOOD, TN
williamsonherald.com

Southern Serenity Dental Spa opens in Brentwood

Southern Serenity Dental Spa has opened a new office right in the heart of Brentwood. Dr. Sarah Hermann D.D.S. plans to expand the business to employ 15 people in the new setting. Southern Serenity is a relaxing dental spa where patients can receive dental care and truly feel relaxed and...
BRENTWOOD, TN
williamsonherald.com

Football: Early start this week plus 4 WillCo area matchups

BGA (0-1) at Ravenwood (0-1), Thursday. The Raptors needed some late magic from quarterback Chris Parson to escape BGA 35-31 last season in Franklin. And, just like last year, Ravenwood is looking to rebound from a season-opening loss against a very tough Montgomery Bell Academy football team heading into the Thursday tilt.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
williamsonherald.com

Soccer: Ravenwood, Centennial and Fairview post wins

The Ravenwood High School girls soccer team posted a 3-0 win at Independence in Thompson’s Station Thursday. Leah Johnson, Addison Howell and Gracie Hill all scored for the Raptors, while Lexi Grundler secured the shutout in goal. Johnson struck first in the opening 40 minutes, while both Howell and...
BRENTWOOD, TN
williamsonherald.com

Football Preview: Franklin, Page emerges as county’s newest rivalry

FRANKLIN – It’s not Williamson County’s oldest rivalry, but it quickly becoming one of the best. The Franklin High School football team travels to Page Friday night in only the third meeting of the two schools in the past 35 years. The pair met four times in the 1980s with Franklin taking decisive victories in all four when there was a great disparity in the size of the schools.
FRANKLIN, TN
williamsonherald.com

Football: Defense sets tone in Ravenwood romp of BGA

BRENTWOOD – Ravenwood High School senior linebacker Tanner Schuck knew his football team needed to make a statement after a disappointing Week 1 loss at home against Montgomery Bell Academy. The Raptors did just that Thursday, forcing several turnovers and racing past visiting Battle Ground Academy, 56-3. “We worked...
BRENTWOOD, TN
williamsonherald.com

More than 330-year-old tree falls in Brentwood

Brentwood is full of beautiful trees and residents love trees on their property and in all the green space around the city. However, on Sunday morning, one resident woke to see his giant white oak tree had fallen. Marc Carter said on the Monday prior he was working from his...
BRENTWOOD, TN
williamsonherald.com

Volleyball: BGA stays unbeaten in district; Summit sweeps Page

The Battle Ground Academy volleyball team, the defending Division II-A state champions, improved to 5-0 in the Middle Region District 3 Thursday after a four-set victory in Franklin against visiting Providence Christian Academy. The Wildcats claimed a 25-12, 25-10, 23-25, 25-10 victory hitting .300 as a team. Mackenzie Huntington collected...
FRANKLIN, TN
williamsonherald.com

Nolensville’s ‘Meet the Artist’ event featured the late Sue Henry

The Artist Guild of Nolensville held their third “Meet the Artist” event at Happenchance Social Lounge in Nolensville on Monday. The month-long event showcases five members of the guild. This week’s featured artist during the event honored the late Sue Henry. Henry’s Fine Art Photography will be on...
NOLENSVILLE, TN
williamsonherald.com

FSSD ranks among top 10 performing schools based on TCAP

The Franklin Special School District is proud to be among the top 10 highest performing school districts in Tennessee based on the 2021-2022 TCAP achievement scores. In looking at the TVAAS growth scores, the FSSD achieved Level 5s in science and social studies, a Level 3 in literacy, and room to grow with a Level 1 in math. TVAAS measures student growth year over year, as compared to students across the state, regardless of achievement scores.
FRANKLIN, TN
williamsonherald.com

Suspicious letter prompts response to IRS building

On Tuesday morning shortly after 9 a.m. Franklin Police and Fire Departments responded to the IRS building, located at 127 International Drive in Franklin, when an employee reported feeling mildly ill after opening a suspicious letter. Out of an abundance of caution police reported the employee went through a decontamination...
FRANKLIN, TN
williamsonherald.com

Franklin Police officer Legieza suffers heart attack on vacation

Scott Legeiza, a Franklin Police Officer for more than two decades, has suffered a heart attack while on a long-awaited honeymoon vacation in the Caribbean. Legieza married Brianna D’Errico two years ago, just one month after his son Destin Legieza was killed in the line of duty by a drunk driver. Because of the tragedy, impending trial and the COVID-19 pandemic, the couple postponed their honeymoon.
FRANKLIN, TN

