Porter, Chadwick lead Nolensville into Little League World Series US Championship
Josiah Porter has already inspired so many just by playing on the Little League World Series stage. He showed everyone how hard he could hit the ball Thursday as the Nolensville Little League baseball team advanced to the United States championship with a 7-1 win over Texas in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.
Obituary: Vance Gordon Ormes
Vance Gordon Ormes, 69 of Del Ray Beach, Florida passed Aug. 9, 2022 at his home. Vance was born in Franklin, Tennessee to the late Agnes and Billy Ormes. He attended Franklin Elementary School and later Battle Ground Academy where he graduated in 1970 as salutatorian and was National Merit Scholar finalist.
Obituary: Jerry Wayne Bozeman
Jerry Wayne Bozeman, age 75, was born on Oct. 9, 1946 in Nashville, Tennessee and passed away Aug. 10, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents Edward Jackson and Alberta Cargile Bozman. He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Frances Edgmon Bozeman; daughters Lori Ann (Brad)Holliman,...
Brentwood’s Brothers earns Herff Jones Heart of the Team award
BRENTWOOD – Putting the team first is something Brentwood High School football coach Clint Finch and his staff have preached all offseason leading up to this new year. “We before me,” Finch said. “I tell you what, Mark (Brothers) is a we before me guy,” he added. “Regardless...
Nolensville runs into Hawaii, suffers first Little League World Series setback
Randy Huth made sure his team didn’t hang their heads Wednesday. The Nolensville Little League team had just suffered its first loss in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, as Hawaii advanced to the United States final of the Little League World Series with a run-shortened 13-0 shutout of the local boys in four innings.
Southern Serenity Dental Spa opens in Brentwood
Southern Serenity Dental Spa has opened a new office right in the heart of Brentwood. Dr. Sarah Hermann D.D.S. plans to expand the business to employ 15 people in the new setting. Southern Serenity is a relaxing dental spa where patients can receive dental care and truly feel relaxed and...
Football: Early start this week plus 4 WillCo area matchups
BGA (0-1) at Ravenwood (0-1), Thursday. The Raptors needed some late magic from quarterback Chris Parson to escape BGA 35-31 last season in Franklin. And, just like last year, Ravenwood is looking to rebound from a season-opening loss against a very tough Montgomery Bell Academy football team heading into the Thursday tilt.
Soccer: Ravenwood, Centennial and Fairview post wins
The Ravenwood High School girls soccer team posted a 3-0 win at Independence in Thompson’s Station Thursday. Leah Johnson, Addison Howell and Gracie Hill all scored for the Raptors, while Lexi Grundler secured the shutout in goal. Johnson struck first in the opening 40 minutes, while both Howell and...
Football Preview: Franklin, Page emerges as county’s newest rivalry
FRANKLIN – It’s not Williamson County’s oldest rivalry, but it quickly becoming one of the best. The Franklin High School football team travels to Page Friday night in only the third meeting of the two schools in the past 35 years. The pair met four times in the 1980s with Franklin taking decisive victories in all four when there was a great disparity in the size of the schools.
Roundup: Franklin tips Summit soccer; BGA, Centennial, Brentwood volleyball post wins; Golf scores
The Franklin High School girls soccer team posted a regional win against Summit on the road in Spring Hill Tuesday. The Admirals scored twice in the first half and hung on for a 2-1 victory. Georgia Shields scored first with the assist going to Mia Hasen for Franklin, while Olivia...
Centennial students, teacher honored for assisting in recent medical emergency
For most high school students, the first day of school is an exciting introduction to what the rest of the year holds, but for Centennial upperclassmen Immanuel Barr, Ellen Grayson, Spencer King and Drew Osteen, Aug. 5 began with a medical emergency. During their first period, the Junior Reserve Officers’...
Football: Defense sets tone in Ravenwood romp of BGA
BRENTWOOD – Ravenwood High School senior linebacker Tanner Schuck knew his football team needed to make a statement after a disappointing Week 1 loss at home against Montgomery Bell Academy. The Raptors did just that Thursday, forcing several turnovers and racing past visiting Battle Ground Academy, 56-3. “We worked...
BGA’s Schreiber, Nolensville’s Fitzgerald named Gateway Tire Athletes of the Week
FRANKLIN – After a busy week of high school athletics, seniors Eva Schreiber of Battle Ground Academy and Chance Fitzgerald of Nolensville High School were selected as the first Gateway Tire Athletes of Week of the 2022-23 school year. Schreiber scored five goals in two wins last week on...
More than 330-year-old tree falls in Brentwood
Brentwood is full of beautiful trees and residents love trees on their property and in all the green space around the city. However, on Sunday morning, one resident woke to see his giant white oak tree had fallen. Marc Carter said on the Monday prior he was working from his...
Volleyball: BGA stays unbeaten in district; Summit sweeps Page
The Battle Ground Academy volleyball team, the defending Division II-A state champions, improved to 5-0 in the Middle Region District 3 Thursday after a four-set victory in Franklin against visiting Providence Christian Academy. The Wildcats claimed a 25-12, 25-10, 23-25, 25-10 victory hitting .300 as a team. Mackenzie Huntington collected...
Nolensville’s ‘Meet the Artist’ event featured the late Sue Henry
The Artist Guild of Nolensville held their third “Meet the Artist” event at Happenchance Social Lounge in Nolensville on Monday. The month-long event showcases five members of the guild. This week’s featured artist during the event honored the late Sue Henry. Henry’s Fine Art Photography will be on...
FSSD ranks among top 10 performing schools based on TCAP
The Franklin Special School District is proud to be among the top 10 highest performing school districts in Tennessee based on the 2021-2022 TCAP achievement scores. In looking at the TVAAS growth scores, the FSSD achieved Level 5s in science and social studies, a Level 3 in literacy, and room to grow with a Level 1 in math. TVAAS measures student growth year over year, as compared to students across the state, regardless of achievement scores.
Suspicious letter prompts response to IRS building
On Tuesday morning shortly after 9 a.m. Franklin Police and Fire Departments responded to the IRS building, located at 127 International Drive in Franklin, when an employee reported feeling mildly ill after opening a suspicious letter. Out of an abundance of caution police reported the employee went through a decontamination...
Franklin Police officer Legieza suffers heart attack on vacation
Scott Legeiza, a Franklin Police Officer for more than two decades, has suffered a heart attack while on a long-awaited honeymoon vacation in the Caribbean. Legieza married Brianna D’Errico two years ago, just one month after his son Destin Legieza was killed in the line of duty by a drunk driver. Because of the tragedy, impending trial and the COVID-19 pandemic, the couple postponed their honeymoon.
Raise the Roofs event raises significant funds to go toward Ellie G’s Dream World
The skies cleared early Saturday for Friends of Franklin Parks’ 11th annual Raise the Roofs Picnic in the Park. About 550 people showed up for the “best party of the summer” and to make the dream of a playground come true. Friends of Franklin Parks was established...
